Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1st

fun1043.com
Related
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Sick and Tired of Contaminated Chicken? Here’s USDA’S Plan.
On Monday the U.S. Department of Agriculture confused a lot of everyday people when they said they were going to declare salmonella an adulterant in breaded stuffed raw chicken products. Think chicken Kiev and cordon bleu. Does that mean you won't be able to buy chicken breaded and stuffed with...
Is Your Thermostat Making Your House Hotter Here In Minnesota?
With several more hot, humid days ahead of us in Minnesota, is your thermostat actually working to make your house... hotter?. Finding just the 'right' temperature in your home thermostat can be tricky. There are few things that will set off arguments faster among families than the temperature at which...
OUCH! The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota
Do you know the average weight of a baby born in the United States? I looked it up because a co-worker recently had a baby and we were guessing how heavy the baby girl would be when she arrived. FYI, most online sources say the average American baby weighs 7lbs 5oz at the time of delivery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Cancer-Causing Agent Reason for Recall of Popular Sunscreen in Minnesota
Before you spray that sunscreen, you need to check the recall below because one was just issued for a popular product in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and throughout the entire United States. Edgewell Personal Care Company has voluntarily recalled some of their Banana Boat products due to benzene being detected in the product.
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
Rochester Firm Fined For Temporary Worker Visa Program Violations
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Labor Department has ordered a Rochester-based company to pay more than $203,000 for violations involving a federal program that allows foreign, non-agricultural workers with a certain type of visa to temporarily work in the US. A news release from the Department's Wage and...
Is There a Difference Between Corn Dogs & Pronto Pups at the Minnesota State Fair?
For a long time I assumed that the terms 'corn dog' and 'pronto pup' were interchangeable (and I love them both), but hold everything -- the dogs and pups are two completely different foods (kind of). The well known 'Pronto Pup' booths at the Minnesota State Fair read, "America's original...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus
Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
After Years Of Decline, New Report 17% Increase In Young Drivers Dying
Want the good news or the bad news first? The bad news? "In 2020 there were 1,885 young drivers who died in traffic crashes, a 17-percent increase from 1,616 in 2019." According to Zutobi.com, Minnesota has the least teenage driving fatalities in the country, with 9.52 deaths per 100,000 teenage drivers. Of course, even as the state with the least, it's still a lot of teenagers dying needlessly.
Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Sold
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The third-largest lottery jackpot in American history has its winner. The Multi-State Lottery Association says the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Illinois. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing was $1.3 billion with a $747.2 million cash option. The numbers called in Friday night’s...
Beauty Product Sold At Popular Stores In Minnesota Recalled
A beauty product sold at various popular stores and online has been recalled due to the glass packaging breaking while opening. So far, 35 individuals have reported injuries and consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the product. The product was sold throughout the United States, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
The One Place in Rochester Gas Is Selling for Under $4 a Gallon Right Now
Gas prices have been through the roof for a while now, but there's at least one place in Rochester where the price has finally dropped below $4 a gallon!. Saying the price of gasoline is high right now is a bit redundant, seeing as it's been insanely expensive for several months already. But one gas station here in Minnesota's Med City is currently selling a gallon of unleaded gasoline for a price we haven't seen in months.
‘Intoxicated’ Man ‘Screaming & Dancing’ On Minnesota Realtor Billboard
Last Thursday night someone was feeling mighty fine down in Saint Paul. According to Minnesota Crime on Twitter around 11pm, a man in his 50s who appeared to be intoxicated, made his way onto a nearby billboard in order to let the world know who he was!. SAINT PAUL: A...
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0