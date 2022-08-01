Aksarben TIF, Midtown Apartment, Restoring MLK Memorial: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Aug. 2

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert wants to shut down any rumors about why she wants to run the city while out of town. According to the city charter, the mayor transfers power to the city council president when leaving the city. A city clerk says the rule is practiced when the mayor leaves the state, although that's another reason Mayor Stothert wants the outdated charter addressed.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO