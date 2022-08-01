Mackinac State Historic Park Will Close Beginning August 14

witl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots
There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
My North.com
Round Out Your Summer with these 3 Northern Michigan Festivals
Festival season isn’t over yet! Whether you’re planning an end-of-summer vacation or craving a weekend adventure, put these upcoming Northern Michigan festivals on your calendar for August and September. Lobster Fest | Northport | August 20. It’s back! Fresh live lobster (or filet mignon), cherry dessert and delicious...
Michigan Resorts Crush It – Three Top List of ‘Best Winery Hotels in the U.S.’
If you'd like to take a trip to wine country this summer, you don't even have to leave the state!. Three Michigan resorts have DOMINATED a poll on the best winery hotels in the country, with one even nabbing the No. 1 spot. Chateau Chantal in Traverse City, Hotel Walloon...
Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Camp Fairwood Lodge on Torch Lake
Summer camp is a long standing tradition for a lot of families and there’s a home on Torch Lake that lets you relive your great summer camp memories. Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to a cozy rustic retreat with a fun history for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Portion of shopping plaza demolished in Gaylord, two months after tornado
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Hobby Lobby and Jimmy John's in Gaylord was demolished on Tuesday. The shopping plaza in Gaylord was heavily damaged by the tornado that struck Gaylord on May 20. In July, the Gaylord City Council submitted an application to the state asking for $250,000 to...
Zillow Gone Wild goes nuts for Hobbit-looking Michigan Mushroom House hitting market
CHARLEVOIX, MI - You won’t find too many homes in Michigan which turn heads more than this one. One of the famous hobbit-looking Mushroom Houses in Charlevoix has hit the market for a cool $4.5 million and it’s gone a bit nuts on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page with thousands and thousands of shares.
MTM On The Road: Cheboygan County Humane Society Working to Find Homes for Hard to Place Dogs
August is National Dog Month and there’s no better way to celebrate than by visiting your local rescue shelter. The Cheboygan County Humane Society is currently working to get their hard-to-place dogs adopted. These include older dogs or those with special needs. Some have been neglected for years and are working through trauma—meaning they require extra care and patience.
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Multiple stolen items recovered, including 4-wheelers, guns and ammo
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Montmorency County Sheriff's Office says they have been investigating multiple breaking and enterings within the county. Stolen items include several guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, 4-wheelers and other personal property, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said they conducted a search warrant at...
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0