ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Orthopedic supergroup subsidiary to spend $1.6M on site for new facility

By Alan Condon -
beckersspine.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.beckersspine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
globalconstructionreview.com

Construction begins on Lendlease’s $1.2bn San Francisco tower

Construction has begun on a 47-storey mixed-use tower at 30 Van Ness in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighbourhood by Australian developer Lendlease. The 165m tower, Lendlease’s largest development in the Americas, will cost an estimated $1.2bn and will contain 27,000 sq m of retail and office space, with 333 residencies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6 million

BRENTWOOD — A prime Brentwood property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus, will be sold to a private medical services group. The City Council unanimously approved the sale to Sand Creek Orthopedics and Associates, a subsidiary of Golden State Orthopedics and Spine, for $1.6 million. Earlier this year, the city declared the site as surplus property and sought to repurpose the building for private development.
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Brentwood, CA
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Brentwood, CA
Business
Silicon Valley

Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site

OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
OAKLAND, CA
losgatan.com

Funding secured for Blossom Hill Road office sale

A pair of Los Gatos medical businesses are making the move from leasing to owning. This morning, Walnut Creek-based Bay Area Development Co. said it had finalized a longterm “SBA 504” loan that will allow Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness and John McCleve D.D.S. to purchase the 4,312 square foot office at 751 Blossom Hill Rd. where they’ve been working.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Cutting-edge battery maker leases Fremont site to fuel big expansion

FREMONT — A maker of batteries that use cutting-edge technology has leased a Fremont building that could enable the company to dramatically expand its Bay Area footprint. EnerVenue has rented a building totaling 64,400 square feet at 3500 Gateway Blvd. in Fremont, the company said. “We’ve seen incredible growth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supergroup#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Golden State Orthopedic#Los Medanos College#The Brentwood Press
Eater

This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years

This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
POINT REYES STATION, CA
KRON4 News

Study: Bay Area leads US in luxury cars

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose and San Francisco are the metros where the most people are buying luxury cars, according to a study from LendingTree. The study was based on auto loan inquiries made with lending tree for the past two years, and found that Bavarian Motor Works (BMW), representing 17.5% of all inquiries, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
calmatters.network

High-speed rail analysis brings grade-separation anxiety to Palo Alto

As the California agency charged with building high-speed rail finalizes its plans for the Peninsula segment of its contentious system, Palo Alto officials are raising alarms about a feature that is conspicuously missing from the proposed design: grade separation. City leaders have been raising concerns about the potential impacts of...
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Sellers beginning to make concessions as Bay Area home prices drop

For the first time in years, the tables are starting to turn in the Bay Area’s insane housing market — as prices drop, some sellers have been forced to make concessions. They’re chipping in to help pay closing costs and even to buy points to lower mortgage rates — all to convince increasingly reluctant buyers that the time is right to purchase a home.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Secret SF

Oakland Is Home To The World’s First Cathedral Built Entirely In The 21st Century

Walk past this building next to Lake Merritt and you’ll probably do a double take – it looks like something between a spaceship and an ice sculpture, and is undeniably other-worldly. The Cathedral of Christ the Light, also known as Oakland Cathedral, is one of the Bay Area’s most interesting modern buildings. Read on to discover what makes it so unique. The Cathedral of Christ the Light is decidedly more modern than it is classical, and some traditional religious groups have been known to balk at the design’s divergence from custom. Simultaneously, the cathedral has been lauded for fostering a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy