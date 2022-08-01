You Say Fruit Basket, I Say Snack Basket

Peaches are a tell-tale sign that summer is properly here. Though they are flown in from somewhere or other year-round in the UK, they are only truly delicious at the height of summer, ideally with as few miles behind them as possible, when a great ripe peach will ooze sweet, sticky juice all over your chin as you bite into it. They work brilliantly in refreshing summer salads and pair well with light cheeses, but today we’re focusing on the sweet side of life with a couple of stunners. The first you can make and freeze in advance (and by all means double or treble the recipe if you have a glut), and works best with white-fleshed peaches, because they turn a charming pink when roasted. The second is a quicker affair that involves minimal effort, and that works equally well with almonds or cashews instead of, or as well as, pistachios.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO