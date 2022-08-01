Lubbock Teachers Turn to Crowdfunding for Projects and Supplies

awesome98.com
Covenant NW Lubbock Back to School Bash Has Free Vaccines & More
Lubbock's Covenant Norwest Clinic (611 N. Frankfort Ave) is hosting their first ever back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bash is a "one stop shop" for children's back to school medical requirements, such as vaccines and sports physicals. Children with private insurance or Medicaid can receive their vaccines free, while self-pay vaccines are $5 each. Sports physicals are $35. While this pricing will make the process easier for parents, Covenant Northwest has plenty planned to make what could be a scary encounter much more relaxed and fun.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night
Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
Lubbock Walmart Parking Lot Painters Had ONE Job
I can see how an accident like this could happen. Well, at least if the letters are all separate stencils. I'm sure you could get busy enough for something like this to happen and be so busy you'd never even notice it. We Can't Verify. I'd love to jump in...
Show Your School Spirit and Buy a Cactus at Texas Tech This Friday
After TCU’s attempt at putting Lubbock down for being ‘a desert’ and Texas Tech’s prompt snap back with the use of the cactus emoji, those that support Texas Tech will forever use cacti as a symbol of their support. Every Texas Tech fan across the country...
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em: Tickets to See Chicago in Lubbock
We've got five pairs of tickets to see the legendary rock and roll band Chicago when they play the Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas on November 2nd. Wanna win? We're keeping it simple. Just fill out the form below and you're automatically entered. Good luck!. *This contest is running...
‘Bad’ at Drinking and Driving: Lubbock Man Arrested for Hit-and-Run
A Lubbock man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that injured 4 people and told police afterwards that he was "bad" at drinking and driving. KAMC News reports that the incident happened on Thursday, July 28th near 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A witness who wasn't involved in the crash followed the suspect, 32-year-old Bobby Chris Reyes, to the 300 block of University Avenue. Police arrived at the scene and tried to take Reyes into custody, but it took 3 officers to arrest him as he struggled.
Wolfforth Coffee Shop’s Free Plan B Kits Offer Draws Mixed Emotions, Complaints to Police
A local coffee shop is getting some mixed reactions after they've started giving away Plan B kits. Tumbleweed & Sage Coffeehouse in Wolfforth, Texas announced earlier this week that they were going to be giving out free Plan B kits after partnering with Jane's Due Process, a non-profit organization that helps minors who are not able to or don't have access to reproductive services.
Proposed City of Lubbock Budget Cuts The Tax Rate, But Taxpayers Will Still Pay More
The Lubbock City Council has been presented with a budget for the next fiscal year which will be discussed a lot this week during workshops at Citizens Tower. Those workshops on Wednesday and Thursday are scheduled for 2:00 pm and yes citizens can attend. There are many different parts of...
Legendary Rock Band Chicago Sets Tour Date at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
The iconic Chicago will return to the Hub City for a can't-miss concert. Chicago will play the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. They'll also play the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, Texas on November 1st, 2022.
Weekend Vehicle Chase in Lubbock Ends in Crash, 1 Person Injured
A robbery in Lubbock over the weekend turned into a vehicle pursuit. According to KAMC News, the Lubbock Police Department received a report of a theft and were dispatched to a business Saturday night (July 30th) at 10:22 p.m. in the 2900 block of 50th street. Police that arrived on scene saw three suspects leaving the store and attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle.
How Rude! Are People in Lubbock Acting More Like Complete Jerks Lately?
Maybe it's the heat that won't go away or the fact that everyone seems to be getting Covid-19 again, but more and more I notice that whenever I leave the house, people in Lubbock are starting to act like straight up punks. This is in direct conflict with the usual...
