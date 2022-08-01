Des Moines Weather Channel Flashes Racial Slur During Broadcast

k923.fm
Iowa Bar Closes After Calling Police 57 Times in Last Six Months
Having the police called to a local eating and drinking establishment a few times is a lot to me. Maybe I'm naive after growing up in small-town Iowa, but I'd venture to guess that after most people hear about one 911 call at their favorite restaurant or bar, they stop going there for a little while.
DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
Des Moines police focus community efforts on decreasing gun crimes
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department participated in National Night Out Tuesday, an annual event helping residents get to know the police officers protecting their neighborhoods. The connection could be key in helping officers solve gun-related crimes in the metro. “Probably the most alarming is we’re seeing more and more teenagers with […]
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
iheart.com
Judge Refuses to Delay Trial of Iowa Man Charged in U.S. Capitol Riot
(Washington, D.C.) -- A federal judge is denying an Iowa man's request to have his trial delayed until after the midterm elections, as he faces multiple charges for participating in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Doug Jensen of Des Moines is one of 800 people facing charges...
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
Calyn Thompson gets the best view from the National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa – People south of the metro are keeping their eyes on the sky this week for the National Balloon Classic. WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson had the chance to go up in a hot air balloon Monday night. There was a mass ascension, where all the participating balloons launched from the same place at […]
Des Moines substitute teachers and associates to receive increased daily pay rate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from January 2022. The Des Moines School Board voted unanimously to increase rates for substitute teachers and associates ahead of the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday. The starting daily rate for a long term substitute teacher is now $165,...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Newton man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse and drugs. According to court documents, Derek Belschner assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of five hours. KCCI is not naming the woman or how the two knew each other to...
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
Fundraisers set up for burn victims in Iowa hot-air-balloon crash
The target of the fundraisers are to help pay for victims' medical costs.
KCCI.com
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as demand for service decreases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. Out...
Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
Fireworks to light up Iowa Speedway during weeklong convention
NEWTON, Iowa – Sparks will be flying at the Iowa Speedway, but not with racecars. Pyrotechnics Guild International is holding its convention at the racetrack. More than 1200 fireworks enthusiasts are in Newton this week to show off their skills, learn from others in the industry, and teach the next generation. “Watching a 10-year-old build their […]
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
dmcityview.com
The business of CBD and THC
Lacie Navin’s father struggled with fibromyalgia for years. Pain and sleep medications continued to pile on top of each other until a family friend introduced them to cannabidiol (CBD). Her father tried a topical pain cream and a tincture. “In four months’ time, he ended up weaning off of...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
DMPD: Shooting victim walked into Broadlawns Hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening. Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting victim who walked into Broadlawns Hospital at around 6:16 p.m. The victim was an adult male and has passed away from his injuries. Officers have found the possible […]
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust
A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
Teen leads State Patrol on 150 MPH motorcycle chase, crashes in Pella
PELLA, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning. A trooper was sitting on Highway 163 west of Oskaloosa around 8:33 a.m. when a westbound white Suzuki GSXR 1000 traveling at a high rate […]
