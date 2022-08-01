Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic

www.iredellfreenews.com
focusnewspaper.com
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County
Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
piedmonthealthcare.com
PHC Celebrates The Retirement of Family Medicine Physician, James W. McNabb, MD, FAAFP
August 1st, 2022, Mooresville, NC – After 37 years of serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James W. McNabb is retiring. Dr. McNabb has worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old country doctor’s office in the modern era. “I...
focusnewspaper.com
Seniors Morning Out Activities To Include Farmers Market, Art, And Wellness Programs
Hickory – Seniors Morning Out Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art. Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which...
WBTV
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
WBTV
Steele Robinson continues to fight despite latest hospital stay
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - He looks so much older. Steele Robinson is happy in this recent picture, but the truth is he’s currently in the middle of a really difficult stint, in the course of many other difficult stints. Steele’s mom, Dawn, says they are in three-week hospital stay...
iredellfreenews.com
Larry Wayne Rachels
Larry Wayne Rachels was born on February 28, 1950, to Lula and Carl Rachels in Surry County, N.C. He is survived by his two children, Brandon (Sarah) Rachels and Jenny (Rusty) Arrington of Iredell County; two grandchildren, Kelsey Jones (fiance Quan Turner) and Lucas Rachels, along with two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Kohen Turner. He is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Myers and Maggie (Larry) Stephens, and was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Linda Myers; and one brother, JC Rachels.
WBTV
‘So rewarding:’ Iredell-Statesville Schools expands in-school childcare for all employees
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell-Statesville Schools is bringing affordable, quality childcare straight to its employees. Frank Saraco is the principal at Celeste Henkel Elementary School in Statesville. As the final weeks of summer 2021 came to a close he and his teachers prepped classrooms and curriculum, but one teacher wasn’t sure she would be able to return for the 2021-2022 school year.
iredellfreenews.com
Russell Douglas Gavitt
Russell “Russ” Douglas Gavitt, 83, of Salisbury, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on September 23, 1938, in Torrington, Conn., to the late Russell and Evelyn Douglas Gavitt. He was a member of Centre Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. Russ was a Boy Scout, Eagle Scout, and Scout Leader for over 70 years. He received his Scouting Silver Beaver and Wood Badge awards. Russ enjoyed a 30-year career with 3M and retired as a Sales Executive specializing in Government Sales within the Industrial Products sector. Never one to sit still, he then focused on personal investments along with his passion for travel and photography. He and his wife traveled both the U.S. and internationally in pursuit of that shared passion. His hobby turned into a business where he sold his work at various art shows and gift shops in Davidson, N.C.
iredellfreenews.com
Joanne Bias Gilmore Samuels
Joanne Bias Gilmore Samuels, 89, passed away on August 3, 2022, at Carolina Gardens at Rock Hill Assisted Living Facility in Rock Hill, S.C. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on December 5, 1932, to Paul Everett and Marie Blankenship Bias. Her two younger brothers, William Charles Bias and Davis...
WBTV
Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
iredellfreenews.com
NCDIT awards $30 million in grants to expand internet access in 11 counties, including Iredell
RALEIGH — More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina, including many in rural Iredell County, are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded the following...
WBTV
Catawba College’s Ralph W. Ketner School of Business celebrated its most recent Ketner MBA graduates
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College’s Ralph W. Ketner School of Business celebrated its most recent Ketner MBA graduates with a recognition ceremony on July 27, acknowledging their accomplishments. “These seven Ketner MBA graduates represent the very best of Catawba College as they embody the leadership and ideals of...
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
corneliustoday.com
County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency
Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
Statesville homeless shelter asks for more federal funding for affordable housing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville homeless shelter is advocating for more federal funding so it can offer more affordable housing. Fifth Street Ministries is the only homeless shelter in the Statesville area. Mark Sanchez, who once called it home for several months, works in the back office to help others just like him.
Stanly News & Press
YMCA seeks to feed a great need in Stanly County
A woman was in tears as she drove to the monthly mobile food pantry site in Locust Town Center, set up by the Stanly County Family YMCA in April. She had recently lost her job and her rent had increased by $200. Trying to just figure out out to survive,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
DSDC: 'Social District' could increase foot traffic for downtown Statesville
A night out on the town might get easier in the city of Statesville if it considers an ordinance to create “social districts” downtown. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Brittany Marlow of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation spoke to the council to encourage it to consider an ordinance to create a social district which is a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by an ABC permittee. The hope is that added social districts would encourage more businesses to stay open longer if patrons spent more time downtown in the evenings.
Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
WBTV
Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency
Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
