Are Enter Shikari starting to tease new music?

Jamie Campbell Bower to release new single, I Am
Having helped make Stranger Things 4 the enormous success that it was thanks to his role as Vecna, Jamie Campbell Bower is now turning his hand back to music. The actor and musician – formerly of ace London punks COUNTERFEIT. – revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he would be sharing new solo single, I Am, on August 12. “I’m so excited,” Jamie told Jimmy. “Everything just feels not real right now!”
Listen: Bad Suns and PVRIS team up for “the perfect happy and sad summer bop”
After joining MILKBLOOD for June single Wicked, PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn is back at it again with another great collab. This time around the singer teams up with Bad Suns for Maybe You Saved Me, which is taken from the deluxe edition of the band’s album Apocalypse Whenever (which is arriving on September 30).
Hot Milk’s track-by-track guide to The King And Queen Of Gasoline
In more ways than one, Jim Shaw and Hannah Mee are The King And Queen Of Gasoline. Joining us, bleary-eyed, from just having woken up on their tour bus, Hot Milk’s dynamic duo of guitarist/vocalists are burning bright right now. Having already completed their first ever U.S. run – dropping straight in as headliners – and smashed the European festival circuit already this year, the Manchester crew are back Stateside. Alongside the likes of Waterparks, Neck Deep and Mayday Parade, kudos has been earned as one of the brightest lights of the massive, touring Sad Summer festival. Chicago’s enormous Lollapalooza showcase has been duly smashed. Hell, they’ve even scored a coveted slot on legendary late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Album review: Amon Amarth – The Great Heathen Army
Over their last few records, and particularly on 2019’s Berserker, Amon Amarth have steadily roamed in the direction of traditional heavy metal, arguably losing some of their bite in the process. However, on The Great Heathen Army, their 12th, they take a step back towards their melodic death metal origins, and it is definitely to their betterment, delivering perhaps the strongest collection since 2008’s Twilight Of The Thunder God.
Mark Hoppus addresses rumours of Tom DeLonge rejoining blink-182
Despite everyone (including us) getting very, very excited about Tom DeLonge perhaps hinting that he’s back in blink-182, bassist Mark Hoppus is telling fans to hold their horses. Following plenty of speculation that Tom has rejoined the pop-punk legends after updating his Instagram bio to essentially say as much...
I was at Woodstock ’99 and it destroyed my innocence
For most rock fans, Woodstock ’99 is remembered within the frames of breaking MTV News updates, interrupting episodes of Daria with terrifying images of an apocalyptic hellscape in flames. But for a relative few, Woodstock’s third incarnation will forever live as a series of gnarly, grody, jarring experiences that they can feel as much as see in their memories.
Stray From The Path unleash new single Bread & Roses feat. Jesse Barnett
Stray From The Path have just dropped their next single from upcoming album Euthanasia. For this one – entitled Bread & Roses – the hardcore heroes have teamed up with Jesse Barnett of Stick To Your Guns, with Stray guitarist Tom Williams calling the vocalist “a person that walks the walk and someone everybody should look up to as an example of direct action to help people in need”.
Get your signed copy of Pale Waves’ new album Unwanted
Are you a Pale Waves fan? Do you like exclusive signed CDs? Well we've got some good news! To celebrate the Manc indie-punks making their Kerrang! cover debut this week, we've got 250 signed copies of their killer new album Unwanted for you!. The CDs are available to order now...
The big review: The Interrupters – In The Wild
Unifying and addictive – those are the descriptors that seem to follow The Interrupters from album to album. The SoCal band are apex exponents of second wave ska-punk, but on a deeply human level, they mean way more than that. Genre goes out the window; heart and personality comes steaming in. Their energetic, sauna-hot live shows have felt more like family gatherings than gigs, and while always unusually heartfelt, the themes in their songs have never been as honest or as raw as on this fourth album.
Metallica launch official Hellfire Club merch with Stranger Things
Yes, the Metallica and Stranger Things content keeps on coming – and no, we’re not getting bored of it. To celebrate all the awesome stuff that has come from Eddie Munson shredding Master Of Puppets in the season finale, ’Tallica have just unveiled an official new merch collaboration with Stranger Things. The band wore Hellfire Club shirts during a fun ‘duet’ video last month, and have now created their very own T-shirt, baseball tee and hoodie.
Beavis And Butt-Head comeback to feature videos from Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo and more
Having roasted plenty of music videos in their time, it has been revealed which artists Beavis and Butt-Head will be setting their sights on in the new reboot of the show (which arrives tomorrow, August 4). According to Pitchfork, the duo will be taking a look at promos by Post...
The Sandman review – Neil Gaiman has created 2022’s single greatest hour of TV drama
This dark, engrossing comic book adaptation is utterly lavish, and features an emotional depth that’s almost unheard of in fantasy epics. It should delight fans and newcomers alike
Los Angeles powerviolence crew ZULU confirm debut album A New Tomorrow
Fresh from a massive show at Outbreak (which we called the “heaviest set of the whole weekend”), awesome Los Angeles powerviolence crew ZULU have just confirmed the release of their debut album, A New Tomorrow. The band have shared that the record will be released “next year” (that’s...
Palaye Royale confirm UK and European 2023 headline tour
After announcing their fourth album Fever Dream last month, today Palaye Royale have confirmed details of an accompanying world tour. The trio’s Fever Dream World Tour will be stopping off in the UK and Europe next year for some of their biggest shows ever – including a date at London’s iconic O2 Academy Brixton in February. They’ll be joined by YONAKA as special guests.
DE’WAYNE has announced his first-ever UK headline show
Following his inclusion in the final Reading & Leeds 2022 announcement, DE’WAYNE will be making the most of his time in the UK this month by also playing his first-ever headline show here. The alt.star – who has had a busy year so far, releasing excellent collabs with grandson...
“This is challenging music, but there is reward in that”: How Imperial Triumphant tapped into the Spirit Of Ecstasy
Zachary Ilya Ezrin wants the very best for his fans. Relaxing into our interview this afternoon, the Imperial Triumphant frontman smiles when K! raise that Spirit Of Ecstasy – the title of his band’s superb fifth album – is a nod to Rolls-Royce’s iconic billowing bonnet-ornament, noting that we’re the first journal to make the connection. He’s glad that we do, too, as the craftsmanship and quality, sumptuosity and longevity with which the legendary British automotive manufacturer have become synonymous are exactly the attributes he wanted to tap into with this latest brain-scrambling batch of songs.
Voice Of Baceprot: “We get messages from girls saying we’ve given them the courage to start a band”
For the three members of Voice Of Baceprot, 2014 was when everything changed. Firda Marsya Kurnia (better known as just Marsya), Euis Sitti Aisyah (Sitti) and Widi Rahmawati were bored schoolgirls with the vague restlessness and disaffection of teenagers everywhere. Then, poring through their school guidance counsellor’s music collection, they happened upon something that would transform their young lives. There was the unpredictable, barely controlled chaos of System Of A Down. The propulsive bombast and activism of Rage Against The Machine and the irresistible crunch of Lamb Of God. In short: they discovered metal.
Who the hell is Lauran Hibberd?
“It’s really the bane of my life,” Lauran Hibberd laughs, reflecting on an incredulous moment that would become a lifelong nuisance: her name. That’s right – it’s Lauran, not Lauren. “My dad spelled it wrong on the birth certificate. It's not intentional, but I'm 100 per cent sure my parents must’ve had a big fallout about it. Imagine, my mum’s just given birth to me and he’s gone and messed up his one job!” Sure, there are bigger issues out there… but you want to have your own name spelled right. And that’s the thing with Lauran: it’s the little details that really matter.
Keith Morris: “We didn’t consider Black Flag to be a punk rock band – we were just loud and abrasive”
When Keith Morris sang the words 'I was so wasted', first with Black Flag and then with Circle Jerks, he didn’t sound like a young man who had plans for living a long life. Back then, at the turn of the ’80s, this firebrand of the Southern Californian punk rock scene was “so jacked up” that he just “couldn’t get any higher than that”. Live fast, die young, et cetera et cetera.
