State of Colorado Sending You Cash Back Starting This Month

943thex.com
Related
Brave Enough to Hike Colorado’s Thrilling Devil’s Causeway?
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado
If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar
Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
Grizzly bear captures begin next week in Yellowstone
Grizzly bear pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park starting August 9 and continuing through October 28 according to an announcement from the Yellowstone National Park & Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST). Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cannonball! What Is Colorado’s Top City To Own A Swimming Pool In?
When you think of Colorado, you might not think that we're a great state to own a swimming pool in, but if you really wanted one, what city in Colorado would be the best option to have one?. Can You Have A Swimming Pool In Colorado?. I've lived in Colorado...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Photographer John Robson Captures the Essence of Northern Colorado
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Whether you want to showcase your business or remember a special moment, photography is a great way to capture that. However, to get the photos you want, you need a great photographer: John Robson....
Here Is What You Can Buy With $1 Billion From Colorado’s Lottery
Another drawing, another round of non winners for Colorado Lottery's Mega Millions jackpot that now is going over the $1 BILLION mark for the next drawing on Friday Night. The jackpot, which stood at $810 million last night saw no winners matching to the winning numbers which were 7,29, 60,63,66 with the mega ball as 15.
Can You Feel It? The ’80’s Never Left with Jazzercise Still Alive in Colorado
They say, "What's old is new again," and that may be how it feels to talk about Jazzercise. Do think of Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons? But why wouldn't you?. Neon spandex and leg warmers. Two things that scream "Jazzercise" of the 1980s. It was everywhere, back then. It was as widespread as popped collars and Aqua Net-held hairstyles. Yet, as much as things change, you can still Jazzercise in Colorado.
RELATED PEOPLE
Colorado Cairns: Is Rock Stacking Destructive or Desirable?
If you've ever hit the Colorado trails, you may have encountered small stacks of rocks balancing on top of each other. Those little piles of rocks are called cairns and they are deliberately placed in these formations. The practice of rock balancing dates back to prehistoric times. As years went...
Here Are Colorado’s Luckiest Numbers For Mega Millions Drawings
Tonight is the night, tonight is the night that your life to change forever. The Mega Millions jackpot for Colorado's lottery is up to $810 Million. It's been said that money can't buy happiness, but I'm calling bull on that because if I won this kind of money or anything close to this kind of money, there would be a ton of happiness coursing through my body.
How Many Winning Lottery Tickets Has Your Local Store Sold? Find Out Here
Sure, your chances of winning the lottery are slim - but if you don't play, you'll never have a chance to win. Whether you play the lottery religiously, on occasion, or perhaps, not at all, now is not the time to pass up on the opportunity to win one of the largest jackpots in lottery history.
Lane Splitting on a Motorcycle in Colorado: Is it Legal?
On Sunday, I hopped on Interstate 25 right as a heavy rain storm started. Driving north on Interstate 25 was a real treat. Weekend traffic and now standing water from the downpour made for quite the commute on Sunday afternoon. After passing 402, traffic is still slow at about 25...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another In-N-Out Burger Location Coming to Colorado
As someone who lives in Northern Colorado, I am starting to feel a bit left out. Currently, there are seven In-N-Out locations in the state of Colorado that are open for business and not a single one of them is in Northern Colorado. Two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs, one...
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
USA Mullet Championships Coming to the Colorado State Fair
Are you prepared to "show your flow"? Do you have what it takes to qualify for the USA Mullet Championships at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo?. This is for the big boys. We're talking about an official qualifying event for the USA Mullet Championships. Times running out, so you'd better start "prepping" now.
Is This Really the Most Popular Fast Food Restaurant In Colorado?
There are so many great places to grab food on the go in Colorado but one restaurant seems to be on the top of everyone's minds here. According to a press release from My Telescope, the most popular fast food search in Colorado happened to be Culver's. What is Culver's?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Magic Mushroom Measure Will Be On Colorado’s November Ballot
Colorado voters will be getting the chance to decide on whether or not to decriminalize magic mushrooms. Enough signatures have been gathered to get Initiative 58 on Colorado's November ballot. More than 225,000 signatures were submitted to the Colorado Secretary of State's office, which projects nearly 140,000 of which, are valid. That would be more than 111% over the required signature goal.
See Colorado’s Amazing Sky High Mountain Passes Ranked By Elevation
There is nothing like the ride to the top of a Colorado mountain pass. Few things in life inspire and terrify at the same time the way they do at 12,000 feet. How cool is that final corner going up over the rim of the Grand Mesa? Well, it gets even bigger than that.
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
Is it Legal in Colorado to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?
Here in Colorado, we love having our pets right by our side for awesome road trips across the state and sometimes just around town. Humans by law are required to buckle up but what about your precious pup? Can they sit in your lap or should they be restrained or caged?
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0