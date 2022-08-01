DeBoer to Throw out First Pitch at Mariners Game

realdawghuskies.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Playing for the Huskies Requires Greater Commitment Now
UW players are graded in everything they do, on and off the field.
capitolhillseattle.com
Here’s the 2022 schedule for Blue Angels soaring and roaring over Seattle
Not everything returning to Seattle after years of pandemic absence will be welcomed by all. This week brings the return of a full-powered Seafair including the return of the roar of the Blue Angels above the city. Below is the planned practice and performance schedule courtesy of WSDOT. Part propaganda,...
MyNorthwest.com
Elvis Presley’s Seattle movie co-star running for governor of Hawaii
In other election news not related to Washington’s August 2 primary, in the summer of 1962, the World’s Fair was underway at what’s now Seattle Center. And though she didn’t know it at the time, the six-year-old girl who starred with Elvis Presley in a movie filmed at the fair in ’62 is running for governor of Hawaii 60 years later.
historylink.org
Central Tavern and Saloon (Seattle)
The Central Tavern – located in the historic Skagit Building at 207 First Avenue South -- has been near the center of Seattle’s nightlife action for many decades. What began as a café associated with the Famous Hotel has existed in many different incarnations, from a Gold Rush-era eatery, to a fleabag Skid Road dive, to a legendary live music venue. The Central survived the lean Prohibition era, as well as the 1960’s urban-renewal phase, when Pioneer Square buildings were razed before the wider community’s sense of historical preservation took hold and the area was designated as the Pioneer Square-Skid Road National Historic District. In the 1970s the Central helped introduce live blues and rock and roll to the neighborhood, and in the 1980s it played a role in the rise of Grunge Rock, hosting shows by such bands as Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, and Mudhoney. In 1990 it was redubbed the Central Saloon. Today it remains popular with locals, as well as being a must-see shrine for globetrotting Grunge tourists.
SR 167 HOV lane finally opening
The orange cones on northbound State Route 167 have frustrated drivers for months, but they should disappear in the next few weeks. The cones have been blocking off the new left lane between Sumner and Auburn, leaving drivers frustrated that an open lane is just sitting idle when they are backed up daily. Cara Mitchell with the Washington Department of Transportation said workers are still using that lane to finalize the project. “They’re keeping those cones there because they do have some work they have to take care of in that median barrier,” she said. “The cones give them a work zone and the opportunity to be out there during the day.”
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
Body found on unmarked trail near University of Washington
SEATTLE — A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near University of Washington's campus on Tuesday. The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Kayaker completes journey from Alaska to Seattle as part of documentary project
SEATTLE — Jack Hampton might look like just another kayaker who showed up on the docks in Lake Union, but he’s been paddling since April. Hampton is the founder of Paddling the Margins project. The project had Hampton kayak 1,200 miles from Ketchikan, Alaska to Seattle in an effort to document the people and places he encountered.
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
This Is Washington's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
The Stranger
Primary Election Night 2022: Signs of a Red Wave or Nah?
Happy midterm primary election night, Seattle and the Greater Seattle Area! (And an extra special hello to all of you who've been pushed out of the city due to disaster gentrification. See ya soon!) By 8:15 this very evening, we will FINALLY see some election results that should clear up...
The Fourth Purdy Bridge: A Design for the Ages
The first bridge over Henderson Bay between Purdy and the Wauna sandspit was built in 1892. Seemingly star-crossed almost from the outset, the structure required frequent repairs and had to be ...
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
