Maya C. James Reviews Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi

Review: What are books for? A novelist goes beyond the hot takes
Elaine Castillo's 'How to Read Now' makes a fierce and witty case toward reading books to expand your mind, not just as machines of art or empathy.
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August
What are you thinking about reading as the summer heads into its home stretch? Our recommendations for the month of August cover a lot of ground — from candid memoirs to wide-ranging histories that make unexpected connections. These 10 books include a fictional trip back in time to mid-century Hollywood and a thoughtful look at urban infrastructure. Whether you’re looking for thrills or knowledge, this list should have something for you.
Seven Books Grappling With What Writers Leave Behind
The trustee of a literary estate has a tough job. Be too free with a dead writer’s copyrights and you may wind up with Arthur Rimbaud novelty items; act too quickly to burn materials, as Emily Dickinson’s sister and James Joyce’s grandson did, and you could distort a legacy. According to The Guardian, Ian Fleming’s estate is “the gold standard,” keeping the James Bond franchise happily and lucratively thrumming along since the author’s death in 1964. But in its profitability and harmony, it’s an outlier.
The book that:
I left California for Pakistan at the age of nine and never lived there again, and it wasn’t until I read Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem 30 years later that I truly realized how much I still missed the place and how much of me was still there.
Is Where The Crawdads Sing based on a true story?
Is Where The Crawdads Sing based on a true story? The hit novel from Delia Owens has been turned into a thriller movie from director Olivia Newman. Daisy-Edgar Jones stars in the lead role, as Kya, the ‘marsh girl’ who stands trial for murder in a town that has always ostracised her.
Stephen King Says That “Consolidation Is Bad For Competition” In Testimony At Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster Antitrust Trial
Click here to read the full article. Stephen King took the stand on Tuesday in the Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster antitrust trial, telling the judge that he volunteered as a witness for the Justice Department because “consolidation is bad for the competition.” King, in gray suit and gray tie and wearing sneakers, had the courtroom in laughter at moments as he recounted key moments in his career. He is the Justice Department’s highest profile witness in its effort to block Penguin Random House’s proposed $2.2 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster. The DOJ claims that the deal would adversely impact...
Gordon Burn prize shortlist announced: jazz icons, true crime and a rogue psychotherapist
Books by David Whitehouse, Preti Taneja and Graeme Macrae Burnet are on the shortlist for this year’s Gordon Burn prize. The award is for the year’s “boldest and most innovative” books, and is open to fiction and nonfiction. Also making the shortlist of five – chosen...
Lady Chatterley's Lover Case Dealt a Blow to U.S. Book Censors
The English novelist D.H. Lawrence published Lady Chatterley's Lover privately in 1928. The book was declared obscene in the United States in 1929, and agents from the Post Office and the U.S. Customs Service began seizing any copies they encountered. That same year, the Boston bookseller James A. DeLacey was fined and jailed for four months under Massachusetts' obscenity statutes for selling five copies.
Remembering Frantz Fanon – six great reads
Frantz Fanon, the Martinique-born psychiatrist, philosopher, revolutionary and leading pan-Africanist, would have been 97 on 20 July 2022. He left a remarkable imprint. His views influenced many in the field of mental illness as well as pan-Africanist thinkers and anti-colonialism and black liberation campaigners. Fanon’s wide-ranging interests can be gleaned...
Harvey Weinstein bio 'Hollywood Ending,' Chrysta Bilton's wild 'Normal Family': 5 new books
In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday. 'Normal Family: On Truth, Love, and How I Met My 35 Siblings'. By Chrysta Bilton (Little, Brown and Co, nonfiction) What...
The Woman King conveniently ignores empire’s slave-owning roots
The Woman King is an upcoming historical epic piece centered on Gen. Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons of the Kingdom of Dahomey. It tells the tale of the valiant efforts of Nanisca to fight off Europeans who were intent on taking over Africa. But, while the movie is advertised in its trailer as "based on powerful true events," it seems to take great liberties with historical truths and facts — as is typically the woke Left's way. By all available accounts, based on synopses and trailers available to the public, the movie is cinematic fake news and a disinformation machine.
Susan Varga’s Hard Joy explores the possibilities and limits of memoir
Historically, memoir has been a genre for older authors, reflecting back on their lives, but in recent years there has been an increase in life writing that is tied to a set of ideas or a political agenda. Some memoirs are reckonings, such as Kathryn Heyman’s Fury and Bri Lee’s...
Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 57
About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter LVII.
Surfer Maya Gabeira Talks New Picture Book 'Maya and The Beast'
Big wave surfer Maya Gabeira joins Cheddar News to discuss her new picture book, 'Maya and The Beast.' She also dishes on whether or not she'd like to see her books come to life on the big screen for television or film.
'The Ox-Bow Incident' Is a Definitive American Classic About the Dangers of Mob Justice
Some of the great films throughout history explore the complicated moral aftereffects of the collective mob mentality. There, is of course, Fritz Lang’s masterwork M, where Peter Lorre’s mentally diseased murderer of children faces a frothing-mad mob by reciting what we can now identify as one of the most iconic film monologues of all time. There is also Spike Lee’s timeless Do The Right Thing, where a racially divided borough erupts into cacophony, pitting neighbors and small business owners against one another when a young Black man and neighborhood fixture named Radio Raheem is murdered by the NYPD. Even James Whale’s 1931 Pre-Code Frankenstein explores the pitfalls of how a mob thinks, acts, and almost always chooses violence, particularly in its legendary final scenes.
