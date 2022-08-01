US warns that semiconductor subsidies will not be used for firms to 'pad their bottom line'

www.foxbusiness.com
Mexico anti-inflation subsidies come with $28 billion price tag
MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Subsidies from the Mexican government to combat rising inflation in the country have cost some 575 billion pesos ($28.04 billion) this year, officials said on Tuesday, adding that these have helped ease the pain of ordinary people.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Uber, Pinterest jump, tech CEOs warn workers, job openings update
Caterpillar Q2 misses revenue estimates; tops profit forecast. Caterpillar opened lower in trading Tuesday after missing Wall Street revenue estimates. The heavy equipment maker reported second quarter sales of $14.25 billion, up 11% year over year, but lower than Wall Street’s estimates of $14.35 billion. Adjusted profit topped estimates,...
Manchin-Schumer bill would reinstate tax on imported oil and petroleum products
Lawmakers are poised to reinstate a decades-old fee on oil imports, though some critics say that would violate President Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. The proposal, included in a $433 billion tax and climate bill, would reinstate a 16.4 cents-per-barrel tax on...
Republican lawmaker aims to force Dem states to allow fracking: 'Threatening America’s energy independence'
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., unveiled a bill Wednesday seeking to force states to allow hydraulic fracturing by tying federal funds to the method of fossil fuel extraction. States with statewide bans on fracking would be barred from receiving any funds from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block...
US refuses restrictions on audit papers of Chinese companies listed in New York
The U.S. public company accounting regulator will not accept any restrictions on its access to the audit papers of Chinese companies listed in New York, its chair said on Monday, confirming a Reuters story published last week. Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
China's economic wobbles worsen as factory, property woes mount
BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's wobbly economy stumbled further at the start of the second half of the year, with factories unexpectedly switching back to the slow lane, a slump in the property sector deepening and job cuts still a widespread menace.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
Inflation Reduction Act is 'deceptive marketing,' will hurt struggling Americans, economist says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin's reconciliation bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, is deceptively named since it will actually exacerbate Americans' pain from inflation while simultaneously raising taxes, an economist told Fox News. "The greatest example of deceptive marketing today is the name that the Democrats have...
This key indicator has foreseen the past 8 recessions—and it’s sending off warning signals again
The yields on 10-year U.S. treasuries briefly fell below those on three-month U.S. treasuries on Tuesday in a potential warning sign for the U.S. economy.
US adds 25 Russian operated Airbus airplanes to export violation list
The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday will add 25 Airbus airplanes operated by Russian airlines believed to violate U.S. export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the agency told Reuters. The department has previously identified more than 150 Boeing airplanes and one...
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Biden's IRS getting $80B from taxpayers to go after small businesses, Grover Norquist warns
Grover Norquist, the Americans for Tax Reform President, discussed the IRS targeting small businesses after securing $80 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act, arguing the agency is "massively increasing their ability to audit" during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. GROVER NORQUIST: They want to take $80 billion from...
Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
The Manchin-backed Inflation Reduction Act is likely to live up to its name, Moody's economists say
The Manchin-backed Inflation Reduction Act will actually cool inflation, Moody's Analytics said Monday. The measure will have "a material beneficial economic impact," even if its effect on inflation is "modest." The IRA will also boost economic growth slightly by 2031, the team at Moody's added. The Inflation Reduction Act will...
Asia stocks tank as Nancy Pelosi touches down in Taiwan
Stocks in Asia plummeted overnight as it became clear that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be visiting Taiwan on Tuesday. Pelosi landed in Taiwan Tuesday morning for a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. The move has inflamed tensions with China, which has long claimed ownership over Taiwan despite the island being self-governed.
Record retail bankruptcies will happen by fall, former Toys 'R' Us CEO warns
Former Toys 'R' Us CEO Gerald Storch warned on Wednesday that in the fall "we’re going to see record bankruptcies in retail" for small businesses and some chains. He stressed that he believes mom-and-pop stores will experience a "decimation" of mom-and-pop stores on Main Street, but that "those chains that have been struggling for years strategically and never got it right" are also "going to have big problems as we round the bend here after the holidays."
White House economist insists data is 'inconsistent' with recession despite second quarter of negative GDP
White House economist Jared Bernstein stuck by the administration’s claim that the country is not in a recession Thursday after the second quarter GDP report revealed the U.S. economy shrank once again in the spring. The Commerce Department announced Thursday morning that U.S. GDP shrank 0.9% in the spring...
Michigan governor says state is well positioned for piece of $52 billion in chip manufacturing subsidies
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the state is well positioned to attract new investment in semiconductor chips manufacturing after Congress passed $52 billion in new subsidies. "The state of Michigan is uniquely positioned," Whitmer told Reuters in an interview. "We want to make sure that our potential partners in this...
