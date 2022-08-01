ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic

 3 days ago
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
SALISBURY, NC
Larry Wayne Rachels

Larry Wayne Rachels was born on February 28, 1950, to Lula and Carl Rachels in Surry County, N.C. He is survived by his two children, Brandon (Sarah) Rachels and Jenny (Rusty) Arrington of Iredell County; two grandchildren, Kelsey Jones (fiance Quan Turner) and Lucas Rachels, along with two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Kohen Turner. He is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Myers and Maggie (Larry) Stephens, and was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Linda Myers; and one brother, JC Rachels.
STATESVILLE, NC
‘So rewarding:’ Iredell-Statesville Schools expands in-school childcare for all employees

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell-Statesville Schools is bringing affordable, quality childcare straight to its employees. Frank Saraco is the principal at Celeste Henkel Elementary School in Statesville. As the final weeks of summer 2021 came to a close he and his teachers prepped classrooms and curriculum, but one teacher wasn’t sure she would be able to return for the 2021-2022 school year.
STATESVILLE, NC
Russell Douglas Gavitt

Russell “Russ” Douglas Gavitt, 83, of Salisbury, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on September 23, 1938, in Torrington, Conn., to the late Russell and Evelyn Douglas Gavitt. He was a member of Centre Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. Russ was a Boy Scout, Eagle Scout, and Scout Leader for over 70 years. He received his Scouting Silver Beaver and Wood Badge awards. Russ enjoyed a 30-year career with 3M and retired as a Sales Executive specializing in Government Sales within the Industrial Products sector. Never one to sit still, he then focused on personal investments along with his passion for travel and photography. He and his wife traveled both the U.S. and internationally in pursuit of that shared passion. His hobby turned into a business where he sold his work at various art shows and gift shops in Davidson, N.C.
SALISBURY, NC
Joanne Bias Gilmore Samuels

Joanne Bias Gilmore Samuels, 89, passed away on August 3, 2022, at Carolina Gardens at Rock Hill Assisted Living Facility in Rock Hill, S.C. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on December 5, 1932, to Paul Everett and Marie Blankenship Bias. Her two younger brothers, William Charles Bias and Davis...
ROCK HILL, SC
Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

YMCA seeks to feed a great need in Stanly County

A woman was in tears as she drove to the monthly mobile food pantry site in Locust Town Center, set up by the Stanly County Family YMCA in April. She had recently lost her job and her rent had increased by $200. Trying to just figure out out to survive,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

DSDC: 'Social District' could increase foot traffic for downtown Statesville

A night out on the town might get easier in the city of Statesville if it considers an ordinance to create “social districts” downtown. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Brittany Marlow of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation spoke to the council to encourage it to consider an ordinance to create a social district which is a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by an ABC permittee. The hope is that added social districts would encourage more businesses to stay open longer if patrons spent more time downtown in the evenings.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
CHARLOTTE, NC

