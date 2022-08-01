Trade publication touts welding labs’ ‘extensive educational options’

The funeral will be Saturday for Michael J. DiRaimo, a former member of the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors, who died Friday, July 29, at the age of 66. A board member from 2017-21, DiRaimo led the Government Relations Office at Penn State from 2012 until his retirement four years later. Prior to that, he served as the university’s director of state relations. He earlier served as a researcher and legislative assistant to the late James J. Manderino, a former majority leader and speaker of the house in the state Legislature, and as a governmental liaison for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association and Pittsburgh public schools. The service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Gray Woods Blvd., State College. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. A full obituary is available on the funeral home’s website.

