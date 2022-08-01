chicagocrusader.com
pewtrusts.org
A Few Simple Questions Can Help Prevent Suicide
Each year, thousands of people in the United States see a health care professional weeks or days before they take their own lives.1 Signs and symptoms of suicidal thoughts or behaviors are often subtle and not immediately apparent to health care providers, so many patients experiencing these symptoms are not screened. These interactions are missed opportunities to connect people to life-saving care.
Psych Centra
The Challenges of Bipolar Disorder & Delusions
If you have bipolar disorder, you may experience delusions that make it challenging to know what’s real. Treatment through meds and therapy can help. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by fluctuations in mood. Approximately half of all individuals with bipolar disorder experience symptoms of psychosis, according to a 2021 study out of India.
Some patients say a commonly prescribed steroid triggered mania and suicidal ideation. I should know — it happened to me.
Prednisone is prescribed to millions of Americans. While mood swings are a known side effect, some patients say they experienced much worse.
Psych Centra
Can Effexor Help Treat Depression?
Many medications can help treat depression, including Effexor. This article looks at how Effexor compares with other options. Living with a mental health condition like depression can feel isolating — but you’re far from alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 5...
Essence
This Former Facebook Exec Said A Mental Health Sabbatical Led to Her Launching A Platform For Treatment-Resistant Depression
Morgan Hewett said she co-founded Options MD when she couldn't find a wraparound solution to help those suffering from stubborn mental health issues. Standard treatments typically help those with depression manage their symptoms, but unfortunately, they don’t work for everyone. About 30% of patients who’ve been prescribed two or more antidepressants don’t see any changes, and are categorized by physicians as having treatment-resistant depression.
yr.media
Suicide Awareness Talk Between Students and Parents
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for college-aged people and experts say parents should discuss the topic with kids before they leave home for school. To help parents begin these discussions, here are some tips:. Start Young. Encourage your children to express their feelings from a young age.
psychologytoday.com
The Link Between Insomnia, Restless Legs, and Suicidal Behavior
Getting an adequate amount of daily sleep is critical for our emotional and physical well-being. Restless leg syndrome is associated with an increased risk for depression, increase risk of suicide and self-harm, and increased mortality. Insomnia is often due to restless leg syndrome; both may be modifiable risk factors for...
verywellmind.com
Binge Eating Disorder Symptoms
Binge eating disorder (BED) is an eating disorder characterized by episodes of binge eating that are emotionally distressing and interfere with the quality of one’s life. Those who experience this disorder may feel out of control as they consume large portions of food, even if it makes them feel sick. It impacts about 3% of U.S. adults, is considered one of the most common eating disorders, and is more common in women than men.
MedicalXpress
Drug misuse and suicidal behaviour more common on the anniversary of a parent's death
Losing a parent during adolescence and young adulthood can be particularly damaging to mental health and well-being. Our latest research has now shown that young people who lost a parent were more likely to be admitted to hospital for treatment for substance misuse use problems or suicidal behavior around the anniversary of their parents' death.
verywellmind.com
Symptoms of Alcohol Detox
If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
Medical News Today
What to know about avoidant personality disorder
Avoidant personality disorder is the avoidance of social situations and interpersonal relationships due to a fear of rejection or criticism. Avoidant personality disorder is a long-term and often debilitating condition. It typically has its roots in a person’s formative years. Early childhood environment, infantile temperament, and a genetic predisposition can all play a role in developing the disorder.
Difference between behavioral health and mental health
Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
verywellmind.com
Is Anxiety a Mental Illness?
Anxiety is something that everyone experiences from time to time. You feel nervous, get butterflies in your stomach, or find it hard to stop thinking about something that’s stressing you out. If you are someone who experiences anxiety, you may be asking yourself if anxiety is a mental illness.
Students Can Take Mental Health Days in 12 States
Some schools are making strides in addressing youth mental health as issues like anxiety and depression become a growing issue among children and teens. About one in five teenagers in the United States have experienced a major depressive episode, or persistent feeling of sadness or hopelessness, at some point, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anorexia nervosa: Causes, symptoms & treatment
It can be difficult to watch someone struggling with anorexia nervosa. It can be even more difficult to understand what makes them harm themselves in this way. You may feel powerless and unsure how to help – a lot of people have been in this position. People who have...
Dr. Nora Lansen Reveals Which Physical Symptoms May Indicate An Underlying Mental Health Issue – Exclusive
Primary care physician Dr. Nora Lansen discussed the mind-body health connection and which physical symptoms may be an indication of mental health issues.
verywellmind.com
How Bulimia Nervosa Is Treated
Bulimia is an eating disorder marked by a consistent pattern of binge eating and purging through the form of vomiting, overexercising, fasting, and laxative abuse. To receive an official diagnosis of bulimia, the episodes of binging and purging must occur weekly for at least three months. This disorder typically begins to present itself in the pre-teen years and is most commonly diagnosed in females. However, males can also develop bulimia, and it is crucial to check for symptoms regardless of gender.
Psych Centra
All About Catatonic Depression
Depression with catatonic features shares symptoms of both major depression and catatonia but symptoms are manageable. If you have both major depressive disorder (MDD) and symptoms of catatonia, you may be diagnosed with MDD with catatonic features — sometimes just called catatonic depression. Historically, catatonia was thought of as...
