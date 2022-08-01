SCSU’s Banaian: Reason for Declining Gas Prices

minnesotasnewcountry.com
SCSU’s Banaian: Reasons for Supply Chain Issues in Central MN
Road construction projects, car parts, home improvement projects and more aspects of American life continue to be impacted by supply chain issues. St. Cloud State University Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says China has had rolling shutdowns because of their policy to have zero COVID. China has locked down various parts of the country in particular the southeastern zone where there is a lot of trade.
New Report Shows Record High Job Vacancies
ST. PAUL -- Area businesses are still looking for more help, and it may be impossible for Central Minnesota to fill every open job. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) shows business in central Minnesota posted more than 21,000 vacancies in the fourth quarter of 2021, the latest report available. Central Minnesota reported an 8.1% vacancy rate, are more than eight open positions for every 100 filled jobs.
Average Gas Prices Fall for 7th Straight Week
UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to fall in Minnesota. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, an average $4.14. Gas Buddy says average gas prices are falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week.
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel
I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
Tuesday Another Day with Highs in the 90s in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD -- Tuesday was another warm one. We officially got up to 94 degrees in St. Cloud. The heat index was 106 degrees. We've now had seven days with highs over 90 degrees this summer. June 14th - 95 June 19th - 99 June 20th - 101. June 23rd...
Check Out This Minnesota Woman’s World Record Setting Fingernails
Personally, I've never set any records and doing so has never been on my to-do list. This Minnesota woman also claims to have had no intention of setting any kind of record but according to FOX 9 News, did so none the less. Meet Diana Armstrong, a 63 year old...
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Minnesota Pharmacist Claims “Religious Beliefs”, Denies Service
This isn't just a recent trend. This case happened in 2019 and according to FOX 9 the lawsuit that resulted went to trial this past Monday. The suit claims two different pharmacies refused to fill this woman's prescription for the "morning after pill" after she said a condom had broken during sex.
St. Cloud Residents Are Using Lots of Water at This Time of Day
St. Cloud is not experiencing the drought like conditions this year we did last year. That means there are no restrictions on watering or water use. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says it is optimal for people to water their lawns when the sun isn't out to avoid evaporation. Hodel says the city is seeing the demand for water skyrocketing at around 4 or 5 in the morning each day. She says because of all that demand at once their tower levels just drop. Because of this Hodel encourages people to schedule their irrigation systems to run between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. if they can. She doesn't expect people to get up at 1 a.m. to turn their sprinklers on if they cannot schedule them.
DEED announces Film, TV projects for Film Production Tax Credit
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced eligible projects for Minnesota’s Film Production Tax Credit. The tax credit program was enacted in 2021 as an incentive for film and TV productions to bring their business to Minnesota. State incentives are one of...
Get a $50 Tattoo For a Good Cause in St. Cloud Sept. 17th
Get some fresh ink in St. Cloud and help a good cause in the process with Fresh Skin Tattoos in Downtown. Fresh Skin is hosting "Get Tattooed for a Cause" on Saturday September 17th starting at 10 AM:. Get a $50 tattoo in support of a good cause. A portion...
Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota
Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
Annual Epilepsy Walk Returns to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is holding their annual walk in St. Cloud this week. The walk will take place on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake George. The annual walk happens across 8 Minnesota cities, and brings hundreds of supporters, while raising awareness...
Crash Causes Road Closure in North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Drivers may have to find an alternate route heading home Wednesday. St. Cloud police say 3rd Street North between 16th Avenue and Osseo Avenue is closed in both directions due to a crash. Xcel Energy is working in the area to repair a powerline as a result...
Stolen Motorcycle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen motorcycle on the 4000 block of 12th Street North. It is a black 2007 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle was taken from a parking lot. It has gray pin striping with Minnesota registration 90369ME. If you...
Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July
We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.1 Billion for Friday Night
UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday. The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648 million. If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
