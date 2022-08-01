Early season elk hunts are great options, but come with challenges

idfg.idaho.gov
Someone decapitated a gaggle of geese in Idaho, and wildlife officials seek answers
A grisly and unusual wildlife crime took place in Idaho over July 4th weekend: Someone mowed down a gaggle of Canada geese — including goslings — with a vehicle, and before fleeing the scene, the perpetrator decapitated many of the birds and apparently removed their heads from the site.
Hungry Grizzly Bear Charges After Mountain Goat Herd Past Group of Stunned Hikers: VIDEO
Sometimes you go outdoors and the outdoors comes right at you. A hungry grizzly bear excited hikers as it chased mountain goats at Glacier National Park. When you visit a national park, seeing the wildlife live their natural lives is one of the best parts about it! However, wildlife can get a little too close at times.
Idaho Angler Accidentally Smashes State Catfish Record
Idaho angler Paul Newman was reportedly fishing for sturgeon when he caught a record-breaking catfish on C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The reservoir is 7,500 acres of water that sits between the Snake River and the Bruneau River in southwestern Idaho. Newman’s catfish came in at 42.5 inches. This shattered the previous record of a 33-inch catfish that was caught on Lake Lowell near Boise.
Colorado Man Breaks 75-Year-Old State Brook Trout Record
“In the water with a hook.” That’s all Tim Daniel of Granby would initially divulge to Colorado Parks and Wildlife about where and how he caught a 23-1/4-inch brook trout. You can’t blame a fisherman for wanting to keep his secrets, and CPW seemed to be keeping the secret, too. At least for a while. Daniels caught the huge trout in Monarch Lake on May 23. State aquatic biologist Jon Ewert inspected the fish the day it was caught, but the agency only made the official announcement on Friday, declaring Daniel’s 7.84-pound brook trout a new state record, besting a mark that had stood for 75 years.
Yellowstone National Park Workers Watch in Horror as Huge Group of Tourists Walk Directly Into Bison Herd
VIDEO: Watch as this group of adults lead themselves – and their children – directly into a Yellowstone National Park bison herd. When it comes to Yellowstone’s ballooning tourist/wildlife problem, things will have to get worse before they get better. As visitors continue to approach bison, more and more dangerous incidents are occurring.
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her
Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
A Lesson From Banff’s White Grizzly: You Can’t Control Wild Bears
Wildlife officials in Canada are working to save a rare, all-white grizzly bear from being struck by a vehicle, according to Rocky Mountain Outlook. The bear likes to hang out near the highway between Banff and Yoho National Parks, and try as they might, they can’t seem to scare it away.
Officials Euthanize Offspring of Famous Grizzly Bear For Exhibiting “Increasingly Dangerous Behavior”
The offspring of a world-famous grizzly bear was trapped and euthanized in Wyoming after exhibiting “increasingly dangerous behavior” in close proximity to a residential area, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The male bear was 2 years old and considered to ba a “subadult.” It had reportedly lost its fear of humans and was presenting a threat to residents of Sublette County, Wyoming who live on the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Only In Alaska… Does A Man Make A Moose Antler Skateboard
This lad seems like the type that would be fun to knock a few back with. I mean, if you’re the type of fella that comes up with absolutely ridiculous ideas like this, yet they actually work, I definitely want to have a few and see what comes out of it. You can be certain there will be a good time involved.
Federal report says removing Snake River dams ‘essential’ to helping threatened salmon
A new draft report released by President Joe Biden’s administration last week found that breaching lower Snake River dams is “essential” to helping protect and recover threatened salmon populations. The 20-page report is called “Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead,” and it was released July 12...
Beasts of Burden: Wild Horses and Burros Are Dying Hard Deaths in the West
“WELL, I NEVER THOUGHT I’d ride up this wash and not see a burro.”. Travis Holyoak squints into the gully from beneath the shade of his straw hat. Despite the midday glare, the rancher can see plenty from horseback. The craggy mesas of Arizona’s Black Mountains stretch ahead of us, spring green-up just starting to recede from the slopes. At a distance, the land looks almost lush. Up close, there’s no mistaking it for the desert it is. Our horses pick their way past spiky yucca, catclaw, and gobs of dried burro dung.
The Abandoned Ghost Town of Henson Colorado Sits Near a Broken Dam
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Today we are headed down Colorado County Road 20 from Lake City to the townsite of Henson. This mining community first found gold here in 1871. Where...
Crunch time: Thousands of Mormon crickets plowed off Idaho highway
Transportation officials in southwestern Idaho had a messy job as thousands of Mormon crickets were scattered across highways. The Idaho Transportation Department posted a video of a heavy equipment operator plowing crickets off Highway 51, KBOI-TV reported. Too many crushed bugs along the highway can lead to slick spots, making it hazardous for motorists, according to the television station.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Problem Wyoming grizzly moved
Another misbehaving grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming has faced deportation. Wyoming Game and Fish says after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Game and Fish biologists relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear on July 16th. The bear was captured for conflict with anthropogenic attractants on private land, but...
Two bull moose relocated from near Colorado highway with help of residents
Two bull moose that ventured toward Interstate 25 as the sun set Friday were tranquilized by wildlife officers and carried to trailers with help from Colorado Springs residents. "How do you move a bull moose that weighs 500 plus pounds? It takes a village!" wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife on...
WATCH: This Bison Stampede on Yellowstone Bridge Demonstrates Massive Herd’s Sheer Power
In Wyoming, especially around Yellowstone National Park, it’s not uncommon that you run into a traffic jam because of a few bison with the right-of-way, but when an entire stampede literally shakes the ground as they travel, it becomes more of a spectacle than it does an obstacle. Not...
Viral video shows fiery streaks in the sky above Montana
Earlier this week, Montana citizens were treated to an impressive and intriguing event. On Tuesday night, fiery streaks appeared in the sky over Montana. The American Meteor Society documented around 29 reports of fiery objects. And reports came in from Montana as well as other states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon.
