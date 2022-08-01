ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Maya C. James Reviews Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi

locusmag.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
locusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August

What are you thinking about reading as the summer heads into its home stretch? Our recommendations for the month of August cover a lot of ground — from candid memoirs to wide-ranging histories that make unexpected connections. These 10 books include a fictional trip back in time to mid-century Hollywood and a thoughtful look at urban infrastructure. Whether you’re looking for thrills or knowledge, this list should have something for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

Seven Books Grappling With What Writers Leave Behind

The trustee of a literary estate has a tough job. Be too free with a dead writer’s copyrights and you may wind up with Arthur Rimbaud novelty items; act too quickly to burn materials, as Emily Dickinson’s sister and James Joyce’s grandson did, and you could distort a legacy. According to The Guardian, Ian Fleming’s estate is “the gold standard,” keeping the James Bond franchise happily and lucratively thrumming along since the author’s death in 1964. But in its profitability and harmony, it’s an outlier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elle

The book that:

I left California for Pakistan at the age of nine and never lived there again, and it wasn’t until I read Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem 30 years later that I truly realized how much I still missed the place and how much of me was still there.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Assata
thedigitalfix.com

Is Where The Crawdads Sing based on a true story?

Is Where The Crawdads Sing based on a true story? The hit novel from Delia Owens has been turned into a thriller movie from director Olivia Newman. Daisy-Edgar Jones stars in the lead role, as Kya, the ‘marsh girl’ who stands trial for murder in a town that has always ostracised her.
MOVIES
Deadline

Stephen King Says That “Consolidation Is Bad For Competition” In Testimony At Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster Antitrust Trial

Click here to read the full article. Stephen King took the stand on Tuesday in the Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster antitrust trial, telling the judge that he volunteered as a witness for the Justice Department because “consolidation is bad for the competition.” King, in gray suit and gray tie and wearing sneakers, had the courtroom in laughter at moments as he recounted key moments in his career. He is the Justice Department’s highest profile witness in its effort to block Penguin Random House’s proposed $2.2 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster. The DOJ claims that the deal would adversely impact...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Lady Chatterley's Lover Case Dealt a Blow to U.S. Book Censors

The English novelist D.H. Lawrence published Lady Chatterley's Lover privately in 1928. The book was declared obscene in the United States in 1929, and agents from the Post Office and the U.S. Customs Service began seizing any copies they encountered. That same year, the Boston bookseller James A. DeLacey was fined and jailed for four months under Massachusetts' obscenity statutes for selling five copies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflicting Emotions#Social Unrest#Georgetown University#Foster Parents
The Conversation Africa

Remembering Frantz Fanon – six great reads

Frantz Fanon, the Martinique-born psychiatrist, philosopher, revolutionary and leading pan-Africanist, would have been 97 on 20 July 2022. He left a remarkable imprint. His views influenced many in the field of mental illness as well as pan-Africanist thinkers and anti-colonialism and black liberation campaigners. Fanon’s wide-ranging interests can be gleaned...
SOCCER
Washington Examiner

The Woman King conveniently ignores empire’s slave-owning roots

The Woman King is an upcoming historical epic piece centered on Gen. Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons of the Kingdom of Dahomey. It tells the tale of the valiant efforts of Nanisca to fight off Europeans who were intent on taking over Africa. But, while the movie is advertised in its trailer as "based on powerful true events," it seems to take great liberties with historical truths and facts — as is typically the woke Left's way. By all available accounts, based on synopses and trailers available to the public, the movie is cinematic fake news and a disinformation machine.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hackernoon.com

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 57

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter LVII.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

'The Ox-Bow Incident' Is a Definitive American Classic About the Dangers of Mob Justice

Some of the great films throughout history explore the complicated moral aftereffects of the collective mob mentality. There, is of course, Fritz Lang’s masterwork M, where Peter Lorre’s mentally diseased murderer of children faces a frothing-mad mob by reciting what we can now identify as one of the most iconic film monologues of all time. There is also Spike Lee’s timeless Do The Right Thing, where a racially divided borough erupts into cacophony, pitting neighbors and small business owners against one another when a young Black man and neighborhood fixture named Radio Raheem is murdered by the NYPD. Even James Whale’s 1931 Pre-Code Frankenstein explores the pitfalls of how a mob thinks, acts, and almost always chooses violence, particularly in its legendary final scenes.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy