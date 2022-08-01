ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Statewide trout stocking highlights for August 2022

idaho.gov
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
idfg.idaho.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails

For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
POCATELLO, ID
107.9 LITE FM

15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter

When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Middleton, ID
Middleton, ID
Lifestyle
City
Hagerman, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Osburn, ID
idaho.gov

These 10 Idaho ‘Great Lakes’ provide anglers plenty of spacious fishing opportunities long into summer

Idaho’s “Great Lakes” are not only large in size, but also provide excellent fishing opportunities for trophy-sized fish. In many cases, they offer a user-friendly experience because services and accommodations are typically on the lakes, if not close by. (How many times have you arrived at the fishing dock only to realize you forgot to get worms or sunscreen?)
IDAHO STATE
idaho.gov

F&G staff confirms moose in Eagle, are monitoring situation

Late in the afternoon on August 3, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region office began receiving reports of a moose in the City of Eagle. At around 5:30 p.m., Fish and Game enforcement staff confirmed those reports, and the young bull moose was located in the vicinity of West Ballantyne Lane/West Floating Feather Road and Highway 44/State Street.
EAGLE, ID
idaho.gov

Seats available in trapper education course Aug. 13 in Salmon

Idaho Fish and Game will host a trapper education course in Salmon on August 13. The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fish and Game Regional Office, 99 Highway 93 North. Advanced registration is required, and class size will be limited. To register, go...
SALMON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Brook Trout#Commercial Fishing#Cutthroat Trout#Powerbait#Learn#Idaho Fishing Seasons
idaho.gov

More trout are on their way to Panhandle waters this August

If you're looking for a good excuse to enjoy the sunshine and your favorite drink while soaking a line, look no further. Over 3,700 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in Aug. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond...
IDAHO STATE
idaho.gov

F&G staff relocate moose from Eagle neighborhood

On Thursday, August 4, Southwest Region wildlife and enforcement staff successfully relocated a young adult bull moose from a neighborhood on N. Cobblestone Lane in Eagle, near W. State Street. Staff moved the moose to a more suitable area near Smiths Ferry. Fish and Game first received reports of the...
EAGLE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Sockeye Salmon Run Third Largest On Record

This summer’s Idaho sockeye salmon run is the 3rd largest on record. Over 2,000 sockeye have crossed Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River into Idaho. That’s three times the ten-year average and the third highest on record. The fish swim over 900 miles gaining over 6,000 vertical...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
idaho.gov

Deadline for second Super Hunt drawing is Aug. 10

Deadline for the second Super Hunt drawing is Aug. 10. The second Super Hunt drawing will include tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn and one moose hunt. A Super Hunt Combo that includes one tag for each of those species will also be drawn. All winners will be notified in mid-August.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

'Who plants tomatoes in July?’: Locals try to salvage summer crops after garden pest problems

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Have you had problems in your backyard garden this year? You’re not alone. Gardeners across the Treasure Valley are voicing frustrations this summer after seeing impacts of the intense July heat, problematic pests, and plant viruses. After an amazing start to the season with a wet and cool June leading to lush spring crops like lettuce and cabbage, July came in with a vengeance.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Conflicts continue with black bears in Idaho's Wood River Valley

On Monday, July 25, Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region received a report of a black bear incident in a residential area in East Fork, south of Ketchum. Conservation officers who investigated the report found that on Friday, July 22, a woman was walking her Great Pyrenees near her home when she and the dog encountered a black bear at close proximity on the trail. It was estimated to be 120 pounds by the woman, who noted the bear was approximately the same size as her dog. ...
KETCHUM, ID
kmvt

Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
idaho.gov

Walleye fishing is heating up on Lake Pend Oreille!

July and Aug. are great times to target walleye in Lake Pend Oreille; in fact, successful walleye anglers might argue they are some of the best times. Similar to previous years, July and early Aug. are on track to produce a lot of opportunity for anglers and a lot of walleye returned in the angler incentive program.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy