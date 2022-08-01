Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting

quickcountry.com
Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified
A man who was shot and killed by police in Rochester after he was allegedly wielding an ax has been identified. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso after an officer fired his weapon at him during a traffic stop this past weekend.
BCA Has Identified Man Fatally Shot By Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Rochester man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday. Joshua Clayton Hippler was 27 years old. The BCA says the medical examiner determined Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
Man Charged for Biting Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly violated protection orders and bit a Rochester Police officer. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday against Jarod Franke indicates he bit an officer who was trying to arrest him for violating an Order for Protection and a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. Police say the person with the orders against Franke reported he was texting and following her.
KIMT
Rochester police release more info on moments prior to fatal officer-involved shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More details were released Monday about the moments that preceded an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man early Saturday morning. Police said it began when a white male walked into Domino’s pizza with a hatchet over his shoulder just before 11 p.m.
Repeat Rochester DWI Offender Facing New Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges brought against a Rochester man Monday accuse him of having fentanyl in his system and other drugs in a vehicle he crashed in northwest Rochester nearly a year ago. 25-year-old Abdirisak Affey is charged with felony drug possession, two counts of DWI, careless driving and...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
KIMT
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
Olmsted County Inmate Accused of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Olmsted County Detention Center is accused of defrauding the county out of over $400 through a forged check. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said 33-year-old Chrysten Donely deposited a $437.21 check into her account last month. Investigators examined a copy of the check and found it had several misspellings.
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Knoll Court fire racked up $140K in damages
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Rochester Fire Department estimated that a Monday night house fire resulted in $140,000 in damages. Captain Brett Knapp with the RFD said the estimated loss to the building is about $80,000, with another $60,000 in property damages. The cause of the fire is still...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman praises the kindness of strangers for saving her life
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman says she's alive today because of the bravery and kindness of strangers, after her mobile home caught fire two weeks ago. "Everybody tells me it was like an angel all of a sudden," said Rosa Castellanos. She said she was asleep in her...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
KGLO News
Two dead after late Friday night accident near Kensett
KENSETT — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash late Friday night near Kensett in Worth County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on US Highway 65 a half-mile north of Kensett at about 10:20 PM. A vehicle driven by 24-year-old Maggie Harvey of Northwood was northbound and crossed the center line, striking a vehicle heading southbound driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea head-on.
KAAL-TV
Multi-vehicle crash kills 2, injures 1 in Worth County
(ABC 6 News) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night in Worth County left two people dead, including a child, and one injured. John Hinderscheid, 45, of Albert Lea, MN and Thielen Fausnaugh, 3, of Northwood, IA were killed in the crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a vehicle...
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
medcitybeat.com
Where did Rochester's lakes come from? Let’s dive in.
Rochester’s lakes all share one trait: their unnaturalness. Flood control reservoirs, stormwater ponds, and aggregate lakes created by mining operations make up much of the city’s aquatic recreation. This means Rochester’s system of swimming beaches, fishing holes, and paddling waters are, for the most part, byproducts of industry, topography, and civic planning.
