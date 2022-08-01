Sure Sounds Like the Giants Might Trade Carlos Rodon (Which Would Be Good News!)

www.bleachernation.com
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB rumors: Padres have explored possible Cubs blockbuster
The pre-trade deadline activity has been quiet across baseball, but the rumors continue to churn. As far as the Cubs go, that includes a new report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal reported late Sunday night the Padres — among other potential moves — have "explored" the possibility of...
Yardbarker
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Cubs are in the middle of a tough season as they are 41-60 in the 101 games that they have played in so far this season. They are in third place in the NL Central Division, and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 15.5 games for first place. In addition,...
Travis Jankowski, claimed by Seattle off waivers from Mets, grateful for stint in Queens
“I wish I could have done more to stay there, but to be able to go back to New York, where my career really took off in college, it was awesome to be able to play there again,” Jankowski told Newsday after arriving on Tuesday.
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
The ‘poison pill’ teams could be taking with Giants’ Carlos Rodon trade
The MLB trade deadline is late Tuesday, and it certainly hasn’t disappointed so far. Juan Soto and Josh Bell are headed to San Diego, Eric Hosmer is going to Boston, and Joey Gallo has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The next big name on the move could be Carlos Rodon of the San Francisco Giants.
Report: Giants now listening on offers for vets like Joc, Rodón
A lot can change in a few days. The Giants were thought to be hanging on to their most tradeable assets as recently as Thursday, but now reportedly are willing to listen on offers for some of their key veteran players. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Saturday...
Bleacher Report
Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino Traded to Yankees from Athletics for Prospects
The New York Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Oakland received minor league pitchers JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk and Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman in return. YES Network's Jack Curry first reported the deal. Trivino is the second reliever...
NBC Sports
Giants hold on to Rodon, Joc: 'Let's try to freaking win'
SAN FRANCISCO — Carlos Rodón grabbed his glove at 3:30 p.m. and walked out to the field to play catch. In a bit of a surprise, the hat on his head was still orange and black. The Giants traded four veterans before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline but held...
Unfortunate old tweet from new Giants acquisition goes viral
JD Davis got dunked on this week by a past version of himself. The veteran slugger Davis got traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Darin Ruf went to the Mets while Davis, lefty pitcher Thomas Szapucki, and prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack went to the Giants.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
49ers Star Has Telling Comment About QB Trey Lance
Trent Williams is excited for Trey Lance to be the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback going forward. The team is handing over the keys to Lance after head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed during a press conference that they'd be moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. It should've come as no surprise to...
Jimmy Garoppolo Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts
Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but his days with the franchise appear to be numbered. On Wednesday night, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area shared a video of Garoppolo throwing at the 49ers' practice facility. Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. However,...
