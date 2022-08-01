Statewide trout stocking highlights for August 2022

idfg.idaho.gov
Q&A with new Fish and Game Panhandle Regional Supervisor, Carson Watkins
Carson Watkins is the newly minted Regional Supervisor for Idaho Fish and Game in the Panhandle Region. He fills the shoes of Chip Corsi, a seasoned Regional Supervisor with a nearly 20-year tenure in the role. Get to know Carson a bit by reading a quick question and answer session...
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
All Idaho Women are Apparently on Pacific Time
I used to work with a fellow who was nicknamed Mountain Time. Not a big deal here in southern Idaho, but we were working in New York. He got the name because he was consistently late. Often very late. He once made it to a basketball game he was covering at halftime.
These 10 Idaho ‘Great Lakes’ provide anglers plenty of spacious fishing opportunities long into summer
Idaho’s “Great Lakes” are not only large in size, but also provide excellent fishing opportunities for trophy-sized fish. In many cases, they offer a user-friendly experience because services and accommodations are typically on the lakes, if not close by. (How many times have you arrived at the fishing dock only to realize you forgot to get worms or sunscreen?)
idaho.gov
F&G staff confirms moose in Eagle, are monitoring situation
Late in the afternoon on August 3, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region office began receiving reports of a moose in the City of Eagle. At around 5:30 p.m., Fish and Game enforcement staff confirmed those reports, and the young bull moose was located in the vicinity of West Ballantyne Lane/West Floating Feather Road and Highway 44/State Street.
idaho.gov
Large adult male grizzly bear euthanized in Boundary County after repeated attacks on livestock
On Aug. 4, Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Porthill. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this spring and summer. Fish and Game...
idaho.gov
Seats available in trapper education course Aug. 13 in Salmon
Idaho Fish and Game will host a trapper education course in Salmon on August 13. The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fish and Game Regional Office, 99 Highway 93 North. Advanced registration is required, and class size will be limited. To register, go...
idaho.gov
More trout are on their way to Panhandle waters this August
If you're looking for a good excuse to enjoy the sunshine and your favorite drink while soaking a line, look no further. Over 3,700 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in Aug. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond...
You Soon Could Risk A Fine For Visiting Idaho’s Tallest Trees
Some of our country's oldest and tallest trees are in danger from human beings. In an effort to prevent the destruction of land surrounding these marvelous, branched time capsules, laws could soon forbid us from getting too close to these giants. It's been a few years since I visited Redwood...
idaho.gov
F&G staff relocate moose from Eagle neighborhood
On Thursday, August 4, Southwest Region wildlife and enforcement staff successfully relocated a young adult bull moose from a neighborhood on N. Cobblestone Lane in Eagle, near W. State Street. Staff moved the moose to a more suitable area near Smiths Ferry. Fish and Game first received reports of the...
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Sockeye Salmon Run Third Largest On Record
This summer’s Idaho sockeye salmon run is the 3rd largest on record. Over 2,000 sockeye have crossed Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River into Idaho. That’s three times the ten-year average and the third highest on record. The fish swim over 900 miles gaining over 6,000 vertical...
idaho.gov
Deadline for second Super Hunt drawing is Aug. 10
Deadline for the second Super Hunt drawing is Aug. 10. The second Super Hunt drawing will include tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn and one moose hunt. A Super Hunt Combo that includes one tag for each of those species will also be drawn. All winners will be notified in mid-August.
KIVI-TV
'Who plants tomatoes in July?’: Locals try to salvage summer crops after garden pest problems
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Have you had problems in your backyard garden this year? You’re not alone. Gardeners across the Treasure Valley are voicing frustrations this summer after seeing impacts of the intense July heat, problematic pests, and plant viruses. After an amazing start to the season with a wet and cool June leading to lush spring crops like lettuce and cabbage, July came in with a vengeance.
Conflicts continue with black bears in Idaho's Wood River Valley
On Monday, July 25, Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region received a report of a black bear incident in a residential area in East Fork, south of Ketchum. Conservation officers who investigated the report found that on Friday, July 22, a woman was walking her Great Pyrenees near her home when she and the dog encountered a black bear at close proximity on the trail. It was estimated to be 120 pounds by the woman, who noted the bear was approximately the same size as her dog. ...
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
kmvt
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
On this day in 1862: Grimes Creek gets its name
BOISE, Idaho — It may be hard to believe, but the mass influx of Californians and others moving into Idaho from other states was a fad well before today. In fact, it was a thing before Idaho was even a territory. Prospectors were moving to the Boise Basin by...
idaho.gov
Walleye fishing is heating up on Lake Pend Oreille!
July and Aug. are great times to target walleye in Lake Pend Oreille; in fact, successful walleye anglers might argue they are some of the best times. Similar to previous years, July and early Aug. are on track to produce a lot of opportunity for anglers and a lot of walleye returned in the angler incentive program.
Idaho Lottery premiers Big Spin Winner Event at Boise Towne Square
BOISE, Idaho — A Priest River man won $75,000 after debuting the Idaho Lottery's new Big Spin Wheel at the Boise Towne Square Tuesday. Lonnie Dahl of Priest River was the first person to win the new Big Spin Idaho Lottery game. His winning ticket, purchased from Whitley Oil Exxon in Priest River, earned him a trip to Boise and a spin on the giant 6ft wheel.
