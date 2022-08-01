ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best small printers 2022: the best compact printer options for your home or office

By Caroline Preece
Real Homes
Real Homes
 3 days ago

As we settle into the new normal and realize that we will do more work from home in the long term, many households are looking for the best small printer to help with work and school but fit into our already busy homes.

Small printers, whether wireless, Bluetooth connected, or otherwise, are designed to fit into the modern home by being slimline, lightweight, and often portable. Some compact printers are even small enough to fit into your pocket, but these printers are most suitable for printing photos on the go. We've included examples of both in this guide.

And if the size isn't your issue, boost your working-from-home life with one of the best home printers , as ranked in our guide.

But size isn't the only issue, as many of us still struggle to find a printer with all the features and specs we need. To help with that choice, scroll down to see what we thought of some of the offerings from top brands.

The best small printers: tried and tested by us

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon SELPHY CP1300

Best small photo printer

Type: Photo | Technology: Zink | Connectivity: Wi-Fi | Size: 18.1 x 13.6 x 6.3cm | Weight: 0.86kg

Easy to set up and use Prints larger than other dedicated small photo printers Can't be carried around like other tiny models

Larger than some ultra-compact photo printers on this list but smaller than a typical small desktop printer, the Canon Selphy CP1300 is the perfect middle ground. Portable by design, the CP1300 wouldn't look out of place in a home office, either. Printing size is 148x100 (postcard size) and smaller, so it's best for photos, but the results will be more of a standard picture size than the smaller printouts from the Sprocket, Instax and others.

A digital display on the top flips up to make keeping track of your pictures more efficient, and because the printer offers a choice of sizes, creating a collage couldn't be simpler. In addition, Canon promises 'lab quality results,' so if you're someone who still takes semi-regular trips to develop their photos, this could save you a lot of time and money in the long run.

Real Homes rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars | read our full review of the Canon SELPHY CP1300

(Image credit: Canon)

2. Canon PIXMA TR150

Best small home printer

Technology: Inkjet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi | Print resolution: 4800x1200 DPI | Dimensions: 21 x 32.2 x 6.6cm | Weight: 3.8kg

Hi-res prints Cloud printing technology Very compact No scanner, only printing

The Canon PIXMA TR150 is perfect for those whose printing needs don't always arise at home, with its super-portable design and high-quality results earning the top spot for best full-size small printer. Thanks to its small size and decent 4800 DPI, you can print easily from a phone or tablet so long as it is hooked up to Wi-Fi. In addition, Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print compatibility make it super easy to print on the go.

At just 12 inches long by 2 inches tall, this small compact printer will easily fit into a backpack or carry-on for travel. In addition, there's the option to purchase a rechargeable battery, so you can print out your pictures even when travelling between destinations. Again, all you need is Wi-Fi. Note: previous models of the PIXMA TR150 didn't come with a battery pack, which was a bit of a downside for a portable device! This has been rectified.

Real Homes rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars | read our full review of the Canon PIXMA TR150

(Image credit: Canon)

3. Canon SELPHY Square QX10

Best mini printer

Technology: Dye Sublimation | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Print resolution: 287 x 287 DPI | Dimensions: H5.6 x W4in | Weight: 1lbs

Good price Small and portable Dye sublimation creates slightly better results than Zinc Lower DPI Can only be used for photos

Our top choice for best mini printer, the Canon SELPHY Square QX10, is designed more as a way to have fun and avoid a trip to the printers than anything more substantial, producing cute Polaroid-style snaps using dye sublimation technology. In addition, the SELPHY app lets you customize your photos with custom frames, text, and more, and the printer is completely portable.

When testing, we had some trouble with the ink cartridge getting jammed, but before this, we were impressed by the quality of the printouts compared to some produced by other Zinc printers. The paper also has an optional sticky back should you want to place the snaps in a scrapbook or something similar.

Real Homes rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars | read our full review of the Canon SELPHY Square QX10

(Image credit: Kodak)

4. KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer

Best small printer on a budget

Type: Photo | Technology: Zink | Print resolution: 313x400 DPI | Size: 11.51 x 7.49 x 2.21cm | Weight: 0.19kg

Pocket sized Can also print stickers Cheaper than HP Sprocket and Instax Link Can only be used for photos Only prints 25 photos on single charge

Like other mini Bluetooth printers, the resolution of the photos printed with this option from KODAK aren't going to be anything to write home about, but for a bit of fun, while you're out and about, you can't go wrong. Peel the back off the paper, and you can print out a batch of personalized stickers that you can plaster around your room or belongings.

You can edit pictures using the app and easily print them from your mobile devices via Bluetooth. However, the battery life is lacking compared to other tiny printers, so ensure you're fully charged before leaving the house! The KODAK Step encourages us to print our photos instead of hiding them in photo reels. Unfortunately, for this reason, they can't be used with PCs or laptops and only work via Bluetooth from a mobile device.

The best small printers: more top picks

(Image credit: Epson)

5. Epson WorkForce WF-110

Best small wireless printer

Technology: Inkjet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi | Print resolution: 5760x1440 DPI | Dimensions: 23.1 x 30.9 x 21.5cm | Weight: 2kg

Small and lightweight Rechargeable battery Compatible with Alexa and Google Home No photocopy/scanning capability

As long as you do not need to scan or copy documents, the Epson Workforce is the ideal printer for working from home or on the go. So whether it’s a last-minute boarding pass printout from the airport lounge or you find your client’s premises have no printer, the trusty Epson Workforce is small enough to be kept by your side for instant use.

You can print wirelessly so long as there’s a Wi-Fi connection, and you can even charge the battery up via the USB car adapter in time for your next meeting. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. The respectably high DPI promises excellent quality printouts, while the LCD screen allows for easy set-up and keeping an eye on ink levels.

(Image credit: HP)

6. HP Sprocket 2x3" Instant Photo Printer

Best HP mini printer

Type: Photo | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Technology: Zink | Dimensions: 11.7 x 8 x 2.4cm | Weight: 0.17kg

Light and small enough to carry around Connects to your social media accounts and Bluetooth Photos can be customised Can't really print anything other that photos DPI isn't amazing Prints out small

The sweetest little printer we ever did see, the HP Sprocket is one of the best mini portable printers for your photos, allowing you to materialize those Insta and Facebook snaps that have existed online only until now. The HP Sprocket isn’t marketed toward the professional photography market. For taking on day trips or family holidays, on the other hand, it’s perfect. It prints snapshots and stickers using photo paper rather than ink cartridges, which means printing is instant.

You can use the HP Sprocket app to customize your photos with emojis, borders, and text, making each printout entirely personal and accurately representing the moment you took the picture. Connect the app to your Facebook account or connect the device to your phone via Bluetooth for easy, on-the-go printouts. The Sprocket also comes in four gorgeous colours - black noir, blush pink (pictured), lilac and luna pearl (white).

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Best thermal mini printer

Type: Photo | Technology: Thermal Sublimation | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Size: 12 x 3.5 x 9cm | Weight: 0.2kg

Prints from phone or tablet Small and portable Slightly more expensive than HP Sprocket Only prints small

Simple but perfect for use as an instant photo printer, the Fujifilm Instax Link allows you to print anything from the camera roll using thermal printing technology. Like other mini photo printers, the Instax offering is small and light enough to be carried in a pocket or handbag and comes in many lovely colours. It works with Android and iOS operating systems, but those looking for something that will print from their PC will need to look elsewhere.

The printer offers about 100 prints per single charge, so you're extremely unlikely to run short on juice while you're out and about. Our only note would be that thermal printing tends to run a bit more expensive long-term.

How to choose the best small printer for your home

(Image credit: Future)

Inkjet vs Zink vs Thermal

Throughout this guide, you will have seen mention of various print technologies, including Inkjet, Zink, and Thermal. Each has its pros and cons and will be suitable for some while not serving others.

Inkjet

Inkjet is the most popular printing technology and probably the one you're most familiar with. It works by putting tiny drops of ink onto the page at a rate indicated by the DPI.

Zink

Zink is short for 'Zero Ink' and refers to a type of printing that requires no ink cartridges whatsoever. Instead, all colour required is embedded in the paper, making it popular for instant mobile printers. This means it's potentially better for the environment.

Thermal

Thermal printing, like Zink, uses specialized paper rather than ink cartridges to deliver its results. A thermal printer will heat the paper according to the desired image, causing the picture to show up.

What DPI should I look for in a small printer?

The DPI refers to 'drops per inch' and indicates the quality of an image produced by an Inkjet printer. In short, the higher the DPI, the better your printout will look, especially if you want colour photos, but a lower DPI means you'll spend less on replacement ink cartridges (which can get pricey). The DPI you require will depend on what you plan to use your printer for.

What is the best small printer?

The best small printer (in our opinion) is the Canon Pixma TR150 , which offers wireless printing and a compact design that can be easily transported from home to office without compromising print quality.

For photos, the Canon Selphy CP1300 is an excellent choice for postcard-sized prints, while the Canon SELPHY Square QX10 and KODAK Step get our vote for smaller pictures.

