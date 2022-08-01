Brett Eldredge Books Three Nashville Shows to Kick Off This Year’s Christmas Season

Williamson County has long been known for the high-quality distilled spirits and wines produced here. And while it may not have been a completely legal production in decades past, it’s become an honest business in recent years. The Makers & Masters Trail can take you on a tour of it all, along with the breweries. Sometimes you just need a beer, and these selections from local spots won’t steer you wrong.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO