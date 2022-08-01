State of Colorado Sending You Cash Back Starting This Month

999thepoint.com
Check Out The Highest And Lowest Points In Colorado
I thought it would be fun to play the high/low game because we all know Colorado is high (in more ways than one) but literally it is because even our lowest point in the state is way higher than a lot of other states in the country, 18 of them to be exact.
Colorado “Superwoman” Scales 12 14er’s In Less Than 24 Hours
Climbing just ONE 14'er in a day is enough to call for a break and a snack and something that depending on your fitness level and skill level can be felt by your body for a day or two so for someone to do more than one on the same day is pretty darn impressive.
Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado
If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Colorado’s Newest Action Park Is Now Open And It’s Awesome
Colorado's newest "Action Park" full of wicked slides and adventures is now open and ready to make you laugh and scream. We got a chance to visit last week, here's what you can expect when you go. Slick City Slides And Adventure Park In Denver, Colorado, Is Now Open. When...
Can You Feel It? The ’80’s Never Left with Jazzercise Still Alive in Colorado
They say, "What's old is new again," and that may be how it feels to talk about Jazzercise. Do think of Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons? But why wouldn't you?. Neon spandex and leg warmers. Two things that scream "Jazzercise" of the 1980s. It was everywhere, back then. It was as widespread as popped collars and Aqua Net-held hairstyles. Yet, as much as things change, you can still Jazzercise in Colorado.
See All 42 of Colorado’s Beautiful State Parks
Colorado is home to four incredible National Parks and eight must-see National Monuments. When you are done visiting all of those we have a list of 42 State Parks to talk about. Would it surprise you to learn that the state of New York leads the way with 178 State...
A Sweet Celebrity Favorite Is Rumored to Be Opening in Colorado
If you've ever dreamed of devouring a sundae with 20 scoops of ice cream or chowing down on a burger made of 24k gold then that dream may become a reality in Colorado. Rumor has it that Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall is expecting to welcome Sugar Factory American Brasserie soon. The eatery and confectionary shop are listed on Park Meadow's coming soon page.
Here Is What You Can Buy With $1 Billion From Colorado’s Lottery
Another drawing, another round of non winners for Colorado Lottery's Mega Millions jackpot that now is going over the $1 BILLION mark for the next drawing on Friday Night. The jackpot, which stood at $810 million last night saw no winners matching to the winning numbers which were 7,29, 60,63,66 with the mega ball as 15.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Check Out These Amazing Classic Cars For Sale in Colorado
From eye-catching colors to unique bodies, classic cars have so much character to them. It's really cool when these vintage vehicles are given new life and are fixed up to hit the road again. Classic Cars Currently For Sale in Colorado. Browse through the collection of vintage, antique and classic...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Here Are Colorado’s Luckiest Numbers For Mega Millions Drawings
Tonight is the night, tonight is the night that your life to change forever. The Mega Millions jackpot for Colorado's lottery is up to $810 Million. It's been said that money can't buy happiness, but I'm calling bull on that because if I won this kind of money or anything close to this kind of money, there would be a ton of happiness coursing through my body.
NoCo Business Spotlight: Don’t Miss the 2022 Windsor Marathon
Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses throughout Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. There's nothing better than getting out in the community — and getting some exercise while doing it. That's why run.Windsor, a local race organization that empowers residents to get moving, is hosting the Windsor Marathon...
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
How Many Winning Lottery Tickets Has Your Local Store Sold? Find Out Here
Sure, your chances of winning the lottery are slim - but if you don't play, you'll never have a chance to win. Whether you play the lottery religiously, on occasion, or perhaps, not at all, now is not the time to pass up on the opportunity to win one of the largest jackpots in lottery history.
Cannonball! What Is Colorado’s Top City To Own A Swimming Pool In?
When you think of Colorado, you might not think that we're a great state to own a swimming pool in, but if you really wanted one, what city in Colorado would be the best option to have one?. Can You Have A Swimming Pool In Colorado?. I've lived in Colorado...
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
Multiple Top-Ranked Hospitals In The State Are Located In Northern Colorado
Your health and overall well-being are (or at least, should be) top priorities. When it comes to taking care of your health, who do you seek out for care?. Personally, I consistently seek out reputable, experienced professionals who truly treat my health/well-being with the utmost importance and care. Luckily, it...
Another In-N-Out Burger Location Coming to Colorado
As someone who lives in Northern Colorado, I am starting to feel a bit left out. Currently, there are seven In-N-Out locations in the state of Colorado that are open for business and not a single one of them is in Northern Colorado. Two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs, one...
