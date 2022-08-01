Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic

Russell “Russ” Douglas Gavitt, 83, of Salisbury, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on September 23, 1938, in Torrington, Conn., to the late Russell and Evelyn Douglas Gavitt. He was a member of Centre Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. Russ was a Boy Scout, Eagle Scout, and Scout Leader for over 70 years. He received his Scouting Silver Beaver and Wood Badge awards. Russ enjoyed a 30-year career with 3M and retired as a Sales Executive specializing in Government Sales within the Industrial Products sector. Never one to sit still, he then focused on personal investments along with his passion for travel and photography. He and his wife traveled both the U.S. and internationally in pursuit of that shared passion. His hobby turned into a business where he sold his work at various art shows and gift shops in Davidson, N.C.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO