Disparities Seen in LVAD Use for Heart Failure in Seniors

The surgery is the world's first of its kind. It took four hours to complete. The patient is reported to be doing well. Not many things today can be considered miracles, but this latest event sure does qualify. Doctors at Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, New York, successfully performed the world’s first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant on a woman in her sixties who suffered from advanced heart failure, according to a press release by the hospital.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO