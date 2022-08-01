Bureau of Land Management Announces Hazardous Fuels Reduction Projects

blog.executivebiz.com
Forest Service announces emergency plan to save giant sequoias
The U.S. Forest Service will fast-track efforts to protect giant sequoias from wildfires, the agency announced on Friday. The move allows the Forest Service to immediately thin the forest in and around giant sequoia groves by removing brush and smaller trees and conducting prescribed burns using the agency’s emergency authority.
Federal government suspends new drilling and fracking leases on public lands in Central California
California has reached a settlement with the federal government to halt new oil and gas leases on public lands in Central California.
Oak Fire: See Shocking Images of the Devastation Near Yosemite National Park
The scorching Oak fire burning near Yosemite national park has forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate. Now, we’re getting a shocking look at the devastating effects of the raging fire. What was previously a slow start to the traditional fire season is now back with a vengeance as...
Phys.org
Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows
A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said in a report.
Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America
The American Prairie (AP), a conservation project in Montana, has quietly scooped up more than 450,000 acres of land with the help of its billionaire donors and the federal government. The little-known project aims to create the largest "fully functioning ecosystem" in the continental U.S. by stitching together about 3.2...
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
eenews.net
Nev. landowner vows to raze wildlife refuge dam
In the spring of 2018, while at his church camp in the Nevada desert, Ministerio Roca Solida founder Victor Fuentes politely brushed off offers of heavy construction equipment to — quite literally — push back against the federal government. But four years later, he’s changed his mind.
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
'Terrifying'—Oak Fire Threatens Yosemite Giant Sequoias as Tree Crowns Burn
The Oak Fire currently burning near Yosemite poses a risk to the National Park's giant sequoias, with emerging reports of burning tree crowns. As of 8 p.m. local time on July 25, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) announced on social media that the wildfire was now 17,241 acres in size, with only 16 percent contained by firefighters.
Old-growth trees on federal lands at risk despite Biden order, environmentalists say
Plans for commercial logging of old-growth forests on federal lands have moved forward this year, despite an executive order signed on Earth Day by President Joe Biden, according to a report from environmental groups published Tuesday. The old-growth woodlands are particularly useful in fighting climate change by absorbing carbon, a goal for the Biden administration. […] The post Old-growth trees on federal lands at risk despite Biden order, environmentalists say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
US News and World Report
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay
TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
SFGate
Wildfire explodes beyond 14,000 acres near Yosemite National Park
Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire burning thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park and challenging firefighters. The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon had burned more than 14,200 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D,...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is far...
AOL Corp
Photos: California wildfire near Yosemite National Park grows
A wildfire that broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park in California has burned several thousand acres and led to evacuations of 3,000 residents in the area, as an ongoing heat wave continued to bake much of the country over the weekend. (On Saturday, California's Death Valley reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and Palm Springs, Calif., hit 114 degrees.)
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
California Fights Worst Wildfire of the Year, With More Than 51,000 Acres Scorched
The McKinney fire is tearing through Northern California, burning up over 51,000 acres of land near the Klamath National Forest. The fire began on July 29. It is zero percent contained by Sunday, July 31. The origin of the wildfire is still under investigation, and the cause is currently unknown.
Yellowstone National Park’s connection to the 1877 flight of the Nez Perce
Throughout its history, Yellowstone National Park has been frequented by numerous indigenous tribes. All of these groups have a unique and cherished tale bonding them with the land upon which Yellowstone sits, but perhaps one of the most harrowing and tragic stories is that of the Nez Perce, or Nimiipu.
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
53 large wildfires burn across the U.S. amid heat wave threat
Large wildfires ignited in California, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas on Sunday, bringing the total number burning across the U.S. to 53, according to firefighting agency data. The big picture: A report from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Sunday indicates the worst may be yet to come, with the...
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items.
