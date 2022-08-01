UPDATE: Pilot Reports Helicopter Engine Lost Power Unexpectedly Before Crashing In Field Near Arcadia

www.1380kcim.com
Sioux City Journal
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
KCCI.com
Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is lucky to be alive after a helicopter crashed in Carroll County. The wreck happened Monday morning south of Arcadia. The sheriff's office says Michael Milliron was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit. He was able to walk to the...
WOWT
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA
ARCADIA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa sheriff’s office says a pilot was able to walk away from a helicopter crash Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia at about 9:30 a.m. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue.
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
Iowa Woman Rescued From River After Horse Riding Accident
It’s summertime, when people are constantly doing outside activities, whether it be playing a sport, yard work, or just going on a trail ride. But things are bound to go wrong which is what happened Sunday on a horseback ride. Over along the Middle Racoon River, EMS was called...
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
Sheriff: Spray plane crashes after hitting electrical line near Ute, pilot dead
A pilot died Saturday after his spray plane hit electrical wires and crashed just south of Ute, Iowa.
kjan.com
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
1380kcim.com
Woman Airlifted After Falling Off Her Horse Into A Ravine Sunday Morning In Guthrie County
A woman needed to be airlifted to Des Moines after falling off her horse and into a ravine in rural Guthrie County on Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to the Middle Raccoon River west of Linden at approximately 9:47 a.m. on a report that a rider had been seriously injured in the accident. Through the use of a water rescue craft and ground ambulance, they were able to extricate her from the ravine. She was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines for treatment. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services, and Panora Fire Department assisted in the rescue. As of Monday morning, authorities had not released the name of the woman injured in Sunday’s accident.
1380kcim.com
IA-25 In Guthrie County Closed Through Oct. 20 For Bridge Repairs Starting Next Week
Iowa Highway 25 in southern Guthrie County will be closed for more than two months beginning next week. Crews are scheduled to start deck repairs on the bridge spanning Interstate 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The work is expected to last through Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting. IA-25 traffic will be detoured around the work zone by jogging about 3.5 miles west on Interstate 80 and turning around at Casey (Exit 83). The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey posted speed limits, and remain alert when traveling through construction zones. Iowa travel information is always available online at 511ia.org or by calling 511 for the latest updates.
kjan.com
Fort Dodge Woman Charged with Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report a Fort Dodge woman, 45-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report July 29-August 1, 2022
12:31am: An Officer assisted a motorist at Elm and Highway 30. 3:00am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 1900 block of N. Mulberry St. The building was searched and secured. 3:18am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 300 block of American Ave. The building...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Report
(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests between July 21 and July 31. Tyler Keith Evans, 27, of Dexter, was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 59 on July 21st. Evans was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Eluding, OWI 1st, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drug, Theft 2nd, Prohibited Acts Penalties, Speeding, Motorcycle License Violations, Failure to Maintain Control, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and No Valid Drivers License.
Pottawattamie County Man arrested Following Short Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle
(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs man faces numerous charges, including felony assault, following a pursuit in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police charged 41-year-old Steven Dale Bascue with 1st Degree Theft, Felony Assault, and several other crimes. A Council Bluffs Police Officer in an unmarked cruiser noticed a stolen Porsche near...
kjan.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY for parts of Shelby County
(Avoca, Iowa) – Officials with Regional Water said Monday, that one of their pipes was hit South of Kirkman/northeast of Harlan (Nishna Ave, Oak Road, & M36). Crews were working to repair the pipe. Official say “When water is restored, these customers will be in a BOIL ADVISORY for the next couple days. Customers affected should have received a phone call and/or email.”
1380kcim.com
Carroll Man Accused Of Assaulting Postal Worker Sentenced Thursday
A Carroll man arrested in April for assaulting a postal worker has been sentenced in Carroll County District Court. According to court records, 25-year-old Omare Davonte Prince was charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charge stemmed from an April 20 incident in the 500 block of E. 18th Street. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Prince grabbed the buttocks and crotch of a female mail carrier while she was inside the Fairview Apartment building. When the victim attempted to leave the building, Prince followed her and continued making inappropriate comments. He pled guilty in June to a lesser count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and was sentenced Thursday to a year in the Carroll County jail. However, that jail sentence and associated fines were suspended, and Prince was instead placed on probation for two years with the Carroll County Probation Office. The sentence, if ever enforced, will be served consecutively with a 60-day sentence handed down in June for an unrelated assault that occurred in May.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two arrested on drug charges in Harlan
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested two people on drug charges. Crystal Jean Oliver, 30, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 29th. Oliver was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prohibited Acts, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Failure to Obey Traffic Device and Open Container.
theperrynews.com
Dallas Center woman arrested for bloodying husband’s nose
A Dallas Center woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly punching her husband in the nose. Stephannie Anne Sholar, 37, of 1005 Eighth St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street,...
