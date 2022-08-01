valpo.life
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the YearBuilding Indiana BusinessMichigan City, IN
Related
valpo.life
Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI
The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
valpo.life
South Shore Arts Summer Musical Festival Hosts Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra
A choir of string instruments sang songs as old as rhyme on the night of July 30th as South Shore Arts Summer Musical Festival welcomed the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra for their 16th year of participation. Hundreds of members of the Crown Point and surrounding communities were in the audience,...
valpo.life
“CLIMATE FOLLIES,” A NEW PLAY BY JIM POYSER, TO BE PERFORMED AT SOUTH SHORE ARTS
South Shore Arts is excited to host “Climate Follies,” a comedy about the unfunniest thing ever, the climate crisis. “Climate Follies,” will take place on Thursday, August 11, at 7pm in the Main Gallery at South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN 46321. Before the performance guests are invited to view the exhibit “Nature Lovers” on display in the gallery.
valpo.life
FIT-Together offers a unique, family-centered approach to wellness
Franciscan Health is aiming to help families achieve their wellness goals together with “FIT-Together,” a unique, eight-week fitness program intended for households with children between age 8 and 14. FIT-Together will take place from 4-5:30PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 16 to Oct. 4 at the Michigan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI: A fair, a festival, and a feature in Kouts, Ind.
The Porter County Fair just ended on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Even though the fair takes place in Valparaiso, Ind., July 21 through July 30 was an important week for the community of Kouts, Ind. There was so much to participate in, see, and eat at the fair this year.
valpo.life
Valparaiso Police Department connects with community members through 18th annual National Night Out
The Valparaiso Police Department held its 18th annual National Night Out on August 2. This event allows members of the police department to travel to different neighborhoods within the community and connect with the community members. “National Night Out is a fantastic event. It allows us to get out into...
valpo.life
Pulaski Park Skate Park to Re-open
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation are pleased to announce that Hammond’s Pulaski Park Skate Park will re-open Thursday, August 4, 2022. Last month the skate park was closed due to repetitive vandalism and graffiti at the park. With ongoing requests to...
valpo.life
Horizon Bank’s 92nd Annual Michigan City Municipal Golf Course Tournament
The sun shone brightly in Michigan City for Horizon Bank’s 92nd Annual Michigan City Municipal Golf Course Tournament on Sunday, July 31. About 150 golfers from all over the country gathered with their friends and families at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course to take part in the fun competition. It didn’t matter if you were playing or just watching—everyone left with some unforgettable memories.
RELATED PEOPLE
valpo.life
Cancer Resource Centre to host Life After a Mastectomy event
Join representatives from Isabella Boutique for an educational session focused on helping women navigate life after battling breast cancer. The event – Life After a Mastectomy: Breast Prosthesis & Lymphedema – will be hosted by Cancer Resource Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 in the Community Room at Valparaiso Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center, 3800 St. Mary Drive, Valparaiso.
valpo.life
Orthopedic surgeon joins Coolspring Health Center in Michigan City
Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Bryan Boyer, MD, has joined the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center. Dr. Boyer received his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Bloomington, Ind. His residency was at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio, and his fellowship was at Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship in Columbus, Ohio.
valpo.life
Community Healthcare System to Host Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair at St. Catherine Hospital
Stroke and diabetes are the fifth- and eighth-leading causes of death and disability in the United States, respectively. To help educate the public and offer support, Community Healthcare System will host a Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at St. Catherine Hospital’s Professional Office Building, 4320 Fir St. in East Chicago. Free health screenings will be offered from 9 am to noon, and presentations will be held from 12:30 to 2 pm.
valpo.life
Crown Point Awards Phase One of Sauerman Woods Project
The Crown Point Board of Works has awarded a bid for the first phase of the Sauerman Woods Drainage Improvements project. During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Board of Works approved a $2.36 million bid from Austgen Equipment. The bid was taken under advisement during the Board’s July 20, 2022, meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valpo.life
Latitude Commercial spearheads business development in the Region
Business is booming in the Region, and since inventory is low, stakes are high for businesses looking to move into the area. “It's a race to get to the property. A lot of these businesses are still coming over from Illinois, and new franchises that might not have had anything out here yet are really starting to try and plan a flagship out here. It's really just the lack of inventory right now. The market itself is very strong,” said Latitude Commerical Co-Founder and Senior Vice President Brett McDermott.
valpo.life
Tech Credit Union Employee of the Month: Jerome Robinson
This month’s Employee Spotlight features Jerome Robinson. Jerome joined our Tech Credit Union family in 2018 as our part-time courier. “Through rain, sleet, snow and the headaches of non-stop summer road construction…one thing team members can count on is seeing Jerome and his smiling face and pleasant attitude making deliveries to our branches. Jerome’s role here is an important part of Tech Credit Unions’ delivery systems of information, products and documents. Sometimes even cookies and Christmas cards! I have often been in the branches when he comes walking through their door and hear the hearty welcome of employees saying JEROME!! Please help me congratulate Jerome and his moment in the Spotlight. Job well done.”- Scott Winger, VP of Facilities & Physical Security.
valpo.life
Porter-Starke Services Opens On-Site Pharmacy at Knox Office
Porter-Starke Services has opened a full-service, on-site pharmacy at their Knox location. The pharmacy, operated by Genoa Healthcare, will allow clients and patients greater ease-of-access to their prescription medicine needs without having to travel offsite. It also means that Genoa pharmacy staff will be able to more easily coordinate with Porter-Starke employees for client medical needs.
valpo.life
Carl Trosien to lead PNW Hockey as Head Coach, Director of Hockey Operations
Purdue University Northwest Director of Athletics Rick Costello announced the hiring of Carl Trosien as Head Men's Ice Hockey Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Trosien joins PNW after four seasons at Grand Valley State University. "On behalf of the Pride, I am excited that Carl Trosien will coach the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point advances lung cancer program with Ion robotic bronchoscopy
Patients in Crown Point will have the potential for earlier lung cancer diagnosis, thanks to the new Ion robotic bronchoscopy platform recently installed at Franciscan Health Crown Point. According to the American Cancer Society, more patients die from lung cancer annually than breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer combined,...
valpo.life
Valpo Baseball Earns Team Academic Excellence Award
The Valparaiso University baseball program has been recognized for its academic success by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) as a Team Academic Excellence Award winner. This marks the third consecutive season that head coach Brian Schmack’s team has earned the honor. Programs coached by ABCA members that posted a...
Comments / 0