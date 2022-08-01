Cassano Joins Swimming & Diving Coaching Staff

wvusports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvusports.com
Going Heavier This Year a Good Thing for Mountaineers’ Gmiter
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Most of us are trying to shed a few extra pounds, but not James Gmiter. West Virginia University's senior left guard is no longer passing up seconds at the dinner table, and his coach, Neal Brown, is all for it. "If you look back the last...
wvusports.com
WVU Enters Preseason Ranked No. 6
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men's soccer team was placed at No. 6 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches Rankings, the organization announced on Tuesday. It marks the Mountaineers' highest preseason ranking in program history. Defending National Champion Clemson tops the list, while Georgetown and Washington sit...
wvusports.com
Transfers Set to Bolster Mountaineer Secondary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Depending upon how things shake out this month, four of the five backend positions in the secondary, including the nickel back, could be made up of recent four-year transfers. If Phil Steele's projected two-deep turns out to be accurate, and Phil seems to be pretty wired...
Comments / 0