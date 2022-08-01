TONIGHT, 8/1: Community Meeting about 3154 Maple Grove Drive

www.cityofmadison.com
The parking paradox in downtown St. Pete
Parking in St. Peterburg presents somewhat of a conundrum to city officials, as they must balance rapid growth with walkability and a desire to create more space for affordable housing. Thursday morning, members of city council, acting as the Public Services and Infrastructure Committee, discussed reductions in parking requirements for...
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
