ECU Countdown to Kickoff: No. 33 Brock Spalding

Sports Spotlight: Havelock’s Vereen honing skills in hopes of record setting senior season and future at N.C. State
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock football is a perennial powerhouse here in eastern North Carolina and they expect to bring the juice again this fall. Their star wide receiver Javonte “Juice” Vereen is going to be a big part of that and we feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.
Greenville’s Elm Street Park gets ready for Little League Softball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hey, batter, batter! Next week, Greenville is hosting The Little League Softball World Series for the second time, and it’s all hands on deck. The North Carolina State Champion is the Pitt County Girls Softball League all-star squad. The 9-12 year-olds will also compete as the host region. This year’s series […]
Pitt County 10U softball wins tourney title
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WNCT) — Another area recreation softball team came away big winners over the weekend. The Pitt County Girls 10U softball team went unbeaten at the Southeast Regional 10U Tournament of State Champions to claim the overall title. Pitt County was the North Carolina champion. Pitt County beat Florida, 11-1, Tennessee, 15-0, South Carolina, […]
Parker Byrd back in ICU after setback
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming ECU freshman Parker Byrd is headed back to the ICU to receive more intensive treatment for injuries he suffered in a recent Beaufort County boating accident. Byrd, who sustained serious damage to both legs in the accident, underwent his sixth surgery Tuesday, according to his mother Mitzi Byrd. During that […]
Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville
Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
Food, fun, family atmosphere mark National Night Out
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal. Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had […]
Jacksonville business holding school supply giveaway Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations in Eastern North Carolina are finding ways to help students obtain school supplies before classes begin. The Carolina Real Estate Group is hosting its annual book bag giveaway this weekend. The group purchased materials and bags for the giveaway, and they plan to help 500 students in the area.There will […]
New Jacksonville station means upgraded transit routes
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the new Jacksonville transit station being open to the public, its routes are also making a change. Now all bus routes have a stop at the Jacksonville station to make it easier for people to connect with other routes like Amtrack and Greyhound. Transportation Services Director for the City of […]
NCWU Collaborates with Rocky Mount Prep
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) has partnered with Rocky Mount Preparatory School (Rocky Mount Prep) to offer educational opportunities to their employees who are pursuing their Teaching License with NCWU’s Teacher Education Program. This opportunity is available to those seeking teacher licensure as a Residency Student, as a bachelor’s-only student, those pursuing a second bachelor’s degree, or for those seeking tutoring support for licensure exam preparation.
Pitt County stuff the bus campaign to be held this weekend
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students across Eastern Carolina are preparing to head back to school and a school supply drive planned this week is aimed to help them. Optimum and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County today announce the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. It...
Kinston police host 38th annual National Night Out
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across Eastern Carolina are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday. Since 1984, National Night Out events have created opportunities for local communities to learn more about police programs and safety in their communities. Before the 38th annual event took place in Kinston Tuesday,...
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
Nash Hot Chicken to hold its first-ever Nash Bash, a live music festival
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to two-step with your partner. On August 20, Greenville’s Nash Hot Chicken will hold its inaugural live music festival called Nash Bash. The event will be held at 114 East 5th St. The festival will last from noon to midnight. The event will feature local musicians and bands, giveaways, […]
Washington County Schools excited to welcome back students on Thursday
PLYMOUTH, N.C (WNCT) — It’s hard to believe, but it’s time to go back to school. Washington County Schools is one of the first school districts in the state that is welcoming students back for the new school year. Students at Washington County High School return to class on Thursday while other grade students return […]
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
Truck crash causes lane closure on NC 70 near Kinston bridge
KINSTON - A lane of U.S. 70 in Kinston is closed until repairs can be made to a bridge railing struck by a tractor trailer this morning. N.C. Department of Transportation crews immediately closed the westbound outside lane of the highwaywhere it crosses the Neuse River on the west side of town.
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
Easy like Sunday morning
On Sunday morning before Milt and I started our vacation, we stopped by the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum to do a little work. After we finished, we sat down on the bench outside to take in the beauty of the waterfront. At 11:00 a.m., several nearby church bells started to ring and one of them played a lovely hymn that wafted through the air. Those church bells took my memories to another place in time and the Sunday mornings of my childhood.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
