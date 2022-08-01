Man Accused Of Burglarizing East Meadow Home

Philip Dayton Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 29-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Long Island home and stealing credit cards.

Philip Dayton was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, for a residential burglary that happened in East Meadow at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

NCPD said the victim and officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed Dayton breaking a window and entering the home.

He then took multiple items, including three credit cards, and attempted to use one of the cards shortly after leaving the home, police said.

Police said Dayton, a resident of East Meadow, was charged with:

Second- and third-degree burglary

Third-degree identity theft

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Foruth-degree attempted criminal possession of stolen property

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, police reported.

