Sure Sounds Like the Giants Might Trade Carlos Rodon (Which Would Be Good News!)

bleachernation.com
 2 days ago
www.bleachernation.com

ClutchPoints

Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
San Francisco, CA
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
San Francisco, CA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
Bleacher Report

Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino Traded to Yankees from Athletics for Prospects

The New York Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Oakland received minor league pitchers JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk and Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman in return. YES Network's Jack Curry first reported the deal. Trivino is the second reliever...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

49ers Star Has Telling Comment About QB Trey Lance

Trent Williams is excited for Trey Lance to be the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback going forward. The team is handing over the keys to Lance after head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed during a press conference that they'd be moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. It should've come as no surprise to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but his days with the franchise appear to be numbered. On Wednesday night, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area shared a video of Garoppolo throwing at the 49ers' practice facility. Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. However,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

