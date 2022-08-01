Melton comments on committee passage of unpopular abortion ban roposal

chicagocrusader.com
Presidential motorcade officer details Trump's behavior on Jan. 6
A former officer who was part of Donald Trump’s motorcade on Jan. 6, 2021, said Monday that Trump was “upset” at not being allowed to join his supporters attacking the Capitol. Mark Robinson, a now retired D.C. police officer who was in the front car of Trump’s...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
