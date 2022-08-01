Binge eating disorder (BED) is an eating disorder characterized by episodes of binge eating that are emotionally distressing and interfere with the quality of one’s life. Those who experience this disorder may feel out of control as they consume large portions of food, even if it makes them feel sick. It impacts about 3% of U.S. adults, is considered one of the most common eating disorders, and is more common in women than men.

