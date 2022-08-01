ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games

By Schuyler Callihan
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays

The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021

The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Yardbarker

49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacoby Brissett#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Carolina Panthers
Yardbarker

4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense

Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

A Realistic Prediction for the 22’ New York Giants

Tis the season for yearly predictions but how many of them are actually realistic and not subject to wishful thinking or pessimism from those already protecting themselves from future emotional damage? Let’s cut to the chase. I can tell you with confidence that the Giants will win anywhere from two to twelve games in 2022 and that is as realistically accurate of a prediction as it gets because neither I, the beat reporters nor even you have any real idea what is going to happen this year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens LB Vince Biegel suffers torn Achilles; career in jeopardy?

The Baltimore Ravens announced back on May 16 that they had signed veteran outside linebacker Vince Biegel via what was later reported to be a one-year, $1 million deal. Biegel won't get a chance to feature for the Ravens this fall, and it's possible he'll never play another snap for them or for any other team moving forward.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rams Should Sign Recently Released Division Rival

Ford played three seasons with the 49ers; that is a maximum of 49 regular season games he could have played. The 31-year-old appeared in just 18 of those potential games. Although injury plagued his run with the 49ers, he was still good when he was on the gridiron. As a member of the team, Ford tallied 9.5 sacks and a trio of forced fumbles. The man was productive in, all totaled, a game over a full season in the bay area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Raiders-Jaguars: What to watch for in first preseason game of 2022

The NFL was put on notice when the Raiders made a blockbuster trade with Green Bay, acquiring arguably the league’s best WR in Adams. The All-Pro, reuniting with best friend and college teammate Derek Carr, will wear Raiders colors for the first time in a televised game. Adams, who had a monster season in Green Bay in 2021 (123 catches, 1,553 yards, 11 TDs), forms a “Big Three” with WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings

ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy