Las Vegas, NV

Travis Scott Announces Las Vegas Residency at Zouk Nightclub

 2 days ago
Travis Scott Lands “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year Partnership

Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott will be a mainstay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, as the rap star has inked a multi-year partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring his “Road to Utopia” to the city of sin for a nightclub residency experience. Per Billboard, Scott has signed on for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub. The first of which will take place on Sept. 17, with an additional show date of Oct. 15 also scheduled. Described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” “Road to Utopia” will find Scott taking full advantage of the...
Travis Scott Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Piling Astrowold Lawsuits

While facing piling lawsuits due to the Astroworld festival Tragedy, Travis Scott is ready to hit the stage again as he's set to perform at his own residency next month. According to SF Gate, the rapper had just announced that he's going to be a "resident artist" at the Zouk Nightclub at Resort World Las Vegas starting this September.
Travis Scott
