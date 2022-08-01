chicagocrusader.com
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
(CHICAGO) Last week, at a Speedway in suburban Chicago, someone became a billionaire overnight. Numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 were chosen, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, which rewarded one lucky prize winner with $1.337 billion, according to a news release.
Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday. This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property. “We have all kinds of […]
Illinois Residents Speculate Winner Of Mega Millions Jackpot
'The winner could be from anywhere.'
The Illinois Winner of the $1.3B Mega Millions Still Hasn't Come Forward. Can the Ticket Holder Remain Anonymous?
Customers who frequent the Des Plaines gas station that sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket Friday are still left wondering who the lucky winner is. And according to officials, things may stay that way. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois...
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
KAAL-TV
2 winning $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) - The third largest lottery prize ever was won last Friday night. One lucky person beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, IL, a suburb of Chicago.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars in funding to renovate the Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. He said the renovation will get underway in 2023 with an investment of more than $17.5 million. The funding will be used to renovate the conference center,...
New Study Shows Just How Badly People Want To Leave Illinois
At one point in our state's history, Illinois was a big growth spot in the country. During the 19th century up to just past the midpoint of the 20th century, people from all over the country and the world poured into Illinois. Then, as we approached the millennium, those numbers...
Check your Mega Millions ticket! Somebody won the $1.34 billion jackpot
There was one winning ticket in the draw, and it was bought in Illinois. The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. Earlier, officials had estimated the winning take at $1.28 billion.
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
WATCH: 97-Year-Old Illinois Farmer Had Johnny Carson in Stitches
JOHNNY CARSON -- AT HIS BEST WITH REGULAR FOLKS. But perhaps the funniest episodes were ones where everyday, ordinary people appeared for whatever reasons and Johnny made them feel right at home. A classic interaction involved a woman who collected potato chips that looked like other objects--a pear, a pumpkin, a camel, among others. Her reaction in this clip is one of the best moments in Tonight Show history:
Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement
The state of Illinois is set to get $760 million in a settlement with opioid drug marketers and a manufacturer. The governor is forming and advisory board on how to spend the money. The board will meet to discuss ways of spending Illinois’ share of funds from a national $26...
WTAX
Illinois settles in cigarette suit
Illinois, New York City and three other states that sued the U.S. Postal Service have announced a settlement in which the agency agreed it will destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had initially filed the lawsuit in 2019. They...
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $300K on Crossword scratch ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman who won a $300,000 lottery prize said her big win came at a great time. “I’m getting ready to retire in January, so this is going to make me not worry so much,” Tammy Arevalo told officials Friday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
KTEN.com
Illinois Dangerous Dog Law: What You Need to Know
Originally Posted On: https://chicagodogbitelawyer.com/illinois-dangerous-dog-law/. According to recent data, 32.4% of households in Illinois own a dog, which equates to approximately 1.5 million dogs living within the state. While many of these households have loving relationships with their dogs, and some even serve a vital role in people’s lives as guide dogs, it’s important to acknowledge that sometimes dogs will behave in ways that pose a threat to you or other people in your community. Dog attacks are an unfortunate reality of the world we live in. And just like any other animal attack, whether it’s a wild or domestic animal, dog attacks can leave lasting scars and have life-changing consequences for victims. Fortunately, the state of Illinois has laws that aim to either prevent dog attacks, or to hold dog owners accountable for the injury that their dog causes. Read on for more information about how Illinois determines whether a dog is legally dangerous.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
