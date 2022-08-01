In Focus 8/1/22: MHK Parks & Rec, Riley County WIC, Brig. Gen. Knell

1350kman.com
In Focus 8/3/22: USD 383, Manhattan Fire Department, Downtown Manhattan INC.
Segment 1 – 00:00 (USD 383) Segment 2 – 09:46 (USD 383) Segment 3 – 23:38 (Manhattan Fire Department) Segment 4 – 36:41 (Downtown Manhattan INC.) On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 383 – Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade and board member Jayme Morris-Hardeman.
Riley County sees major push in advance voting
Riley County saw a steady stream of people voting in advance ahead of today’s primary. County Clerk Rich Vargo noted 5,154 people had cast their ballots through Saturday, a figure he said Monday would likely approach 6,000 by noon. He was not far off. The final number of Riley...
Topeka initiative offers mowing program
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is launching an initiative to provide a backup mowing program for those living in Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) areas. The goal of the program is to make sure lawns can be mowed for a fixed and affordable cost, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka. “The […]
MVA educator names 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has named Manhattan Virtual Academy K-2 and gifted teacher Lori Rice as the 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year. Rice is a 1996 graduate of Kansas State University, who also recently completed a master’s degree in education from Emporia State. Her passion for history and STEM comes to life in the classroom through stories and culture, where she connects students to their past so they can grow their future. Rice receives a $1,000 honorarium, as well as a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials. Rice will also receive a local recognition ceremony and is one of 53 finalists for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year Award, to be announced in October.
New ‘Welcome’ banners to be installed in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Look up on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka and you will see new banners welcoming international visitors to the Capitol City. Bob Ross, with the Greater Topeka Partnership, announced Wednesday afternoon eight new banners will be installed across Kansas Avenue in Downtown Topeka. The new banners say “Welcome” in eight different languages. […]
Riley County approves compliance plan for University Park wastewater treatment plant
Riley County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a compliance plan to submit to the Environmental Protection Agency for eventual replacement of the University Park wastewater treatment plant. It’s the first step for the benefit district to come into compliance with the EPA’s Clean Water Act. Public Works Director John Ellerman...
Results of waste, recyclables study on Salina commission agenda
The City of Salina's Zero Waste Initiative and Waste Sort Project are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires
LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Habitat for Humanity reviewing applicants for home at 427 State
Habitat for Humanity continues its work on its 26th home build. Director Eric Kirby says things are progressing well at 427 State, thanks to a lot of volunteers. The 3-bed, 1-bath home has around 1,200 square feet and a detached garage. It could be done by March 2023. Habitat is...
Salina lawyer gets cited for alleged electioneering
Some Saline County voters have complained that they are witnessing the crime of electioneering at a polling place in Salina.
Portion of eastbound Bluemont Ave to be closed Thurs. from 7am - 7pm
The City of Manhattan has announced that eastbound traffic on Bluemont Avenue will be diverted from 7am to 7pm Thursday. Bluemont Avenue will be closed at the southside of the intersection with North Manhattan Avenue for installation of a new storm sewer in the area. Eastbound traffic on Anderson/Bluemont Avenue...
RCPD Report: 8/3/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3500 block of Mintons Lndg. in Manhattan on August 2, 2022, around 9:15 a.m. A 47-year-old female was listed as the victim when it was reported tires on two of her cars were slashed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Federal lawsuit filed against Hutchinson, Salina restaurant owner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Salina and Hutchinson restaurant owner for not paying some of their employees the minimum wage, among other violations. Documents were filed last week by the U.S. Department of Labor against the owners of Dimaru in Salina and Mr....
Parents of found toddler in MHK have been identified
Update 10:45 a.m. - The parents of the toddler found on Walters Drive have been identified. The picture has been removed for the toddler's privacy. The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the parent(s) or guardian(s) of a young girl located Wednesday morning around 10:00 am.
‘He’s rounded third and headed home:’ Longtime Emporia realtor KB Thomas passes away
KB Thomas danced to his own beat throughout his life. Now he’s practicing his dance moves in the afterlife. Thomas died last week. Emporian Bobbi Mlynar — in the same class as Thomas at Emporia High — says Thomas was known for his love of baseball and certain conspiracy theories, but he was also a sharp realtor — and he was “unique in every way.”
All westbound I-70 traffic to be shut down for viaduct work in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road work set to start on August 15 will shut down all traffic along a section of Interstate 70 in Topeka for three weeks. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed to all traffic while pavement patching is completed on the viaduct to finish […]
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Two arrested for theft of military uniforms, T.V. costing victim $5K+
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars in Riley Co. after allegedly stealing military uniforms, a 75-inch television, a laptop and more were stolen from the bed of a woman’s truck on Monday. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Kimberly D. Dandridge, 35, and...
