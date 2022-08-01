ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

In Focus 8/1/22: MHK Parks & Rec, Riley County WIC, Brig. Gen. Knell

By Nick McNamara
1350kman.com
 2 days ago
1350kman.com

Comments / 0

Related
1350kman.com

Riley County sees major push in advance voting

Riley County saw a steady stream of people voting in advance ahead of today’s primary. County Clerk Rich Vargo noted 5,154 people had cast their ballots through Saturday, a figure he said Monday would likely approach 6,000 by noon. He was not far off. The final number of Riley...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka initiative offers mowing program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is launching an initiative to provide a backup mowing program for those living in Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) areas. The goal of the program is to make sure lawns can be mowed for a fixed and affordable cost, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka. “The […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

MVA educator names 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has named Manhattan Virtual Academy K-2 and gifted teacher Lori Rice as the 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year. Rice is a 1996 graduate of Kansas State University, who also recently completed a master’s degree in education from Emporia State. Her passion for history and STEM comes to life in the classroom through stories and culture, where she connects students to their past so they can grow their future. Rice receives a $1,000 honorarium, as well as a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials. Rice will also receive a local recognition ceremony and is one of 53 finalists for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year Award, to be announced in October.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Riley County, KS
Riley County, KS
Government
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Manhattan, KS
KSNT News

New ‘Welcome’ banners to be installed in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Look up on Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka and you will see new banners welcoming international visitors to the Capitol City. Bob Ross, with the Greater Topeka Partnership, announced Wednesday afternoon eight new banners will be installed across Kansas Avenue in Downtown Topeka. The new banners say “Welcome” in eight different languages. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Results of waste, recyclables study on Salina commission agenda

The City of Salina's Zero Waste Initiative and Waste Sort Project are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Four States Home Page

Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”

WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Rec#Parks And Recreation#Mhk#Focus 8 1 22#Manhattan Parks#Wic#Recreation Advisory Board
JC Post

State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires

LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Habitat for Humanity reviewing applicants for home at 427 State

Habitat for Humanity continues its work on its 26th home build. Director Eric Kirby says things are progressing well at 427 State, thanks to a lot of volunteers. The 3-bed, 1-bath home has around 1,200 square feet and a detached garage. It could be done by March 2023. Habitat is...
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 8/3/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3500 block of Mintons Lndg. in Manhattan on August 2, 2022, around 9:15 a.m. A 47-year-old female was listed as the victim when it was reported tires on two of her cars were slashed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Parents of found toddler in MHK have been identified

Update 10:45 a.m. - The parents of the toddler found on Walters Drive have been identified. The picture has been removed for the toddler's privacy. The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the parent(s) or guardian(s) of a young girl located Wednesday morning around 10:00 am.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy