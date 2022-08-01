Missouri Nonprofit Free Thought Brings Better Books to Jail

www.riverfronttimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler Texas
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale
Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
In Cori Bush's Rout of Steve Roberts, St. Louis Voters Said Yes to Activism
In the summer of 1963 a series of protests erupted against Jefferson Bank in St. Louis. Black activists and political leaders called for the bank and major companies in St. Louis to employ more people of color during a year of civil unrest in the U.S. Several protestors were arrested as demonstrations in front of the bank continued for over a month.
Where does Missouri rank on the List of Most Haunted States?
Halloween will be here before we know it, which means the spooky season is almost upon us, and a website has ranked the 10 Most Haunted States in the US and Missouri makes the list, where does the Show-Me State rank?. According to the website thegetaway.com, Missouri is the second...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Holly Hills Votes 'Yes' on New Special Business District
Voters packed the polls in Holly Hills to approve a new special business district on Tuesday. The district passed with nearly 61.9 percent of the vote, totaling 887 yes votes and 545 no votes, according to final, unofficial results. More than 62.6 percent of registered voters cast their ballot in...
'It was spiritual' | Accused transit station killer speaks at court hearing
ST. LOUIS — Montrel Alexander questioned a judge Wednesday who said she believed he was a danger to society. "I am not a threat to society, I've been followed by people, I've been trying to leave town," the 21-year-old told Judge Calea Stovall-Reid. She then summarized some of the...
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
The 1896 St. Louis “Cosmopolitan” Is Like Stepping Back in Time
Have you ever wanted to travel back to the late 1800's and see what life was like back then? There's one building in St. Louis, Missouri that gives you that chance. It's known as "The Cosmopolitan" and it's truly like hopping in a time machine and traveling back two centuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
WAAY-TV
Missouri grandmother’s basement floods on the same day she faces her daughter’s killer
ST. PETERS, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Peters woman lost her home in an instant — on a day she was already dreading. “I was sitting on the couch, writing my victim’s impact statement, and heard running water and thought it was the shower,” recalled Stacy Stelzer.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely Police arrest St. Louis woman for allegedly assaulting another woman
A 41-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old Pevely woman at an apartment in the 100 block of Pevely Square Drive. The Pevely woman lives in the apartment, and the St. Louis woman is the mother of one of the Pevely woman’s neighbors, said Chief Mark Glenn of the Pevely Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri's Sales-Tax-Free Weekend Starts Aug. 5
Each year, Missouri has a back-to-school sales-tax-free weekend to help families get supplies (and help us cheapskates get a good deal on computers). The holiday starts the first Friday in August, which this year means Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7. Items that qualify for the exemption include:. Clothing...
The History Of The World Can Thank Missouri For These 10 Inventions
I was watching a rerun of Shark Tank the other day and I enjoy the show because of some of the amazing inventions and business ideas that come on the show. So I started to think about our state, and some of the inventions that came from Missouri. I bet you will be surprised at a few of them. The people who came up with them were either from here, or were based here at one time.
kttn.com
Missouri man admits selling fatal dose of fentanyl
A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted selling fentanyl that killed a Lake St. Louis man last year. Stephen Paul Jefferson Jr., 37, from Hazelwood pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk to a felony charge of distribution of fentanyl. Jefferson admitted selling the fentanyl that killed...
Texas men steal 5 catalytic converters from Bridgeton car dealership
Two Texas men are behind bars after authorities say they stole five catalytic converters from a car dealership in Bridgeton over the weekend.
kttn.com
Convicted felon in Missouri sentenced to five years in prison for gun crime, after domestic violence incident
A convicted felon from Missouri who was caught with a gun by police responding to a domestic violence incident was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry Tuesday to five years in federal prison. De’Aliz’e Jones, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in May to a charge of being...
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services publishes report on Maternal Mortality in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has published A Multi-Year Look at Maternal Mortality in Missouri: 2017-2019 Annual Report on behalf of the state’s Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review board. The report is an aggregate of three years’ worth of work of the PAMR and is based on the most recent data available.
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Comments / 4