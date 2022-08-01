Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

www.witf.org
Republicans Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 3 Months to Election
Several polls and election models predict Kelly prevailing over a Republican challenger in the November midterms.
Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, “Liberals, we’re coming for you.” Ogles, the Maury County mayor and onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, emerged among nine candidates after a hard-fought primary for the state’s 5th Congressional District. The seat drew heavy interest from Republicans after GOP state lawmakers carved Nashville into three districts, leading incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper to announce his retirement. “We’re at war. This is a political war, a cultural war, and it’s a spiritual war,” Ogles said in his victory speech. “And as we go forward, we’ve got to get back to honoring God and country.” Ogles will face Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in November. The new district favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden by 12 percentage points in 2020.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema agreed to the Inflation Reduction Act but cut the carried interest tax provision — here's what that means for wealthy investors
Democrats and Republicans alike have advocated for the closing of the carried interest tax loophole, but have failed to do so for years.
Kinzinger says new subpoena is 'bad news' for Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, discusses a federal grand jury issuing a subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.
Brittney Griner is facing a 9-year sentence in a Russian jail following conviction. Here's what could come next for the WNBA star
After a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for a drug smuggling conviction on Thursday, the player's supporters, teammates and numerous US officials swiftly condemned the decision, many concerned that her detention is being used to advance Russia's agenda in the Ukraine war.
