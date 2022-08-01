Brett Eldredge Books Three Nashville Shows to Kick Off This Year’s Christmas Season

klaw.com
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate Andy
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H Titsworth
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree
If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
thefamilyvacationguide.com
20 of the Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in Nashville
If you are taking a trip to Nashville any time soon, then it can be important to think ahead and consider where you might be eating. While adults can eat almost anywhere, you will want to find out any restaurants in Nashville that can accommodate your kids properly. Kid-friendly restaurants...
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill photo from The Ryman Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Grandson of Ernest Tubb talks future of record shop in downtown Nashville
The closure of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop seemed to be the end of a 75-year story downtown. But a new group has bought the property, including Tubb's grandson.
Columbia State announces 20th Performance Series acts
Columbia State Community College has announced the artist roster for the 20th First Farmers Performance Series season. “We are very excited about our 20th Performance Series season,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation. “We will celebrate this momentous year with surprises throughout our season, and we hope you will join us for each and every performance.”
Big & Rich Show Sammy Hagar Around Their Spectacular Nashville Mansions — See Inside! [Pictures]
Big & Rich spent some time with rocker Sammy Hagar, hosting him in Nashville. The flamboyant country stars took the high-octane rock legend inside their palatial Nashville homes, and you won't quite believe how they live when they're not on the road entertaining their fans. Both John Rich and "Big"...
LeAnn Rimes Announces Joy-Filled Holiday Show at the Ryman
Christmas is now less than five months away, and while that's no cause for panic, it does mean there will be holiday show announcements in the coming months. Up first, LeAnn Rimes. The country singer took to social media to announce a special holiday show at the Ryman Auditorium, scheduled...
How to Beer Your Way Through Franklin: 7 Best Spots for a Cold One
Williamson County has long been known for the high-quality distilled spirits and wines produced here. And while it may not have been a completely legal production in decades past, it’s become an honest business in recent years. The Makers & Masters Trail can take you on a tour of it all, along with the breweries. Sometimes you just need a beer, and these selections from local spots won’t steer you wrong.
Experience Jazz and Delightful Dining at Lighthouse on the Lake
Lighthouse on the Lake is an upscale event center and private club located in Hendersonville, TN. The facility includes two levels with seating for up to 200 on each floor. Events include fine and casual dining experiences for weddings, private parties, corporate meetings, and other diverse special events. Lighthouse Private Club Members pay monthly fees for access to the facility and to enjoy several VIP benefits. The facility also hosts a full-service brunch each 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month and is open to the public every Tuesday evening featuring live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
This Is Tennessee's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Ernest Tubb Record Shop Building Has Sold for Over $18 Million, Tubb’s Grandson Among Buyers
The historic Ernest Tubb Record Shop in downtown Nashville has sold for over $18 million, according to the Nashville Post. Nashville Post reports the building sold to developer Brad Bars, Dale Tubb (Ernest Tubb’s grandson), and Ilya Toshinskiy, a local musician. The trio paid $18.3 million for the building.
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in Tennessee.
New restaurant opens at Nashville International Airport
The Southern Steak & Oyster is now open at Nashville International Airport.
The most expensive home for sale in Nashville
The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road on a 49-acre estate.
A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee
Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
A Little Something Extra: Williamson County Fair Guide
The 2022 Williamson County Fair has returned for its nine days of family fun. Be in the know of what activities are taking place this year and what new attractions there are to see. Here is your guide to the Fair, helping to makemplanning a breeze! Learn more, get your...
BoroPride Returns to Cannonsburgh Village
BoroPride returns to Historic Cannonsburgh Village this year on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 3 – 10 p.m. The organization says the affair is a festival of equality and acceptance for Murfreesboro. The event features performers, activities and information booths for the whole family. Some of the key items...
Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, TN – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
Man Flown To Nashville After Being Trapped In Concrete Mixer
A man was rushed to the hospital after being trapped in a concrete mixer on Vine Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was trapped in a concrete mixer and suffered severe injuries to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting...
Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars. “He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.
