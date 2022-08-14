ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Anti-Aging Supplement Features a Serious Wrinkle-Buster — 30% Off

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Passionate about skincare? You’re probably already on top of many anti-aging tricks and techniques. We know we’re all about the multi-step routine, sunscreen obsession, gua shas and microcurrent devices — plus drinking plenty of water. All great to incorporate! But should we stop there ?

Adding an anti-aging dietary supplement to your day-to-day life might just make the biggest change of all. There’s only so much water you can drink per day — only so many times you can reapply sunscreen. If you’re looking to really say goodbye to those wrinkles and fine lines, Arctic Repair might be the key!

See it!

Get the Arctic Repair dietary supplement (originally $60) for just $42 at HUM!

This vegan supplement is designed to help boost skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles and promote hydration for an all-around youthful appearance. So what makes it “arctic”? Its key ingredient is lingonberry seed oil, which is actually from the arctic regions of Finland. Lingonberry seed oil is a source of omega 3-6-9 fatty acids known to help reduce visible signs of aging, promote skin density and smooth out wrinkles. In a three-month study with 30 participants, 86% found that lingonberry seed oil led to an improvement in skin elasticity!

Arctic Repair also includes vitamin A and E, antioxidants known to help fight free radical damage. Meanwhile, it contains no artificial sweeteners or colors, and it’s gluten-free and non-GMO. It’s also triple-tested for purity and verified by independent labs for potency. Some supplement brands try to get away without ensuring their products’ quality, so we love that we can always count on HUM!

See it!

Get the Arctic Repair dietary supplement (originally $60) for just $42 at HUM!

So, what do reviewers think? “This is gold,” one wrote, noting how they watched a forehead wrinkle practically disappear after three weeks of taking Arctic Repair . Another reported on how their “complexion is noticeably softer with a subtle glow,” while another noted how they “can’t imagine switching back to flaxseed oil” after finding this supplement to be “much more effective.” A few shoppers noted how they wished the price were a bit lower — and their wish came true! This supplement is 30% off for a limited time, saving buyers nearly $20!

To take this supplement, you’ll simply swallow three softgels with food daily, at any time of the day. Easy! Just make sure to grab it quickly — before the sale is over!

See it!

Get the Arctic Repair dietary supplement (originally $60) for just $42 at HUM!

Better Than Botox? 7 of the Best Forehead Wrinkle Creams on the Market

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more skincare supplements here and explore all supplements available at HUM here !

Looking for more? Check out some of our other favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers ,
bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com
. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

9 Skincare Products That Could Help De-Puff Your Face — Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You know those days when you wake up and your face and under-eye bags are puffed up like marshmallows or balloons? Maybe it's from allergies, a rough sleep, shedding some tears or eating salty foods just before bed. […]
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging#Sunscreen#Fatty Acids#Wrinkle#Arctic Repair#Hum
Us Weekly

New! Merit’s Bronze Balm Is the ‘Easiest Bronzer — Ever’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Bronzer can be just the thing to seriously elevate your makeup look, but finding the right one can be very difficult. Many brands don’t offer enough shades, or they streak down your face, look cakey or barely show […]
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Us Weekly

15 of the Best Slouchy Blazers for an Effortlessly Chic Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you've been shopping with Us for a while, you know we're mega-fans when it comes to blazers. Right now we're especially obsessed with oversized, slouchy and boyfriend-style silhouettes. Longline hems, dropped shoulders, drapey materials, relaxed fits — we […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Conditioner Not Doing Enough? Try These Hair Serum Capsules

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Silky, soft locks? Never heard of ‘em. Okay, but seriously — our hair is just not what it used to be. It’s never as soft, never as shiny, never as healthy. Frizz, split ends, tangles and untamable texture […]
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

Save $71 on This Air Fryer That Can Seriously Do It All

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever buy a new product and wonder how humanity ever lived without it? We feel that way about computers, curling irons and fleece-lined leggings, to name just a few. One of the products that's had the biggest impact […]
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

Pores: Unclogged! This Silver Blackhead Powder Is Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ah, nothing like waking up in the morning and just immediately knowing that your skin has been acting up overnight. Disappointment awaits you in the bathroom mirror, and sadly, you’re used to it. But familiarity doesn’t equal contentment. […]
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

186K+
Followers
20K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy