ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

By Thomas Beaumont/ The Associated Press
WITF
WITF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, “Liberals, we’re coming for you.” Ogles, the Maury County mayor and onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, emerged among nine candidates after a hard-fought primary for the state’s 5th Congressional District. The seat drew heavy interest from Republicans after GOP state lawmakers carved Nashville into three districts, leading incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper to announce his retirement. “We’re at war. This is a political war, a cultural war, and it’s a spiritual war,” Ogles said in his victory speech. “And as we go forward, we’ve got to get back to honoring God and country.” Ogles will face Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in November. The new district favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden by 12 percentage points in 2020.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Virginia State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy