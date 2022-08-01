Australian lawmaker calls Queen Elizabeth a "colonizing" leader during swearing-in ceremony

www.cbsnews.com
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
This Indian prince presented Queen Elizabeth II with a $80 million necklace for her wedding
The Nizam of HyderabadCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Nizam of Hyderabad was once the richest man in the world. He ruled as a prince over the state of Hyderabad in India. He was prince during the British rule in India and reportedly had good relations with the British Royal Family.
Tourist Yelled At By Queen Elizabeth's Guard For Touching His Horse And People Are Divided
A woman got quite startled after one of Queen Elizabeth II’s guards yelled at her for touching his horse. The TikTok video posted by the tourist’s stepson has been viewed 4.2 million times and counting. Opinion is divided. Some say the guard was within his rights to tell...
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
Queen Elizabeth was 'not mean-spirited' by leaving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of Christmas photos, a royal commentator says
The Queen was not mean to exclude Harry and Meghan from Christmas photos, a commentator said. Victoria Arbiter said the Queen's photo selection in 2019 highlighted the line of succession. Arbiter's comments respond to claims made in Tom Bower's upcoming book, "Revenge."
Queen Elizabeth Said ‘Thank Goodness’ Meghan Markle Wasn’t at Prince Philip’s Funeral: Book
There was one person Queen Elizabeth was reportedly glad not to see at her husband’s funeral service in April last year: Meghan Markle. On the day of Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, the queen remarked to her most trusted aides, “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming”—the sentiment expressed “in a clear voice,” according to royal biographer Tom Bower in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, which will be published on July 21. In the book, extracts of which are being published by the Times of London, Bower writes that Meghan had cited being seven months pregnant (with daughter Lilibet) as the reason for not traveling. Buckingham Palace declined to comment to the Times about the queen’s alleged words. The queen sat alone at the service. Bower says Harry “wanted to return to California as fast as possible,” knowing he had talked about his family in harsh terms in the then-about-to-be-released Apple TV show, The Me You Can’t See. Relations with his family were already strained because of what Harry and Meghan had said about them during his and Meghan’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview.
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview
London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Awkward Hand-Holding Video at U.N. Goes Viral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language at the United Nations has gone viral in the latest example of the intense scrutiny the couple experiences in public. The Duke of Sussex was at the U.N.'s General Assembly in New York on July 18 to make the keynote speech on Nelson Mandela International Day, against the backdrop of a series of bombshell extracts from a hostile new biography.
BBC Issues Formal Apology to Princes William, Harry and Charles Over Controversial Princess Diana Interview
Righting wrongs. Prince Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, received an apology from BBC director general Tim Davie for the late Princess Diana‘s infamous Panorama interview. “It is a matter of great regret that the BBC did not get to the facts in the immediate aftermath...
The Queen's Famous Diamond Diadem Goes on Public Display at Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace is once again open to the public — but with some very sparkly additions!. Some of Queen Elizabeth's most treasured and personal jewels are on display at the monarch's London home in the latest exhibition organized by the Royal Collection Trust to celebrate the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee year — including her famous Diamond Diadem.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle FORCED Prince Harry to Compare Her to Princess Di, New Book Claims
From the moment that news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship went public, the former actress has endured near-constant scrutiny and criticism from the British tabloid media. The endless nit-picking from both the press and her in-laws has likely taken a tremendous psychological toll on Meghan, but only...
ETOnline.com
How Meghan Markle's Vanity Fair Cover in 2017 Mentioning Prince Harry Sparked Royal Outrage
Meghan Markle's excitement about gracing the cover of Vanity Fair for its October 2017 issue dissipated almost immediately after it hit newsstands, sparking outrage and disdain from the actress and the royal family. This tale is part of royal biographer Tom Bower's new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War...
Prince William & Kate Middleton May Avoid Harry & Meghan Markle During U.S. Trip
Prince William and Kate Middleton are traveling to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new home, the United States, to host the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. But a reunion between the foursome isn’t expected to occur during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s overseas trip, despite it being “an ideal situation” to do so, according to royal expert Neil Sean. “They’re planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits,” Neil said about William, 40, and Kate, 40, per The Express. “Very nice and regally put.”
Prince Harry's America-bashing UN speech treated US like he treats his family: Piers Morgan
Prince Harry, the younger son of United Kingdom heir Prince Charles, is treating his newly-adopted country of the United States the same disrespectful way he treated his family in recent years, Fox Nation host Piers Morgan said Wednesday. Harry was a keynote speaker at the United Nations, where he lamented...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
People
Princess Diana's Brother Says He Was 'Groomed' by BBC Journalist in Renewed Call for Police Investigation
Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, is speaking out again about the deceitful methods used by BBC journalist Martin Bashir to secure a bombshell interview with Diana. Following last week's announcement that the BBC will pay a former royal nanny over Bashir's "totally unfounded allegations" about her, which were...
Why Prince Philip's Will Is Going to Stay Private
Watch: Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Dies at Age 99. Prince Philip's will is not going to be made public for quite some time. After his passing in April, it was ruled by the U.K.'s High Court that the contents of Prince Philip's are to remain private for at least 90 years. Following this decision, The Guardian legally challenged the fact that members of the media were not present at a July 2021 hearing during which the ruling was passed down, per BBC News. Although the outlet argued that there was a "lack of external scrutiny," judges have now rejected The Guardian's claim.
Multimillionaire's mansion hit in Russian strike
CNN’s Nic Robertson talks to residents of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, who are faced with the aftermath of a heavy night of shelling.
China threatens action over Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
New tensions are rising between the U.S. and China over whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could add a stop in Taiwan during her trip to Asia. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, then Robert Ross, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the consequences of a potential visit.
