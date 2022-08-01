Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla Chiu
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla Chiu
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.
“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king!'' writes OBJ on social media, touting the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Dez Bryant.
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Yardbarker
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Report: Cavs Have Already Offered “Absolute Maximum” To Collin Sexton
Prior to free agency, rumors swirled about how much the Cavaliers were willing to pay restricted free agent Collin Sexton. Would it be $14-18 million, as the Cavs preferred?. Or would the figure exceed $20 million, as Sexton’s camp hoped?. And yet, both of those figures exceeded the $10-12...
Yardbarker
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
Yardbarker
A Realistic Prediction for the 22’ New York Giants
Tis the season for yearly predictions but how many of them are actually realistic and not subject to wishful thinking or pessimism from those already protecting themselves from future emotional damage? Let’s cut to the chase. I can tell you with confidence that the Giants will win anywhere from two to twelve games in 2022 and that is as realistically accurate of a prediction as it gets because neither I, the beat reporters nor even you have any real idea what is going to happen this year.
Ravens LB Vince Biegel suffers torn Achilles; career in jeopardy?
The Baltimore Ravens announced back on May 16 that they had signed veteran outside linebacker Vince Biegel via what was later reported to be a one-year, $1 million deal. Biegel won't get a chance to feature for the Ravens this fall, and it's possible he'll never play another snap for them or for any other team moving forward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Rams Should Sign Recently Released Division Rival
Ford played three seasons with the 49ers; that is a maximum of 49 regular season games he could have played. The 31-year-old appeared in just 18 of those potential games. Although injury plagued his run with the 49ers, he was still good when he was on the gridiron. As a member of the team, Ford tallied 9.5 sacks and a trio of forced fumbles. The man was productive in, all totaled, a game over a full season in the bay area.
Raiders-Jaguars: What to watch for in first preseason game of 2022
The NFL was put on notice when the Raiders made a blockbuster trade with Green Bay, acquiring arguably the league’s best WR in Adams. The All-Pro, reuniting with best friend and college teammate Derek Carr, will wear Raiders colors for the first time in a televised game. Adams, who had a monster season in Green Bay in 2021 (123 catches, 1,553 yards, 11 TDs), forms a “Big Three” with WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham reportedly will have the power to bench or remove Russell Westbrook from starting lineup
Former NBA player Darvin Ham has a ton of new responsibilities as a first-time head coach. Not only is he coaching a legendary franchise in the Los Angeles Lakers, but he'll have to juggle the expectations of LA along with the egos and star power of several key players on his team.
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Former N.J. Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension
It was learned on Thursday that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would not personally handle the league's appeal of the ruling from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that said Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Josh Alper of...
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals Jaire Alexander injury, hopes to have him back Friday
The Green Bay Packers have put on the pads for the first time in training camp. This increased the level of physicality of their drills, which increased the chance for injury. On Tuesday, Jaire Alexander was removed from practice as a precaution. When addressing the media on Wednesday morning, head coach Matt LaFleur explained what had happened.
Comments / 0