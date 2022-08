Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 03 Aug 2022 15:11:29 -0400: Storm Drain Clogged at Address: Parkside Townes Ct & Trentini Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. I manage this community in Heritage Wake Forest and the main street outside of our community has no storm drains to collect the rainfall we receive and it is affecting the drainage system in our community. attached is a photo of the drain closest to Trentini Ave . where all the water from that street ends up.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO