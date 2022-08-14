This Anti-Aging Supplement Features a Serious Wrinkle-Buster — 30% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Passionate about skincare? You’re probably already on top of many anti-aging tricks and techniques. We know we’re all about the multi-step routine, sunscreen obsession, gua shas and microcurrent devices — plus drinking plenty of water. All great to incorporate! But should we stop there ?

Adding an anti-aging dietary supplement to your day-to-day life might just make the biggest change of all. There’s only so much water you can drink per day — only so many times you can reapply sunscreen. If you’re looking to really say goodbye to those wrinkles and fine lines, Arctic Repair might be the key!

Get the Arctic Repair dietary supplement (originally $60) for just $42 at HUM!

This vegan supplement is designed to help boost skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles and promote hydration for an all-around youthful appearance. So what makes it “arctic”? Its key ingredient is lingonberry seed oil, which is actually from the arctic regions of Finland. Lingonberry seed oil is a source of omega 3-6-9 fatty acids known to help reduce visible signs of aging, promote skin density and smooth out wrinkles. In a three-month study with 30 participants, 86% found that lingonberry seed oil led to an improvement in skin elasticity!

Arctic Repair also includes vitamin A and E, antioxidants known to help fight free radical damage. Meanwhile, it contains no artificial sweeteners or colors, and it’s gluten-free and non-GMO. It’s also triple-tested for purity and verified by independent labs for potency. Some supplement brands try to get away without ensuring their products’ quality, so we love that we can always count on HUM!

So, what do reviewers think? “This is gold,” one wrote, noting how they watched a forehead wrinkle practically disappear after three weeks of taking Arctic Repair . Another reported on how their “complexion is noticeably softer with a subtle glow,” while another noted how they “can’t imagine switching back to flaxseed oil” after finding this supplement to be “much more effective.” A few shoppers noted how they wished the price were a bit lower — and their wish came true! This supplement is 30% off for a limited time, saving buyers nearly $20!

To take this supplement, you’ll simply swallow three softgels with food daily, at any time of the day. Easy! Just make sure to grab it quickly — before the sale is over!

