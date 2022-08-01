You Say Fruit Basket, I Say Snack Basket

www.epicurious.com
princesspinkygirl.com
Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet
Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
I’m a food expert and I bought five meals at Aldi for $25 – what I made
DOING your weekly shopping on a specific budget could be challenging in this economy. But luckily, Aldi has been long regarded as the cheapest grocery store in the country. So, you might be able to save some money just by doing your shopping at Aldi despite high inflation. One who...
How to Tell If Asparagus Is Bad
I get excited about spring produce. After a long winter of root vegetables and heavy stews, I’m ready for fresh and vibrant greens. When the farmers market opens, the stalls are filled with radishes of varying colors, salad greens, fennel, rhubarb and as many berries as you can pack into your bag. My personal favorite, though, is asparagus. Spring asparagus bursts with flavor, and it tastes great no matter what asparagus recipe you use.
Vallery Lomas's Summer Fruit Tart with Cream Cheese Filling
Step 1Combine flour, salt and ¼ cup powdered sugar in a large bowl. Add butter, and stir until combined and a soft dough forms. Using floured hands, press dough into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch tart pan, preferably with a removable bottom. Refrigerate until dough is firm, about 20 minutes.
Epicurious
Wine Chilling Sleeves Aren’t Fancy, but They Work
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For a while, my only hobby was searching Etsy for vintage chilling vessels. Just as you suddenly find yourself scrolling on Instagram without any memory of why you opened your phone in the first place, I’d be trying to do my taxes, or something, and find myself idly going through listings of wood midcentury ice buckets and large glass Champagne chilling bowls. Everyone on my holiday shopping list received one over the course of a couple of years—mock burl wood, grasscloth and bamboo, shiny silver shaped like penguins, vintage crystal.
Bisquick skillet breakfast
This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
Epicurious
For Serious Crunch, Store Your Snacks With Silica Packets
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Reader, it is not a dry heat. As I write this, my city feels like the inside of a combi oven. A friend who maintains an enviable collection of houseplants just texted me from a hellishly hot NYC subway platform that it is currently 10 degrees hotter and 30 points more humid than in his indoor “tropical grow zone,” which is designed to replicate the climate of northern India.
Epicurious
Does Cake Need to Be Refrigerated?
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Part of my job as a pastry cook involves wrapping and labeling large sheet trays of cake to store in the fridge for later. At the restaurant where I work, there’s a lot of strategy involved. Those sheets of chocolate einkorn sponge need to be handy for building wedding cakes, but they’re also competing with a week’s worth of produce for space in the walk-in refrigerator. It’s a delicate balance of trying to plan ahead but also wanting the cake to taste as fresh and delicious as possible.
Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe
There are many types of casseroles out there, from tuna noodle to chicken casserole, or even shepherd's pie — the list goes on and on. But, the best of these are adorned with a crispy, crunchy topping made from items such as crushed crackers or breadcrumbs, and we'd argue that you really can't beat that small texture addition.
mvmagazine.com
Skillet Peach Cobbler with Ginger-Orange Biscuits
This quintessential summer dessert has everything you could ask for. When peaches are in season, there is no better destination than this crowd-pleasing cobbler. It’s also delicious made with plums or a combination of stone fruits. The easy-to-make cobbler biscuits get a lift from orange and crystallized ginger. (Note that you will need about 2 large navel oranges in total to zest for the biscuits and filling.) The biscuit dough can be made ahead, and the stone fruit does not need to be peeled, making this recipe extra user-friendly. Be sure to read all of the tips and substitution ideas in Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler before you start making this recipe. Serve with vanilla ice cream (homemade No-Churn Vanilla Malted Ice Cream if you like!) while still warm.
Epicurious
Maple Whiskey Chicken Lollipops
The first time I encountered chicken lollipops was at a barbecue festival with some friends. They looked so delicious that I went home and made some myself. I have created about half dozen recipes for these lollipops but these smoked maple whiskey chicken lollipops are my favorite by far. You start by removing the bottom section of the chicken legs to make them into perfectly-trimmed drumsticks. My biggest tip is to use paper towels for this process—they help grip the meat to get it all off the bone. Seasoned, smoked, and slicked with a simple maple whiskey glaze, these lollipops are epic for tailgating, barbecue nights, or any summer celebration.
butterwithasideofbread.com
AIR FRYER APPLE FRITTERS
Air Fryer Apple Fritters are fluffy on the inside and have a crunch on the outside just like a classic apple fritter. No oil needed for frying, and these simple pastries are even better when topped with a simple cinnamon glaze. If you love apples as much as we do,...
marthastewart.com
Should You Refrigerate Apples to Keep Them Fresh?
Whether you prefer Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Fuji, Red Delicious, or heirloom varietals, there are many types of apples to choose from at the grocery store or farmers' market. No matter your favorite, the ideal apple will be crisp, juicy, sweet, and maybe a little tart, depending on the variety. But how long will it stay that way when you bring it home? We talked to two experts to find out how to keep apples fresh for as long as possible, including whether refrigerating them is the best way to store apples.
Parfait and tarte fine: Honey & Co’s peach pudding recipes
Peaches are a tell-tale sign that summer is properly here. Though they are flown in from somewhere or other year-round in the UK, they are only truly delicious at the height of summer, ideally with as few miles behind them as possible, when a great ripe peach will ooze sweet, sticky juice all over your chin as you bite into it. They work brilliantly in refreshing summer salads and pair well with light cheeses, but today we’re focusing on the sweet side of life with a couple of stunners. The first you can make and freeze in advance (and by all means double or treble the recipe if you have a glut), and works best with white-fleshed peaches, because they turn a charming pink when roasted. The second is a quicker affair that involves minimal effort, and that works equally well with almonds or cashews instead of, or as well as, pistachios.
Epicurious
Smoked Duck
The sugar in the molasses combines with the natural fat in the duck skin to create a mahogany color on this smoked duck that is so deep, it looks almost burnished. Look for a thick blackstrap molasses for this recipe. Serve with a classic slaw or potato salad to round out the plate.
Epicurious
Smoked Sweet Potatoes
Using a fork, poke a few holes in the skin of the sweet potatoes. Set them aside. Preheat your smoker to a medium-low temperature (about 275°F). Place the sweet potatoes into the smoker and cook for about 1 hour, or until they begin to soften inside. Wrap the sweet potatoes in aluminum foil and return to the smoker for 1 hour until completely softened. Pull the sweet potatoes off the and let cool for 2 minutes.
The Daily South
Grilled Asparagus
When I fire up the grill, I am committed to the grilling experience. I grill every veggie I can get my hands on; onions, potatoes, peppers, squash, zucchini, corn, mushrooms, eggplant, you name it! To me, it's the epitome of grilling season in the South. Asparagus is one of my...
Nigel Slater’s recipe for chilled yoghurt soup
A light, cool sharp soup for a summer’s day. This is one to serve thoroughly chilled. I bring the bowl to the table with ice cubes to cool it even further. Serve in small amounts, perhaps with some sticky, dark rye bread. Peel 350g of cucumber, removing only the...
One Green Planet
Cherry Tomato & Artichoke Pasta [Vegan]
Pasta of choice ( I used whole wheat spaghetti). 1 cup of marinated artichokes (one 285 gr. jar), drained, rinsed and sliced in two or quarters. 1-2 tbsps cashew cream or cream of choice * see note. 1/4 to 1/2 cup preserved pasta water. Salt & pepper, to taste. topping...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'I spent £26.73 at Aldi to make five failsafe meals my kids always lap up'
With many people trying to cut back on their shopping bills, it can help to have a few cheap and cheerful recipe ideas in mind. But with picky kids the options aren't always particularly broad. Emma Gill, parents editor at the Manchester Evening News, said there are certain failsafe dishes...
