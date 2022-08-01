Trade publication touts welding labs’ ‘extensive educational options’

pctoday.pct.edu
Penn College welding programs ‘spark’ donation
Approximately 100 Pennsylvania College of Technology students per semester will benefit from the generosity of a leading manufacturer of welding equipment and solutions. Abicor Binzel USA Inc. donated more than $16,000 worth of equipment, including a gas metal arc welding gun, a shielding gas management system and two fume extraction systems for the college’s 55,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art welding lab.
Venturesome students find inspiration during PFEW
The Foundation for Free Enterprise Education held its final session of Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week (July 31-Aug. 5) at Penn College, bringing more than 300 high schoolers to campus to hone their communication skills while being exposed to the concepts of teamwork, cooperation and leadership. The students stayed in campus housing, ate meals in the Keystone Dining Room and Capitol Eatery, and spent a whole lot of collaborative time in Klump Academic Center classrooms and auditorium. With galvanizing speakers and interactive learning exercises, PFEW provides a real-life educational experience for industrious students – each of whom is sponsored by a private-sector benefactor. Throughout the week, the students replicate the responsibilities, rewards and challenges of managing a corporation, marketing a product, and satisfying shareholders and customers alike. Among those on hand to guide and inspire the students was college President Michael J. Reed, who delivered a keynote address during a General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.
Penn College Board approves property sale, elects officers
The Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors on Thursday approved the sale of two college properties and elected officers for 2022-23. The board also welcomed two new members and heard a presentation on global experiences from two faculty members from the School of Business, Arts & Sciences. At the...
Penn College students experience German manufacturing
Pennsylvania College of Technology “manufactured” an enriching educational adventure for students this summer with a 16-day excursion to Germany and an institution renowned for vocational training. Led by Richard K. Hendricks Jr. and Howard W. Troup, instructors of automated manufacturing and machining, the seven students experienced a mix...
Weekend service scheduled for former Penn College board member
The funeral will be Saturday for Michael J. DiRaimo, a former member of the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors, who died Friday, July 29, at the age of 66. A board member from 2017-21, DiRaimo led the Government Relations Office at Penn State from 2012 until his retirement four years later. Prior to that, he served as the university’s director of state relations. He earlier served as a researcher and legislative assistant to the late James J. Manderino, a former majority leader and speaker of the house in the state Legislature, and as a governmental liaison for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association and Pittsburgh public schools. The service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Gray Woods Blvd., State College. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. A full obituary is available on the funeral home’s website.
Multiple Clinton County entrepreneurs recognized by PA Wilds
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. last week recognized the recipients of the 2022 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards. The winners were honored at the 2022 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, held July 28 at Bald Birds Brewing in Jersey Shore. The Champion...
Mount Nittany Health expands with 8 new providers
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health is expanding its primary care services with the addition of eight new providers in Centre County, the State College-based health system. The announcement took place on Friday, July 30. “Access to primary care providers is vital to positive long-term health outcomes,” Kathleen Rhine, president, and CEO of […]
Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County
- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
Offering Peaceful and Majestic Views, This Marvelous English Country Manor in Lewisburg Lists for $4,750,000
The Manor in Lewisburg features the highest quality materials, the most stunning craftsmanship, and exceptional architectural design, now available for sale. This home located at 225 Highfields Ln, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne M Lusk – Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 717.271.9339) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Lewisburg.
7th Annual Ice Cream Festival in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Downtown Rotary Club will host its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, August 6. The event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rotary club is a group of more than 60 members who raise […]
Commissioners clash over funding for Old City Williamsport Revitalization
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger took issue with his colleagues' approval of more than $1 million dollars for the construction of a parking garage associated with the Old City Revitalization project during their meeting on Thursday. The funds for the 40,000 square-foot, 165 space garage were approved by commissioners Tony Mussare and Richard Mirabito on July 28. During that meeting, Metzger was out of town on vacation. ...
North’d County Urging Union to Accept Prison Proposal
COAL TOWNSHIP – Northumberland County officials are urging the union representing its COs, or it’s Correctional Officers, to accept its proposal addressing staffing shortages at the county prison. Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano told WKOK the county wants to implement the new proposal right away and are urging county...
Visiting the Animals at T&D’s Cats of the World in Snyder County
Pennsylvania is home to many great zoos, but there are only a handful of wildlife sanctuaries in the state. Because of this, I was excited to recently have the chance to check out T&D’s Cats of the World. T&D’s Cats of the World is located in Penns Creek, a...
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
'Pill mill' doctor in Northumberland county sent to prison
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A doctor from Northumberland County will spend 15 years in prison for operating a "pill mill." On Wednesday, a federal judge turned down Dr. Raymond Kraynak's request to change his plea. Kraynak claimed in March that he felt pressured into pleading guilty. Last year, the...
Officials tour SCI-Retreat, could Luzerne County inmates be moved?
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Can a former state prison now be used as a county lock-up? Luzerne County leaders toured SCI Retreat in Newport Township, Tuesday. The state closed the retreat in 2020 and now SCI retreat could be an option for Luzerne County to address its concerns regarding its current prison. On Tuesday, county officials […]
Nathan Savidge Takes Over as Northumberland County Chief Clerk
SUNBURY – It’s been a period of transition in the Northumberland County Administration Building. County Elections Director Nathan Savidge is moving into the role of Chief Clerk, taking over for the retired Mary Rose McCarthy. He told WKOK’s On The Mark his top priority so far has been...
Doctor running ‘pill mill’ sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A doctor charged with running a ‘pill mill’ in Northumberland County has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. In September of 2021, Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 65, originally pled guilty to illegally distributing prescription drugs that caused the deaths of five patients between 2014 and 2017. As stated in the […]
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidates file to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – Two Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
