ECU Countdown to Kickoff: No. 33 Brock Spalding

On Sunday morning before Milt and I started our vacation, we stopped by the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum to do a little work. After we finished, we sat down on the bench outside to take in the beauty of the waterfront. At 11:00 a.m., several nearby church bells started to ring and one of them played a lovely hymn that wafted through the air. Those church bells took my memories to another place in time and the Sunday mornings of my childhood.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO