www.sent-trib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sent-trib.com
$350,000 awarded to 4 county schools for security
Nearly $350,000 in state funding for local school safety and security is being awarded to four Wood County schools. State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, made the announcement on Tuesday. He advocated for legislation to enhance school security in Wood County and across the state. The funding, stemming from House Bill...
sent-trib.com
Toledo Area Hickory Open comes to Bowling Green
The Michigan Hickory Golf Tour schedules one event in the Toledo area each year. This year the Toledo Area Hickory Open will be played at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. Approximately 20 golfers from across Michigan and northern Ohio will be competing with their hickory-shafted clubs wearing their plus-fours and argyle socks.
sent-trib.com
Deans’ Lists
Terra Sloane from Bowling Green was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring semester. In order to achieve this status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
sent-trib.com
James L. Freeworth
James L. Freeworth, 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1940 to Clarence and Marie (Burwell) Freeworth. He married Shirley (McMahan) Freeworth on September 18, 1962 and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2017. James served in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Veterans honored with memorial highway in Lake Twp.
MILLBURY – State Representative Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, dedicated the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway during a ceremony Monday at the Lake Township Administration Offices. The newly dedicated road between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road on Ohio 795 was named in honor of those that have served in the...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BGSU holds first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit
Bowling Green State University held the first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit for K-12 and college professionals Tuesday in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The summit is being held for K-12 and college professionals and will focus on prevention education, innovative resources, best practices and strategies to eliminate...
sent-trib.com
Sports briefs
BGSU volleyball will hold fundraiser to kickoff foreign tour campaign. The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will be holding their annual fundraiser on Aug. 19. The event will also be the kickoff for the program’s upcoming foreign tour, which will visit Poland, Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic, including competition against high-level club and national teams.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-3-2022
There will be a temporary change in time of August outdoor warning siren test. The Wood County outdoor warning sirens monthly test will be conducted on Saturday at 2 p.m. instead of the regular 10 a.m. test time. This is a temporary change in the testing time. The regular test...
RELATED PEOPLE
sent-trib.com
Patience, pickle people
Pick a peck of pickles, prepare, then be patient. That’s the key to this crunchy recipe by Karen Seeliger. “It’s a recipe I’ve been making for 30 years,” she said. “My family loves them.”. She is picky about the cucumbers’ origins. “I always get...
sent-trib.com
Mary C. Strausbaugh
Mary C. Strausbaugh, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1933 to Henry and Marie (Bressler) Stauffer. She married Leroy Strausbaugh on July 18, 1954 and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1992. Mary was a longtime member...
sent-trib.com
Fair royalty crowned: Gallant, Hahn honored
Tensions ran high as rain fell at the start of the 2022 Wood County Fair opening ceremony, but it stopped for a clear and comfortable parade and the coronation of the Junior Fair King and Queen. As the rain stopped, the stands quickly refilled for the annual event. Jacob Gallant...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of the second week of the month in the northern part of the county. The following inspections were done July 11. Courtyard Café, 9789 Clark Drive, Rossford, had three critical and three non-critical violations. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Falcons to take foreign tour
The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team is preparing for an eight-day foreign tour to kick-start the 2022-23 academic year. Head coach Robyn Fralick and the Falcons will travel to Costa Rica from August 5-12. ‘We are thrilled for the chance to travel to Costa Rica and experience...
sent-trib.com
BGSU to hold in-person summer commencement exercises on Saturday
Bowling Green State University will hold in-person summer commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2022 at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The single ceremony will take place on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle on the BGSU campus. The summer 2022 graduating class includes 933 candidates, of which 28 will be presented associate...
sent-trib.com
Carol S. Reddin
Carol S. Reddin, 77, Van Buren, died July 30, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
sent-trib.com
City Park vandalized with blue hair dye
City Park was vandalized again over the weekend. The Bowling Green Police Division responded to the park at 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of vandalism in a bathroom. A park employee showed the responding officer the women’s restroom nearest the Veterans Building, which had blue hair dye spilled all over inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Child back with mom after leaving BG apartment
An infant was found naked and crying in a Bowling Green apartment laundry room on Friday. The Bowling Green Police Division received the call at 1:15 p.m. from a woman who said there was a child who was naked and crying in the Cedar Park Apartments laundry room, 1006 Third St.
sent-trib.com
Bonus for bus drivers: BG school board offers $2,000
Bowling Green City Schools will offer a sign-on bonus to bus drivers in an attempt to be fully staffed by the start of the school year and return to the 1-mile radius for transportation. After a three-hour executive session Monday, the board of education unanimously agreed to offer a $2,000...
sent-trib.com
Let’s talk about it: Romance at Way
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library is one of 25 libraries nationwide selected to participate in Let’s Talk About It: Women’s Suffrage, a grant designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement. On Monday at 7 p.m., Bowling...
sent-trib.com
Man charged in downtown riot to remain on community control
A Toledo man involved in a riot downtown last summer will remain on community control despite testing positive for marijuana use. Dominic Haslinger, 20, will also have to spend 14 days in jail. Haslinger appeared July 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for a...
Comments / 0