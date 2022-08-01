ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Meadow, NY

Man Accused Of Burglarizing East Meadow Home

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v50mk_0h0bz7qB00
Philip Dayton Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 29-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Long Island home and stealing credit cards.

Philip Dayton was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, for a residential burglary that happened in East Meadow at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

NCPD said the victim and officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed Dayton breaking a window and entering the home.

He then took multiple items, including three credit cards, and attempted to use one of the cards shortly after leaving the home, police said.

Police said Dayton, a resident of East Meadow, was charged with:

  • Second- and third-degree burglary
  • Third-degree identity theft
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Foruth-degree attempted criminal possession of stolen property

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, police reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Wanted for Patchogue Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole a wallet at a store in Patchogue last month. A man stole a wallet from a man at 7-Eleven, located at 272 East Main St.,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Stabs Man In The Neck In Calverton, Police Say

A woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck with a knife while driving with him in a vehicle. The incident took place in Calverton around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. According to the Riverhead Police, officers responded to a home on Fresh...
CALVERTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Meadow, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Dayton, NY
East Meadow, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
longisland.com

Teenager on Bicycle Struck by Car and Air Lifted to Hospital

The Fifth Squad is investigating a Serious Vehicular Accident involving a bicyclist that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. in Valley Stream. According to Detectives, while attempting to cross Mill Road from the west side to the east side at Roosevelt Avenue, a male was struck by a 2013 Gray Honda Accord traveling northbound on Mill Road. After striking the victim, the vehicle stuck a 2015 Honda Accord that was traveling southbound on Mill Road and continued northbound. The male, 14, suffered multiple injuries and was transported by Nassau County Police Helicopter 6 to a local hospital for treatment. The victim is currently in stable condition.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

Airmont Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Child, Police Say

Police have nabbed a Hudson Valley man for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her child after finding them being held at an area home. The incident began Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Rockland County when the Town of Ramapo Police received a report of a woman and child being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller, said Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin.
RAMAPO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meadow#Long Island#Police#Ncpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TBR News Media

Wanted for Huntington petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a $500 gift card from Stop & Shop, located at 60 Wall Street in Huntington, on July 17. She fled in a blue minivan.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

MOSQUE ATTACK: Intruders Pelt Paterson Worshippers With Rocks

Congregants were praying at a mosque in Paterson when three intruders suddenly burst in and threw rocks at them, authorities confirmed. One of the assailants held the door for the other two after nearly 100 worshippers had gathered at the Islamic Congregation of North Jersey on Preakness Avenue -- one of five services held each day -- shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Wrong-Way Hempstead Crash

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a wrong-way crash on the Northern State Parkway. It happened just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Hempstead. While a Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, it sideswiped a Toyota west of Exit 35, state police said. There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Guilty In Throat Slashing Outside Union County Bar

A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of slashing a victim's throat outside of a Union County bar last year, authorities announced. A Union County jury deliberated for nearly three hours before returning a guilty verdict against, Michael G. Johnston, 45, of Winfield Park, last week, nearly a year after the Rahway incident, Union County First Assistant Prosecutor James O. Tansey announced.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
330K+
Followers
49K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy