Blink Once And You’ll Miss Your Chance To Adopt Carson

mix931fm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler Texas
Related
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Boss
TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
Henderson Animal Control offers half-off adoption fees in August
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control is offering half off adoption fees for all animals one year or older until the end of the month. Its Clear the Shelter event will last until Aug. 31 with the following limited time adoption fees for animals that meet the age requirement: […]
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions with donations
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — During the month of August, the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will be waiving adoption costs, in partnership with NBC’s Clear the Shelters. The shelter is asking for a donation of 12 new towels, 12 new fleece blankets or a new dog house. The dog houses will go back to the […]
cbs19.tv
Free adoptions at the Tyler Animal Shelter for donations in August
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Nov. 2021. The Tyler Animal Control and Shelter are offering free adoptions for the month of August for anyone who donates to the shelter. In partnership with NBC's Clear the Shelters, Tyler Animal Shelter is waiving all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter took over as the county shelter on April 1, 2020 and immediately began transforming it. Their mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals through care, education and advocacy– providing shelter, food, medical care and love to animals.
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Smith County Animal Control & Shelter
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With the goal of reducing the number of strays in their community, the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter works daily to help the animals that can’t help themselves. They help reduce the number of strays “through proactive education and programs designed to...
If Life Has You Stressed Out, It Is Definitely Time To Relax Then
We are constantly on the move and there is always someone or something demanding our time and attention and ALWAYS wanting to add to our 'to do' list. It's time to pump the brakes and treat yourself by getting pampered for an hour or so. Life is coming at you...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Friends of Marshall Animals
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Friends of Marshall Animals is an organization with a lot on its plate. In August 2021, Marshall went from having the oldest animal shelter in the state to having the newest, according to FOMA. They were formed in 2012 and became an official nonprofit in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
Longview, TX National Night Out Kick-Off Event Set for Aug. 30
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Longview residents are invited to a kick-off celebration held at the Longview Exhibit Center for the annual National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. What Can You Expect At This Event?. During this event, citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun...
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Longview doctor shares importance of getting annual eye exam
LONGVIEW, Texas — Some of the most common problems doctors during optical exams see are dry eye and cataracts. Ophthalmologist Dr. Sawyer Hall, who works at Christus Trinity Clinic - DeHaven Eye Center Longview, dry eye can be caused from the following issues: hormone changes, autoimmune disease, inflamed eyelids and allergic eye disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
If You Love the Outdoors You’ll Love This Lindale, Texas Property
While I am still waiting to win a huge lottery jackpot (fingers crossed), it’s still fun to think about what you would do with all that money. While I love my current home in East Texas, if I did get a large sum of money like most people, I would look at purchasing a new home and I think this place in Lindale, TX currently might be near the top of my list.
Donate Blood, Get A Free Coffee & Donut At Dunkin’ Locations In Tyler
As the summer months draw closer to an end, local hospitals are depending on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, however, traditionally, LifeShare Blood Center struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer. That's why they are giving donors an incentive to help boost supplies in the month of August.
City of Tyler seeking volunteers for Parks Service Day
TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful is seeking volunteers to help improve and beautify the city's local parks next month. Park Service Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Every September, KTyB hosts the event to give back and help neighborhood parks as hundreds of volunteers take on several projects.
Trading Post for August 1, 2022
Lots of big Yellow squash $1 each; green bell peppers 2/$1; a few zucchini and hot peppers available; frozen blueberries $5/lb or end-of-season You-pick $3/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Also have a tub of white-lavender violets $2. Please call 903-945-2986 for details.
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas
I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
City of Tyler to close several roads Friday for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will be closing several streets on Friday for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed in the line of duty on July 29. The procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Highway then turn left onto Troup Highway at […]
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0