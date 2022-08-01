Maya C. James Reviews Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi

Some of the great films throughout history explore the complicated moral aftereffects of the collective mob mentality. There, is of course, Fritz Lang’s masterwork M, where Peter Lorre’s mentally diseased murderer of children faces a frothing-mad mob by reciting what we can now identify as one of the most iconic film monologues of all time. There is also Spike Lee’s timeless Do The Right Thing, where a racially divided borough erupts into cacophony, pitting neighbors and small business owners against one another when a young Black man and neighborhood fixture named Radio Raheem is murdered by the NYPD. Even James Whale’s 1931 Pre-Code Frankenstein explores the pitfalls of how a mob thinks, acts, and almost always chooses violence, particularly in its legendary final scenes.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO