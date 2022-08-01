Minnesota Basketball: Isaiah Ihnen Suffers Season Ending Knee Injury

247sports.com
AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal
The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
Versatile Tennessee freshman embraces summer position switch
Tennessee opened training camp on Monday morning with just one position switch of note, one involving a freshman who joined the program in January. Cameron Miller, the versatile athlete from Memphis, spent spring practice working at wide receiver, but the Vols opted to move him over to the other side of the football and play him in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder practiced with the safeties as Tennessee held its first preseason practice, and head coach Josh Heupel complimented the first-year player for embracing the move.
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
AAC Player of the Year transferring to Tennessee
The Tennessee baseball team landed another highly prized prospect from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt — the reigning AAC Player of the Year — tweeted on Monday that he planned to finish his college player playing for Tony Vitello in Knoxville. “I’d like...
Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp
Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
WATCH: Ty Thompson opens up about his summer and the QB competition
Oregon redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Thompson spoke to media for nearly 15 minutes at Wednesday's school media day. Thompson discussed what he took away from the summer, how the QB battle will heat up and his cornhole rivalry with Dan Lanning. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get...
Marcus Calvin announces commitment to Kansas
KU football added another defensive lineman to its 2023 class on Monday night, landing a verbal pledge from Marcus Calvin. The three-star defensive tackle is the third defensive lineman to commit to KU this cycle and Calvin picked the Jayhawks over a Power 5 offer from Vanderbilt and several other FBS offers. Calvin took his official visit to KU back in June.
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Four-star guard Trey Green set to announce college decision on Saturday
Yesterday four-star guard Trey Green announced that he will make his college decision this Saturday, August 6th. A sub-six foot guard by way of Mooresville (N.C.) Green cut his list of options down to a final five that includes LSU, Miami, VCU, Virginia, and Xavier. “It was just the relationships...
Hudson steps away from Auburn baseball: 'I have loved every minute of it'
AUBURN, Alabam - One of the top baseball players in Auburn history, Tim Hudson led the Tigers to the College World Series as a player in 1997 and was part of the staff the last three seasons under Coach Butch Thompson, helping the team to another trip to Omaha in the past season.
Ohio State target Devin Royal announces commitment date
In mid-July, Pickerington Central small forward Devin Royal cut his list of schools down to a top nine. Last Friday, Royal announced he was down to his final three schools: Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. On Monday, Bucknuts learned, and it was then confirmed by the player, that Royal will announce his college choice at a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
10 Kansas State players with the most to gain during fall camp
With players reported and ready to begin Kansas State's fall camp on Wednesday, it's time to take a hard look at several Wildcats in position to earn more for the 2022 season. Whether that be a starting role, more snaps, or simply an increase of trust from the coaching staff, here are 10 players with an opportunity to seize the most over the next month.
WATCH: QB Bo Nix opens up about QB battle during fall camp
Hear from Oregon quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses his summer where he got married, spent time in Alabama with family, and went on a honeymoon while also preparing himself for a fall camp QB competition that carried over from spring football. He discusses his prep and his thoughts on the Duck program as they open up fall camp on Friday.
Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
Decision Day: 4-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso
It's decision day for Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy 4-star center and top uncommitted prospect Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso as Kentucky looks to stay hot on the recruiting trail. Kingsley will announce his commitment live from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal with Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, on the 247Sports YouTube channel on at 2 PM ET. You can subscribe to the 247Sports YouTube channel here.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
PHOTOS: Oklahoma State football begins preseason camp
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football was back on the practice fields at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center for the start of fall camp on Wednesday. It was the first chance for a handful of newcomers to begin their training with the Cowboys, while a plethora of returning starters and contributors continue to improve.
