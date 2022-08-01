ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US warns that semiconductor subsidies will not be used for firms to 'pad their bottom line'

By Reuters
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago
www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Uber, Pinterest jump, tech CEOs warn workers, job openings update

Caterpillar Q2 misses revenue estimates; tops profit forecast. Caterpillar opened lower in trading Tuesday after missing Wall Street revenue estimates. The heavy equipment maker reported second quarter sales of $14.25 billion, up 11% year over year, but lower than Wall Street’s estimates of $14.35 billion. Adjusted profit topped estimates,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Gina Raimondo
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#U S Commerce Department#Padding#Politics Federal#The Commerce Department#Congressional Progressive
FOXBusiness

US adds 25 Russian operated Airbus airplanes to export violation list

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday will add 25 Airbus airplanes operated by Russian airlines believed to violate U.S. export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the agency told Reuters. The department has previously identified more than 150 Boeing airplanes and one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Asia stocks tank as Nancy Pelosi touches down in Taiwan

Stocks in Asia plummeted overnight as it became clear that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be visiting Taiwan on Tuesday. Pelosi landed in Taiwan Tuesday morning for a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. The move has inflamed tensions with China, which has long claimed ownership over Taiwan despite the island being self-governed.
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Record retail bankruptcies will happen by fall, former Toys 'R' Us CEO warns

Former Toys 'R' Us CEO Gerald Storch warned on Wednesday that in the fall "we’re going to see record bankruptcies in retail" for small businesses and some chains. He stressed that he believes mom-and-pop stores will experience a "decimation" of mom-and-pop stores on Main Street, but that "those chains that have been struggling for years strategically and never got it right" are also "going to have big problems as we round the bend here after the holidays."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy