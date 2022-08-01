Conestoga Swim Club swimmers shine at B Championships, Meet of Champions

www.mainlinemedianews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Shops at Rockvale Celebrates National Night Out [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
echo-pilot.com
The 50: Take a look at the best GameTimePA football players
Here's our selections for the 50 to watch in the GameTimePA coverage area — York, Adams, Franklin and Lebanon counties. Here's our top 10 — followed by 40 more to watch this season. 10 (tie). Michael Scott, Dallastown, so., WR; Juelz Goff, Central York, jr., RB. Is it...
Yardbarker
The best players in Villanova basketball history
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
Main Line Media News
Cantor Vogel to Retire from Har Zion this fall after 31 years
For 31 straight years, Cantor Eliot Vogel’s melodically mesmerizing voice made him a Har Zion Temple mainstay. Originally from Bloomfield, Conn., Vogel wanted a position at Har Zion in Penn Valley, even before he earned his cantorial degree from New York’s Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) in 1981. This stemmed from Vogel meeting Har Zion’s previous cantor, Isaac Wall, who held the post from 1944 to 1991. Wall was one of Vogel’s role models.
sanatogapost.com
Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
lebtown.com
40 years later, ELCO teacher honored for starting a student EMT training program
A dedicated proponent of emergency medical training in his community was honored this summer by officials in ELCO School District. “ELCO School District has offered an EMT program to our high school students for 40 years,” district superintendent Julia Vicente explained. The district recognized David Kirchner, who founded the program, “for his years of dedicated service and commitment to our community.”
Main Line Media News
Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s honor guard earns top honors in state
NORRISTOWN — Another win for the good guys. The Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s honor guard were honored for winning first place at the 99th Annual Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association Conference held in Altoona, Blair County, July 12 – 16. It’s been a busy time for this highly...
lebtown.com
Mr. Sticky’s: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
Main Line Media News
Narberth Ambulance gears up for annual fundraising event, Ardmore Rock N’ Ride on August 20
Ardmore – With more support than ever, Narberth Ambulance’s annual cycling event, “Rock N’ Ride,” returns Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. After teaming up with Ardmore Music Hall and creating a successful event last year, Narberth Ambulance invites riders, families, concertgoers and everyone in the community to enjoy a day full of music, races and other entertainment for all attendees. The event, presented by Main Line Health, Independence Blue Cross, Ardmore Music Hall and Suburban Square, has attracted over 50+ sponsors from all over the country.
fox8tv.com
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
iheart.com
Tar Spots Begin to Show on Local Crops
(Lancaster County, PA) -- Area farmers are concerned that the first tar spots of the season have been seen on local crops in Lancaster County. The corn fungus that has wreaked havoc in the Midwest is spread by wind or rain splashing it up from the soil. Leaves of infected plants prematurely die when severity is around 30 percent or more.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
point2homes.com
545 PEAK VIEW ROAD, York Springs, Adams County, PA, 17372
Listed by DENISE SIEKE with Straub & Associates Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome home to this comfortable piece of paradise. The home sits tucked away from the world. It is quiet and peaceful and a refuge from the busyness of the world. Sitting on nearly 1.8 acres of land, this home has a great deal to offer to a family ready to nest. There is an attached one car garage and a detached 2 car garage, a wood shop and building for yard equipment. There is an outdoor barbecue area, and a woodstove inside. This home is ready for picnics, projects, and plans for fun.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission spawns rainbow trout near Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission staff at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery near Carlisle conducted the spawning of rainbow trout. The process will lead to the next generation of stocked fish in Pennsylvania. The process includes collecting reproductive material from 3-year-old female and 2-year-old...
Main Line Media News
Local Red Cross volunteers in Kentucky to help flooding victims
LANSDALE — When the call came last week, a pair of local volunteers dropped everything to help out, and they’re making a difference one day at a time. And during a brief break on Monday afternoon, Heidi Dampman of King of Prussia and Mary Noll of Lower Gwynedd took a few minutes to report back from a local Red Cross headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, on how they’re helping the victims of severe flooding there. The Appalachian region has been hit with massive flooding in torrential rains since last week, wiping out communities with at least 30 people killed and hundreds unaccounted for.
Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction
YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
berkscountyliving.com
Berkshire Family Restaurant: Pleasure for all Palates
Conveniently located on State Hill Road near Starbucks and the Berkshire Mall is the Berkshire Family Restaurant, owned by Manny Vlastos. This dining destination won “Best Kids’ Menu” honors for 2021, as voted by Berks County Living readers — and one look at that section of the menu will surely bring a smile; it’s so creatively written. The award brought a tremendous distinction for this recently reopened business, to be sure. But their welcoming locale attracts a much broader clientele than kids, parents and grandparents!
The link between Paxlovid and 'COVID-19 rebound'
YORK, Pa. — More cases of people testing positive for COVID-19, just a few days after a negative test, are being reported across the country. These cases have been named COVID-19 rebounds and are being reported frequently after treatment with Paxlovid. The most well-known and recent case of a...
Norfolk Southern increases conductor trainee pay to $25 per hour in addition to $5K starting bonuses
Norfolk Southern is still hiring conductors and this time they’re upping the ante even more. Earlier this year, the transportation company announced that new conductor trainees in priority locations would have the opportunity to earn up to $5,000 in starting bonuses. And one of those priority locations happens to be Harrisburg.
