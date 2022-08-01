Rams are 2nd-most valuable franchise in NFL, worth $5.91 billion

With each passing year, the Rams’ move from St. Louis to Los Angeles looks even better for Stan Kroenke and the rest of the organization. Not only has the team reached the Super Bowl twice and won it once since moving, but the value of the franchise has gone up substantially.

According to Sportico, the Rams are now worth $5.91 billion, up a whopping 26% from last year. That’s tied for the biggest one-year increase of any team. At $5.91 billion, the Rams are now the second-most valuable franchise in the NFL, behind only the Cowboys ($7.64 billion).

The Rams actually jumped the Patriots for the second spot, bumping New England down to third. The Patriots are worth $5.88 billion as of 2022, only increasing their value by 10% from last year.

Elsewhere in the NFC West, the 49ers are the fifth-most valuable at $5.18 billion, with the Seahawks coming in at No. 12 ($4.39 billion). The Cardinals are buried near the bottom with a valuation of only $3.17 billion.

The Rams’ value was helped immensely by not only the team’s recent success, but also the opening of SoFi Stadium, which had fans in the stands for the first time last season after opening in 2020 during the pandemic.