ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Aksarben TIF, Midtown Apartment, Restoring MLK Memorial: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Aug. 2

By Anton Johnson
thereader.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thereader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereader.com

Omaha Taps National League of Cities for Diversity and Inclusion Consulting. Douglas County Board Receives Presentation on 988 Suicide Hotline.

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Racial equality was a priority Tuesday as the Omaha City Council approved an agreement with the National League of Cities (NLC) for consultation on diversity and inclusion in city government.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort

OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Unscheduled Council Bluffs Street Closure Announced

Council Bluffs Police and traffic engineers say Madison Avenue will be closed today for the removal of a tree. They say Madison will close from Timbercrest Drive to East Graham Avenue. Bluffs Police say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last most...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Nebraska Examiner

$57 million office and retail structure on deck for north downtown Omaha’s Builder’s District

OMAHA — A nearly $57 million office and retail project, on pace to be the city’s first timber commercial structure in modern times, is to start rising yet this year in the Builder’s District of north downtown Omaha. Developer Noddle Cos. is requesting city approval of public tax increment financing, about 10% of the price […] The post $57 million office and retail structure on deck for north downtown Omaha’s Builder’s District appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
KETV.com

84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record

OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stothert and City Council at odds again

It’s been widely reported that the Omaha mayor isn’t happy with the city council’s decision not to allow her to stay in charge when she’s out of town. At the same time though there’s another council-mayor disagreement. As NCN first reported, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlk#Food Hall#The Omaha City Council#The City Council#Hdr#Tif
KETV.com

MUD says automatic sprinkler system demand is surging

OMAHA, Neb. — Moving water roars through production pumps at a Metropolitan Utilities District treatment plant. Vice president of water operations Michael Koenig says it's the sound of water sent to homes across the Omaha metro. And homeowners with automated sprinkler systems demand water simultaneously for around two hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KETV.com

'We're on the right path': Nebraska vet grateful for PACT Act passage

OMAHA, Neb. — The PACT Act, which is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature, ensures recent veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits while stationed in the Middle East receive proper health care. Omaha-area Army veteran Nick Lynch said it's vital for Nebraska's 126,000-plus veterans. "I'm hopeful we're on...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Mayor Jean Stothert shuts down rumors about why she wants to run city while out of town

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert wants to shut down any rumors about why she wants to run the city while out of town. According to the city charter, the mayor transfers power to the city council president when leaving the city. A city clerk says the rule is practiced when the mayor leaves the state, although that's another reason Mayor Stothert wants the outdated charter addressed.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77

LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
LINCOLN, NE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022

High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy