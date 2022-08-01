In Focus 8/1/22: MHK Parks & Rec, Riley County WIC, Brig. Gen. Knell

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has named Manhattan Virtual Academy K-2 and gifted teacher Lori Rice as the 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year. Rice is a 1996 graduate of Kansas State University, who also recently completed a master’s degree in education from Emporia State. Her passion for history and STEM comes to life in the classroom through stories and culture, where she connects students to their past so they can grow their future. Rice receives a $1,000 honorarium, as well as a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials. Rice will also receive a local recognition ceremony and is one of 53 finalists for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year Award, to be announced in October.

