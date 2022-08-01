2022 Golf Card – Play Wyoming’s Most Stunning Golf Courses

kingfm.com
klkntv.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
KETV.com
Wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres, 30% controlled
GERING, Neb. — A wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres. Emergency crews have controlled about 30% of the flames and hope forecast rain helps in their fight. The Carter Canyon fire started as two separate fires over the weekend in the town of Gering. Many people...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire
GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
