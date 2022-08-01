ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson Suspension Reaction

By Nora Princiotti
The Ringer
 2 days ago
www.theringer.com

FanSided

Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
ClutchPoints

Former Deshaun Watson weapon ‘monitored’ by NFL teams

Will Fuller — one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL — is still somehow unsigned, but that could change in the near future. Deshaun Watson’s former top receiving threat with the Houston Texans is “being monitored by multiple NFL teams,” Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported Monday. Don’t expect the former Notre Dame product to join a team immediately, though. Wilson adds that Fuller’s market could heat up later in the preseason.
The Ringer

Breaking Down the Deshaun Watson Report

Nora and Lindsay get together to share their reactions to the news of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling in the Deshaun Watson case that led to the star quarterback’s six-game suspension by the NFL. They examine all the aspects of the decision, and discuss the ramifications of it on the league going forward.
The Ringer

How Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey Are Shaping the Next Wave of the Bills Offense

Quarterbacks fail in the NFL, sure. But more often they are failed. This was the epiphany Bills general manager Brandon Beane had while studying quarterbacks prior to the 2018 draft. Beane scrutinized the careers of former top prospects who made it, along with ones who didn’t, and found that, overwhelmingly, those in stable organizations with more continuity were more successful. “We’d look at ‘Why did this guy fail?’ Well, three head coaches, or two GMs, it’s crazy,” Beane said this week. “Constant turnover, different coordinators every year.”
The Ringer

Training Camp Risers and News

OFFICIAL RINGER TOP 200 RANKINGS AND TIERS OUT NOW. Training camp is officially underway, so we run through the biggest stories from around the league, including Deshaun Watson’s suspension, D.K. Metcalf’s and Deebo Samuel’s extensions, injuries to the Cowboys receiving corps, and more before running through the most hyped-up players after the first week of camp.
The Ringer

Why the Lioness Game Was the Best Match I’ve Ever Been To

Did Liverpool and Man City Tell Us Anything About the Upcoming Season?. Remembering Bill Russell. Plus, Last-Place Chiefs, Other NFL Division Winners, and Aaron Rodgers Stories With James Jones. Plus, James tells Ryen about the difficulties of changing teams as a wide receiver. By Ryen Russillo. ‘SummerSlam’ Takeaways, Ric Flair’s...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal

The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
The Ringer

Remembering Vin Scully With Jason Gay

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge on College Football, Covering Recruiting, and ‘NFL Live’. ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ With Bill Simmons and Juliet Litman. Bill and Juliet go from totally geek to totally chic after rewatching ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, starring Patrick Dempsey and Amanda Peterson.
The Ringer

Remembering Bill Russell. Plus, Last-Place Chiefs, Other NFL Division Winners, and Aaron Rodgers Stories With James Jones.

Ryen begins by remembering the life of Celtics captain Bill Russell by sharing his favorite stories about him (0:30). Next, he’s joined by NFL Network’s James Jones to learn about playing with Aaron Rodgers (8:30), discuss the difficulties of changing teams as a wide receiver (11:00), and share some surprise picks in his former divisions (24:00). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (37:00).
BOSTON, MA

