New Report Shows Record High Job Vacancies

Retiring Farmers Can Get Help Planning
UNDATED -- A new partnership is working to help retiring farmers get the planning help they need, and connect them with farmers looking to enter the industry. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, and the Minnesota Dairy Initiative have teamed up to provide “Kitchen Table” teams to help farmers navigate transition and succession planning.
SCSU’s Banaian: Reasons for Supply Chain Issues in Central MN
Road construction projects, car parts, home improvement projects and more aspects of American life continue to be impacted by supply chain issues. St. Cloud State University Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says China has had rolling shutdowns because of their policy to have zero COVID. China has locked down various parts of the country in particular the southeastern zone where there is a lot of trade.
Drought Area Continues to Grow in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The area of the state of Minnesota that is considered to be dry or in a drought continues to expand. The U.S. Drought Monitor says Thursday that 34 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 30 percent a week ago. The area of...
SCSU’s Banaian: Reason for Declining Gas Prices
Gas prices has been on the steady decline in the past few weeks. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics Professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says there are a couple of reasons for the decline in gas prices. Banaian says people are driving less which means there is extra gas to move. He says the other reason is push to put money into jet fuel. Banaian says many barrels of oil were converted into jet fuel which will not work for car. He says this made less available for cars for awhile but more barrels of oil have been made available for gasoline for cars.
96.7 The River
What Becomes of Your St. Cloud Compost Bags
The city of St. Cloud picks up the clear/white compost bags from the street corner of St. Cloud residents Mondays from spring to fall. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the clear/white compost bags are made of corn starch and are biodegradable which means they break down over time. These bags are picked up and dropped off at the St. Cloud compost site. They are later picked up and brought to Creekside Soil in Hutchinson where the material is turned into black dirt. Legatt says Creekside is another Government entity. The material after it is processed in Hutchinson is returned to the compost site in St. Cloud as nutrient rich black dirt and is available for St. Cloud residents with a compost site pass.
Temporary Four-Way Stop Near CentraCare Southway Clinic
ST. CLOUD -- A south St. Cloud intersection will temporarily become a four-way stop due to some construction work in the area. The intersection of 33rd Street South and Southway Drive will have a temporary all-way stop while CentraCare reconstructs its parking lot. The stop signs are to help accommodate...
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN
St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
CMCF Women’s Fund Opens Annual Grant Round
ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grants. The first grant round is through the Women's Fund and provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10-18, women in transition and elder women. The...
96.7 The River
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry with Groceries from “Fare for All” in St. Cloud
They are in St. Cloud today, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by Monday, August 8th, between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community.
New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
DEED announces Film, TV projects for Film Production Tax Credit
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced eligible projects for Minnesota’s Film Production Tax Credit. The tax credit program was enacted in 2021 as an incentive for film and TV productions to bring their business to Minnesota. State incentives are one of...
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
St Cloud Tech High School Hosts Commissioner
ST. CLOUD -- The summer learning program at St. Cloud Tech High School played host to the Commissioner of Education Tuesday. Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Muller visited with staff and students about the benefits of the summer programs, especially for students learning English as a second language. The...
Road Construction to Close 25th Ave North in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Road construction is closing a busy north-south corridor in St. Cloud. Crews will be resurfacing 25th Avenue North starting Monday. The road will be closed from 1st Street North to 8th Street North until early September. You will need to find an alternate route until the work...
Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel
I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
Bremer Bank Offers More Details on Future Downtown Branch
ST. CLOUD -- Now that the demolition of the former St. Cloud City Hall building is underway, we are learning more about the future of that site. Bremer Bank, in collaboration with Frauenshuh Inc, Inventure Properties, and RJM Construction, say they have officially broken ground on a new, full-service branch location.
St. Cloud Residents Are Using Lots of Water at This Time of Day
St. Cloud is not experiencing the drought like conditions this year we did last year. That means there are no restrictions on watering or water use. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says it is optimal for people to water their lawns when the sun isn't out to avoid evaporation. Hodel says the city is seeing the demand for water skyrocketing at around 4 or 5 in the morning each day. She says because of all that demand at once their tower levels just drop. Because of this Hodel encourages people to schedule their irrigation systems to run between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. if they can. She doesn't expect people to get up at 1 a.m. to turn their sprinklers on if they cannot schedule them.
When Mother Nature Attacked My Parking Spot
From time to time I post on my neighborhood over by SCSU. There is always something going on involving the police. Drug busts, gunshots and, of course, the case of the scorned girlfriend that rammed here boyfriend's parked car several times in a rage. Sometimes, I swear, I could just...
Charity Golf Tournament Raises Money for Tanner’s Team Foundation
ST. CLOUD -- A recent charity golf tournament raised a lot of money for a good cause. The 2nd annual Par 3 for Charitee event was held on Monday, July 25th at Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud. The golf course organizes and runs the event and then gives 100...
