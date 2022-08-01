Travis Scott Announces Las Vegas Residency at Zouk Nightclub

www.spin.com
Travis Scott Lands “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year Partnership
Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott will be a mainstay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, as the rap star has inked a multi-year partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring his “Road to Utopia” to the city of sin for a nightclub residency experience. Per Billboard, Scott has signed on for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub. The first of which will take place on Sept. 17, with an additional show date of Oct. 15 also scheduled. Described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” “Road to Utopia” will find Scott taking full advantage of the...
musictimes.com
Travis Scott Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Piling Astrowold Lawsuits
While facing piling lawsuits due to the Astroworld festival Tragedy, Travis Scott is ready to hit the stage again as he's set to perform at his own residency next month. According to SF Gate, the rapper had just announced that he's going to be a "resident artist" at the Zouk Nightclub at Resort World Las Vegas starting this September.
Flooding in Las Vegas Leaves Several Casinos, the Strip and Airport Under Water
People took to Twitter to share shocking videos of the scene.
Legendary Musician Carlos Santana Has Been Admitted to the Hospital After Collapsing on Stage
Musician Carlos Santana was admitted to the emergency department of McLaren Clarkston hospital after collapsing on stage while performing a show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. The legendary musician was "overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration," a...
natureworldnews.com
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
FOXBusiness
Adele concert tickets surge up to $40K, Bruce Springsteen’s prices soar to $4K as fans express outrage
Concert tickets for musicians such as Adele and Bruce Springsteen are reaching record-high prices, as fans were shocked to see the cost surge. British singer Adele, who revealed she has rescheduled her Las Vegas residency and canceled tour dates Monday, has concert tickets being sold for between $600 to more than $40,000 on StubHub.
Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)
You can't have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can't have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That's because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can't smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
Watch Corey Taylor and son Griffin singing together onstage with Slipknot
Vended frontman Griffin Taylor joined his dad Corey to sing Custer with Slipknot at first date on current European tour
Elton John Collaborating With Britney Spears For New Twist On Old Classic
It’s the meeting of two music icons. Britney Spears is returning to music by collaborating with Elton John. John is no stranger to teaming up with stars who rose up after him, having worked with Dua Lipa for “Cold Heart.” But instead, his work with Spears is actually a new version of his ’70s song “Tiny Dancer.”
Oakland A's in Talks for Las Vegas Strip Stadium Near Iconic Casino
For decades every professional sports league treated gambling, and by extension Las Vegas, as some sort of demon that might bring their sport down. Broadcasters never talked about things like point spreads or favorites ignoring what was a multi-billion dollar industry that just happened to be mostly illegal. Now, since...
Beyoncé Hints At ‘Club Renaissance’ IRL Experience
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance is just around the corner. The singer recently shared the artwork for her limited-edition vinyl, as well as released both the instrumental and a cappella versions of its lead single, “Break My Soul,” but she’s clearly just getting started. On Tuesday (July 26), various international sectors of Sony Music Entertainment have announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience. Each event will reportedly take place on the evening of July 28, hours before the album will be available to stream globally. More from VIBE.comAri Lennox Says Upcoming Album Is "More Evolved" Than...
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo revealed details of their stage musical Invincible, based on William Shakespeare’s classic play Romeo and Juliet. It runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17 at the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., with tickets on sale now. The performance features new and classic tracks by the couple, with Giraldo providing orchestrations and arrangements.
Bruce Springsteen: Ticketmaster responds to backlash amid ‘dynamic pricing’ controversy
Ticketmaster has responded to the controversy surrounding Bruce Springsteen concert prices.Those hoping to see Springsteen perform with the E Street Band in the US in 2023 were shocked when tickets for the first leg of the forthcoming tour went on sale on Wednesday (20 July).Due to the ticket-selling site’s “dynamic pricing”, mid-floor tickets were listed for for $4-5,000 (£3-4,000).This “dynamic pricing” programme is comparable to Uber’s “surge” pricing, which sees prices increase with demand for certain “platinum tickets”, which are placed throughout each venue.The system responds to demand, increasing or decreasing prices in line with what scalpers would resell...
Kerrang
See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended
After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Track “Degradation Rules” with Old Friend Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne is slated to release his next solo album, Patient Number 9, dropping on September 9. To whet the appetites of fans, Osbourne released his latest single “Degradation Rules,” which features his old friend and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. Black Sabbath released their final album, 13, nine years ago.
Complex
Beyoncé Shares Four “Break My Soul” Remixes From Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and More
As Renaissance week continues, Beyoncé has just released a 4-pack EP consisting of different remixes of her song “Break My Soul,” including ones featuring Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter, and Nita Aviance. Each new iteration of “Break My Soul” adds a different dance music twist to the...
Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica bassist Rob, is releasing a new EP
Artist/fashion designer/musician Chloe Trujillo has joined forces with Rav Medic (Mark Dalbeth) for their upcoming debut EP Heavy Place
AOL Corp
Billie Eilish & Finneas Celebrate 1 Year of ‘Happier Than Ever’ With Amoeba Hollywood Concert
In honor of the one-year anniversary of the release of Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish, accompanied by her brother and producer/co-writer Finneas, hosted an intimate concert for fans and friends at Amoeba Music in Hollywood on Friday (July 29). Released July 30, 2021, Happier Than Ever marked the 20-year-old’s second studio album and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, just as her debut When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? did back in 2019.
