Second Phase Of Consultation Goes Live On IPC Classification Code Review

Drama Begins After England Gets Out Early During Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
Commonwealth Record: 6:58.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 7:05.97, Australia – 2018. Monday’s finals session at Commonwealth was not without drama as Australia’s Ian Thorpe stated that England’s relay should have been disqualified. The team’s anchor Tom Dean exited from the water as the anchor from Gibraltar was still roughly 10 meters away from touching the wall.
CWG-22 Me Ek Baar Fir Srihari Ne Dikhayi Shandar Swimming – Indian Swimming News
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games
Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Finals Preview
We’re over halfway though the Commonwealth Games, and we’ve got another loaded finals session on Day 4. There are finals of the men’s 100 free, women’s 200 back, women’s 200 IM,. Day 4 Finals Full Schedule. Men’s 100 Free Final. Women’s 200 Back Final...
Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time
With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.) So far in...
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Khelo India Junior Women’s Swimming Series Zone 1 – Indian Swimming News Hindi
LCM (50m) Indian Swimming Federation August Month Me Delhi Me Khelo India Junior Women’s Swimming Series Organise Karega. Swimmers Ko 1-15th August Tk Registration Karana Hoga. Swimmers Ko SFI Ke GMS Portal Pr Apna Registration Karana Hoga. Participate Krne Wale Swimmers Ki Age 11-15 Years Hi Honi Chahiye. Under-18...
Canadian & South African Medley Relays Both DQed In Bizarre Circumstances
The final of the men’s 4×100 medley relay during the last session of swimming at the Commonwealth Games later today will only feature seven teams. Despite 11 countries being entered in the event, just eight of them turned up to the blocks for prelims on Wednesday morning, with the main puzzling absence being the South Africans.
Shaine Casas Wins Phillips 66 Performance Award for 200 IM at US Nationals
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) University of Texas pro swimmer Shaine Casas was awarded the Phillips 66 Performance Award for his swim in the final of the 200 IM at the 2022 US National Championships. The award, presented by USA Swimming, recognizes the top performance...
2022 Commonwealth Games: Only 1 Team Opts for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order
Australia did not use the typical MMFF lineup for their mixed medley relay as they used Kaylee McKeown on the leadoff backstroke leg. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Commonwealth Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 3:45.34, Australia – 2022. Australia, 3:41.30. Canada, 3:43.98. England, 3:44.03.
Finlin Adds Open Water Title, UCSC Dominates Team Rankings As Canadian Champs Wrap
MONTREAL – The 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships officially came to an end on Monday with six open water titlists crowned at Montreal’s Olympic Rowing Basin. The pool portion of the championships concluded on Sunday evening at the Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition was...
CWG Me Indian Best Performance & 200m Back Me Indian Best Time Diya Srihari Ne
Srihari Nataraj Ne Men’s 50m Backstroke Ke Final Event Mei 25.23s Ki Timing Ke Sath Fifth Position Pr Finish Kiye. CWG Me India Ka Koi Bhi Swimmer Aaj Tak Top 5 Me Apni Jagah Nahi Bana Paya Tha Lekin Srihari Ne Is Barrier Ko Todte Hue 50m Final Me 25.23 Timing Ke Sath 5th Place Hasil Kiya.
What Does Josh Matheny’s Long Course Breakthrough Mean for US Breaststroking?
Josh Matheny is one of the best junior breaststrokers that the United States has ever developed, and last week in Irvine, he formally inserted himself into the conversation to take over the competitive slot for America’s top breaststroker. Matheny won the US National title, the first of his career,...
Australia Goes Temple-McKeon on Back-End of Mixed 400 Medley Relay at CGs
As was expected, there were big lineup changes in the middle of the pool on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the mixed 400 medley relay. See the full Day 5 relay lineups here. Full Relay Lineups, Top 4 Qualifiers:. Lane 3, Canada: Kylie Masse, James Dergousoff, Maggie MacNeil,...
Kaylee McKeown Hits Commonwealth Games Record in 200 Back, 2:05.6, to Win Gold
Australia’s Kaylee McKeown crushed the women’s 200 back final in Birmingham by setting a new Commonwealth Games record of 2:05.60. She took .38 off defending champion Kylie Masse’s record which she set in 2018. 21-year-old McKeown, the reigning Olympic and world champion, touched the wall first today...
Australia Wins Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Gold With New Comm Games Record: 7:04.96
Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96. Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.
Daniel Jervis Withdraws from Commonwealth Games After COVID-19 Infection
Welsh swimmer Daniel Jervis entered the 2022 Commonwealth Games as a big favorite in the 1500 free, but he withdrew from Tuesday morning's preliminary heats. Swimmer Daniel Jervis has withdrawn from the remainder of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to the lingering effects of a COVID-19 infection two weeks ago.
Pioneer Maria Lenk Named Patron of Brazilian Swimming
Brazilian Swimming declared Maria Lenk its patron for her swim achievements and revolutionary experimentation with the breaststroke's mechanics. Archive photo via Agencia Brasil. Brazilian Olympic swimmer Maria Lenk was declared patron of Brazilian Swimming on July 20th. The Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports sanctioned the tribute to honor Lenk’s accomplished...
Titmus vs McIntosh in the 400 FR? – 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Preview
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is nearly here. The Wednesday morning session will be a short one, featuring only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. Canada’s roster took quite a hit in the weeks...
Canadian Collegiate Champion Tayden De Pol Serves Doping Suspension
While the lost points from the USports championships won't cost UBC its 5th-straight team title, it did close the gap considerably between them and Calgary. Archive photo via UBC Thunderbirds. Canadian swimmer Tayden De Pol has received a one-month suspension for the presence of a banned substance. Among other consequences,...
